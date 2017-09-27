The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Presser Recaps, Bears Game Thoughts & More

Season 8, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to reviewing more information that has surfaced concerning what happened Sunday during the National Anthem as well as the events that led up to it. We discuss the multiple press conferences the Pittsburgh Steelers have had since our Monday show and try to put a bow on the subject for now.

After spending a good portion of his Tuesday press conference answer questions about what happened ahead of Sunday’s game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally delivered an injury status report so David and I spend a little time discussing the unhealthy players and their potential statuses for Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

We move on to give some of our final thoughts on the Steelers Sunday loss to the Chicago Bears and that includes talking about the failure to stop the run. We also talk about the poor showing the Steelers offense had on Sunday and how quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might be forcing the football to wide receiver Antonio Brown a little too much.

The Steelers offense has had a problem so far this season keeping themselves out of third and long situations so David and I discuss that topic and that includes throwing in a few stats.

In the second half of the show we have our Tuesday interview with John Eisenberg, who covers the Ravens for the team’s official website. As usual, John gives us the current 411 on the Ravens and helps us preview Sunday’s game. He also gives us his prediction for the Week 4 game to close out the interview. If you are not already doing so, make sure to follow John on Twitter at @BMoreEisenberg and read his work online as well.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Presser Recaps, Bears Game Thoughts & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 26 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n