The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Panthers Recap, Haden Signing, Final Roster Decisions & More

Season 8, Episode 15 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Alex and I discuss whether or not players such as wide receiver Justin Hunter and running back Terrell Watson both did enough Thursday night to secure spots on the 53-man roster. We also talk about the play of rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs against the Panthers.

We go over the injuries the Steelers suffered Thursday night and if they will play a role in the final 53-man roster. We also discuss the possibility of the Steelers signing a soon-to-be released safety in the coming days as well.

The Steelers added tight end Vance McDonald and cornerback Joe Haden over the course of the last two days so Alex and I both give you are extended thoughts on both players.

Several key roster moves will need to be made by Saturday night so we look at a few players we think are safe as well as a few that might be unemployed soon.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

