    Tomlin: ‘We Come Out Of Locker Rooms To Play Football Games’

    By Matthew Marczi September 25, 2017 at 09:00 am


    It has become exceedingly obvious over the course of the past few days that, try as we all might, it is ultimately impossible to deny the reality that football exists within reality, and not in a vacuum, played by active citizens. We have seen sports and politics intersect in a big way as a result.

    Much to the chagrin of Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, who viscerally expressed his displeasure over the position that he was thrust in. During his post-game comments yesterday after a frustrating loss, when asked if the pre-game anthem impacted his team’s performance, he responded in part by saying, “because of our position, we get dragged into bullshit, to be honest with you”.

    Tomlin said that he learned late in the week of “rumblings of guys talking” on the team with respect to certain obvious comments that don’t need to be rehashed here, and how certain players on the team may have wished to respond.

    As a football coach and leader of men, the furthest thing from his interests was allowing elements of division to creep into the locker room, so he mandated that the players agree upon a decision amongst themselves to determine what course of action they would take.

    According to Jacob Klinger, the players voted on what action to take, among three, with, reportedly, the option of all players out on the field doing whatever they wanted (some kneeling, etc.) being immediately shot down and not even reaching a voting stage.


    Reportedly, the two considered options were either for everybody to take the field and lock arms, or for everybody to remain in the locker room. The voting was determined by a narrow margin, and with clear diversity of opinions, it was decided that the best course of action was to remain in the locker room.

    The decision for the players to remain in the locker room—or more accurately, in the tunnel—was not in itself an act of protest, but rather intended as the opposite: a no-stance position. “Some [players] have opinions, some don’t”, Tomlin said. “We wanted to protect those that don’t; we wanted to protect those that do”.

    But more importantly, the head coach just wanted to be a head coach and didn’t want his job to be complicated by things that are not football.

    “When we come out of locker rooms, we come out of locker rooms to play football games, and to be quite honest with you I didn’t appreciate our football team being drug into politics this weekend”, he said during his remarks.

    “The big thing is that we remain united”, he said of his locker room, and he stressed that it was not his decision, but rather the players, who voted to remain off the field in unity. He merely mandated that they collectively reach a mutual decision.

    According to Klinger, it was understood that Alejandro Villanueva would be an accepted exception regardless of what decision was made. “Al was cool with it, with whatever we went through”, Chris Hubbard said. “He was on board”.

    TOPICS:
    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • L Garou

      A mediocre coach and a mediocre at best American.

    • mape_ape

      YOU run the team, Mike Tomlin. The players do not. Your lack of leadership has made this situation ten times worse than it needed to be. Pathetic.

    • The Chin

      I don’t want politics to affect where I work either. Does that make me a mediocre American instead of a stand up heroic patriot like, say, you?

    • NCSteel

      Chris Hubbard should be more concerned with doing his job them answering questions about who was cool or not.
      Another guy that couldn’t get the job done yesterday, allowing his man to turn push him back turn the edge on him and sack the QB while he watched. I may be mistaken, but I though that was 3rd down too.
      You know who wasn’t cool with that.
      Steeler nation.
      Why don’t you comment on that instead.

    • The Chin

      What’s funny to me, and probably me alone, is that I bet had the Steelers dominated the game yesterday and won, MT would get far less grief for his decision to let the team vote on their approach yesterday. Let the denials begin

    • RevDrEBuzz

      “But more importantly, the head coach just wanted to be a head coach and didn’t want his job to be complicated by things that are not football.”

      That right? Why the interview right before game time…then, Mike Glennon wipes them out again.

      AV put country before the NFL, he should be applauded. Instead, Mike Tomlin, who never met a camera he disliked, digs him publicly.

      What a mess. The NFL is now seen as taking anti-military (we do everything we can for the men and women protecting our freedoms etc.) and anti-LEO (Kapernick wearing Pig/Cop socks, that Bennett liar). Tomlin hitched the Steelers to that train to hell.

      The Steelers slimed themselves when they didn’t need to. Self-inflicted wounds cut the deepest.

    • mape_ape

      Ben said that the players were discussing on Saturday what to do about the anthem. Maybe one of the reasons the Steelers got their butts kicked is because they were more worried about a stupid protest than…I don’t know…preparing for the game.

      Tomlin should have stepped up right away that demanded that they all be present for the anthem. Stand, sit kneel or stretch, but you WILL be there. THAT is leadership.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      “We come out of locker rooms to play football games.” Really? Because you sure as hell didn’t yesterday.

    • L Garou

      yes.

    • 695hoops

      Anybody stand up for the national anthem at work this morning? If you did that’s cool. If you didn’t that’s cool as well. You know what’s disrespectful to the flag? The way some of these veterans are out here on these streets not receiving the proper care they are entitled to.

