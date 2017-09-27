Hot Topics

    The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Presser Recaps, Bears Game Thoughts & More

    By Dave Bryan September 27, 2017 at 11:46 am


    Season 8, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to reviewing more information that has surfaced concerning what happened Sunday during the National Anthem as well as the events that led up to it. We discuss the multiple press conferences the Pittsburgh Steelers have had since our Monday show and try to put a bow on the subject for now.

    After spending a good portion of his Tuesday press conference answer questions about what happened ahead of Sunday’s game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally delivered an injury status report so David and I spend a little time discussing the unhealthy players and their potential statuses for Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    We move on to give some of our final thoughts on the Steelers Sunday loss to the Chicago Bears and that includes talking about the failure to stop the run. We also talk about the poor showing the Steelers offense had on Sunday and how quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might be forcing the football to wide receiver Antonio Brown a little too much.

    The Steelers offense has had a problem so far this season keeping themselves out of third and long situations so David and I discuss that topic and that includes throwing in a few stats.

    In the second half of the show we have our Tuesday interview with John Eisenberg, who covers the Ravens for the team’s official website. As usual, John gives us the current 411 on the Ravens and helps us preview Sunday’s game. He also gives us his prediction for the Week 4 game to close out the interview. If you are not already doing so, make sure to follow John on Twitter at @BMoreEisenberg and read his work online as well.


    As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

    Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

    The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

    Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Presser Recaps, Bears Game Thoughts & More

    As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

    We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

    You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

    Please sit back and enjoy Episode 26 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

    The

    TOPICS:
    • Steelmania

      For we Steeler Nation fans at the Bears Game it was an awful feeling to have the Bear Fans booing us loudly when the Steelers finally came out of Tunnel. We do not have a rivalry with the Bears for many years now like when we get booed in Baltimore – very embarrassing for the many Steeler Fans there. Lots where saying after the game glad we lost – sad!

    • srdan

      your first time at an away game?

    • Steelmania

      Nope Chump – many away games and other than the Booing in Baltimore and a few tines in Cinncy when the Steelers took the field – but I am sure your job at Subway does not allow you travel much if at all. Now take a knee a do your thing!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Let me start with this Dave. I am okay with you guys talking about things not strictly football related, especially if they are still Steeler related. With how much the rest of the media and internet is covering this stuff I would personally prefer you didn’t but also don’t take issue with it like some do. With that being said I feel the need to call you out on something.

      I continue to hear you say you don’t want to talk about these things but that you have to. My question to you is since when? I was under the impression this was your site and you do this because you love football. As far as I can gather you aren’t associated with or paid by the Steelers or the NFL so who exactly is forcing your hand on this? Did someone say they would give you a big paypal donation if you kept talking about it? Have your dontations gone up since this topic has? If so, I couldn’t fault you for talking about it to give readers what they want but from what I can tell there has really only been negative feedback. I haven’t seen a single person on here say “I am so glad you guys have been talking about this”. That isn’t to say it can’t make for good conversation or anything but the point stands. So again I ask, who has the gun to your head forcing you to talk about this subject?

      If you want to talk about it be my guest. If I think it is interesting I will read it. But don’t give us this BS about you having to do it. You have complete control here and can do what you want. And as harsh as this sounds I am not mad about it or anything, just felt the need to point it out because it really jumped out at me.

    • srdan

      oooo you sound powerful.