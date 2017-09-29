The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Final Preview, Injury Recap, QB Stats, Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 27 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to going over the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report that was released on Friday. Will wide receiver Justin Hunter get a helmet this week? Will wide receiver Martavis Bryant be down? We discuss all those topics and try to predict the team’s seven inactives for Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers Week 3 opponent, the Chicago Bears, were blown out by the Green Bay Packers Thursday night so we talk about that and how it makes last Sunday’s loss look even worse.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talked this past week about the overtime coin-toss and how the plan was to let the Bears have the football first if they had been given the choice. We discuss that decision.

We move on to talk about what else Roethlisberger had to say this past week and dig a little deeper into his passing distance stats so far this season. We toss around some math questions that hopefully a few of our listeners have thoughts on.

In the middle of this Friday show we fully preview the Steelers Sunday game against the Ravens on both sides of the football for both teams. The Ravens figure to be without the services of one key defensive player on Sunday so we talk about how the Steelers offense should be able to exploit that.





We talk about the Steelers rushing attack so far this season by personnel and what we think the offense needs to do Sunday to finally get on track.

We end this Friday show the way we always do with our picks against the spread for all the Week 4 NFL games.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