    • NCSteel

      Could care less about who stands and who doesn’t or whatever. I’ll let you know when what a football player does outside the lines matters to me cause it sure as heck ain’t too often. I’m not 10. These aren’t my heroes, it’s a form of camraderie and escapism between me and my family and friends and maybe even some of you.
      I’m way more concerned with the faxt that if I was a betting man, I would have bet against the Steelers yesterday based on their track record to turn on auto-pilot against inferior teams.
      It’s become an expectation at this point. Thats on the coach and probably a few players who are supposed to be leaders.
      That bothers me more than a few morons that don’t represent anything to me other than Sunday afternoons.

    • JT

      Oh this made the loss all the more sickening. The fact that his detractors think it had anything to do with the way the game played out.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Just going to keep reiterating that I wish this topic would go away. It is played out and doesn’t even make for good converation at this point. Most people just get all emotional.

      As for the team, what is worrisome is that there appears to be somewhat of a divide despite how Tomlin tried to paint it. He says he thinks talking about it minimized the distraction on the team and Roethlisberger says he would be lying if he said it didn’t impact them. I think Roethlisberger is very obviously the one in the right here. Results aside, if the team dedicated meeting time to discussing how they would handle this instead of meeting time discussing the Bears, it 100% factually DID impact their game prep.

      There is also the fact that he wanted the team to have 100% unity and AV ended up standing on his own. Was that agreed upon or did he make a decision to disobey the coach? Lets just hope it is the former and this topic goes away and we can talk about smashing the Ravens.

    • The Chin

      I thought about kneeling when I replied but couldn’t reach the keyboard

    • L Garou

      Or maybe you were already on your knees..

    • Kick

      Not taking a stand one way or another is worse in my opinion. I am pretty sure if I did something that hurt my companies bottom line I would be fired in a heartbeat. The way I see it, these athletes are protesting the greatest document in the history of the world, the document that makes us all free men. You can cry about all the social injustices but you shouldn’t turn you anger towards the thing that you should grasp to the tightest when faced with those injustices.

    • WilliamSekinger

      These athletes are protesting in the wrong manner. If your brother does something to piss you off, does that mean you should turn around and punch your mother in the face? That is what is happening here. The National Anthem is a symbol and icon that is an important piece of national identity that helps to tie the nation together. By protesting the national anthem they are further dividing the nation not helping to heal it. Most were upset with the president’s remarks and rightly so. But they shouldn’t then proceed to further divide America by protesting the national anthem. Protest the President’s remarks instead, not the entire country.

    • The Chin

      Praying for you partner

    • Paul Rainey

      Great post. Anyone know where we can get a varsity coach.

    • L Garou

      Suuuuure you are. .

    • Steelerfan56

      I didn’t mind them staying in the locker room during the national anthem but I wish they would have been present during the game. It seems like they left their brains in the locker room the way they played.

    • Peki

      I’ve said it elsewhere: the flag is a political symbol. Want politics out of sports? Take all the political symbolism out of it. Or leave it, but understand that some will sit, stand, or otherwise register their feelings as citizens. Finally: nobody punched your mother, man.

    • pdupuis

      If you’re still preparing for the game on Saturday you aren’t prepared period.

    • The Chin

      I always pray for our country. You know the one you outstanding citizens live in, along with us mediocre ones.

    • pdupuis

      Dude, read the last paragraph of the article.

    • L Garou

      The ones you brag about don’t count..
      (look it up)

    • pdupuis

      I guess we aren’t the home of the free then. I beat it really gets under your skin to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

    • mape_ape

      lol

    • pdupuis

      Congrats Trump, you’ve made all these team boards political. DAMF.

    • L Garou

      More convoluted nonsense.
      (look it up)

    • Ike Evans

      Facts

    • Edjhjr

      I wish they did come out ready to play football.

    • walter

      The first thing you do when you leave the locker room is pay respect to the nation that gives you freedom and allows you to make so much money. Im going to have to stop watching at least until the steelers apologize to the nation.

    • SportsBall Is My Life

      This. +10 on that comment. Effort post!

    • pittfan

      No, the players did that.He said what he said as he had the right to do. The players were under no obligation to respond. They decided to do so. They are responsible for their actions as is the President. (who I think should not have said what he said)

    • Rob Erickson

      You completely miss the point in your own argument. They are not protesting the document. They are protesting the fact that America…consistently…throughout its history…has ignored its own social contract with its citizens. It is extremely cowardly and tone deaf to hide behind patriotism and the sanctity of your Constitution in the face of social injustice. Telling athletes, many of whom have been directly impacted growing up, by the systemic inequalities and injustices in your “land of the free”, to just shut up and play is censorship pure and simple. Which kind of contradicts the whole notion that America is the land of the free. This is not a political issue at all. It is a societal issue. America needs to really figure out who it is and who it wants to be. People should be more concerned about Confederate flags flying at NASCAR events (a symbol of open rebellion against the Union) than athletes quietly taking a knee. But they aren’t. Because NASCAR fans are just white good ‘ol boys and these athletes protesting…are not.

    • Edjhjr

      I missed it, what exactly are they/we / somebody taking a knee for. Do we have a specific reason, a general reason, and after the kneeling, what am I supposed to do , now that I’ve seen this happen so often.

