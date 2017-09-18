The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Vikings Game Recap, Week 2 Results, Timmons & More

Season 8, Episode 22 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home win over the Minnesota Vikings after first acknowledging a few of our listeners from outside the United states.

We talk about the team’s injury report coming out of Sundays game as well as a few snap counts to get things going. There’s a lot to talk about when it comes to the Steelers-Vikings game and we focus early on the deep passing by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and how and why he decided to take as many shots as he did.

Only a few Steelers offensive players had above average play on Sunday and we discuss that side of the football. The defense, however, had at least one in defensive end Cameron Heyward. We talk about a few things that went right and wrong on defense for the Steelers against the Vikings and where some blame likely needs to be pointed.

As you would expect, David took issue with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin deciding not to kick a field goal in the fourth quarter. We discuss the few things that transpired ahead of that decision. We also discuss the Vikings fake punt along with a few other play calls and key moments in Sunday’s game.

In the final quarter of the show, David and I discuss what happened Sunday with Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons. We also discuss what else transpired in Week 2 games as well as other news from around the NFL.





The Steelers will next play the Chicago Bears on the road and David and I throw around a few stats and talking points ahead of that game.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