      Yes, what can I do to help, or doesn’t anyone need my help. I have no idea. I feel I missed something

    • pdupuis

      They aren’t going to miss you.

    • FATCAT716

      That was leadership at it’s best bro.. I love this team

    • pdupuis

      Talk to JJ Abrams!

    • pittfan

      National pride is “supposed to” cut across political lines. To me, the National Anthem (or for that matter, anytime our country is in distress, ie, hurricanes, earthquakes, etc) is a time when I think about WE as Americans.

    • pcantidote

      I’m disappointed in the whole team staying in the tunnel. What exactly does that solve? The team was obviously not unified in that decision. Misguided as they are, let the guys who want to kneel do so; and let the guys who want to stand do so. That is free speech. Standing back in the tunnel is a bit cowardly in my opinion.

    • pcantidote

      The flag is not a political symbol. It is a national symbol. There is a huge difference.

    • kev4heels

      Ref the title of this thread: you didn’t yesterday Mike. LOL

    • pittfan

      If you think he’s alone and life will go on as usual by dismissing his concerns you’re fooling yourself. TV revenues plays salaries and is the lifeblood of the game. I myself will continue to follow the team but I know many more than post here feel different.

    • pcantidote

      Exactly right, Tomlin and other leaders should have stepped up and said quit worrying about the damn anthem. We get paid to win football games.

    • Ike Evans

      I get what your saying….that metaphor was terrible tho lol

    • pittfan

      You know what should be protested? The 40 shootings over the weekend in Chiraq that left 3 dead and 38 wounded. Don’t hear boo about that.

    • SmellyHobo

      Wait Jeff, didn’t you disavowed yourself from being a fan? But here you are commenting on a fan site about yesterdays game.

    • dcs914

      Let me preface my comments by admitting i am very conservative politically , but the President didnt need to weigh in on this topic and he certainly didnt to call for peoples jobs or refer to them as SOBs.
      While i dont agree with the players who have chosen to kneel, sit or warm up durning the anthem its their choice. As long as violence is not involved , have at your protest. Freedom means we will be exposed to ideas that make us uncomfortable and we all will have our own opinions .
      Given the current climate i dont think there is was any way the Steelers or Coach Tomlin could win. We all need to calm down a bit and try to listen to one another.
      We might find we have more in common than we think.

    • SmellyHobo

      All these people incensed about not standing for the flag are the same people who supported a man who called a P.O.W. a loser for being captured.

    • Ike Evans

      *applause*

    • mape_ape

      lol. Trump says things to get a rise out of people. He has always done that. The players are simply feeding into him and it’s actually making Trump look good to the average person.

      People will never learn.

    • pittfan

      I lean the same way, and support much of the Presidents agenda. However, it was a mistake to make the comments he made. The SOB comment was not warranted.

    • SmellyHobo

      Good one Russian bot

    • mape_ape

      LOL

    • Lil Smitty

      I tried to hit it 10 times but it didn’t work.
      Thank you.

    • pdupuis

      And even though ratings have dropped revenues for the NFL have risen to $3.5B. Going to take a while for the “fan boycotts” to hurt the bottom line. And if you already have a ticket and refuse to go why piss that money away? Sell the ticket and make some money.

    • pdupuis

      That doesn’t say much about the average person!

    • mape_ape

      When Trump says something and the response is over-the-top hysteria, then yes, it’s appropriate to be sympathetic to the former.

    • pittfan

      What would revenues be if rating had not dropped? I don’t have tickets and I will continue to follow the team because I love my Steelers.

    • Axe Skot

      America is in essence a symbolic act of protest. Its formation was one of an enlightened rebellion against tyranny. Bootlickers can pick any number of countries to live if they are against freedom.

      “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”
      –Samuel Johnson

    • pdupuis

      I guess Trump still isn’t stopping the carnage.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I had been considering it. Initially, I paused, because I wasn’t sure the message they were trying to send yesterday. Whether it was a protest against protests, a protest against the President, or if they were just trying to avoid the situation. After reflecting on it, I’m not content with their course of action. I think they all should have been out there united, arms locked, and standing. I’m disappointed with their effort in that regard, and then it translated onto the field. I can now say for certain, I will not be watching their game next week, and possibly not rest of season. But based on what I saw yesterday, doesn’t seem like I’ll be missing much. That was not a Super Bowl caliber team I just saw. Might be back next year, we’ll see if the political nonsense dies down or not.

    • will

      And they certainly did not come out of the tunnel yesterday to play football.

    • mape_ape

      One shows leadership by not leading? Okay.

    • pittfan

      If that is indeed the point of this protest then it is overly broad. To characterize the entire country for the perceived actions of a few misses the target.

    • pdupuis

      That would be for the networks to decide. Like I said it may take a year or longer for this to hurt the bottom line and the anthem “controversy” may be over first.

    • stan

      That’s what I was thinking. How could they let the braying fool in the white house get under their skin so easily?

    • will

      BTW…its “Land of the Free and HOME of the Brave”……………..