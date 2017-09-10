Hot Topics

    Tomlin Says Tuitt Suffered A Bicep Injury

    By Dave Bryan September 10, 2017 at 03:22 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers won their 2017 regular season opener Sunday afternoon by beating the Cleveland Browns 21-18 on the road but one of their defensive starters may have suffered a serious injury in the contest.

    According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, defensive end Stephon Tuitt suffered an left bicep injury early in the first quarter and he will be evaluated when the team returns to Pittsburgh.

    “No real injuries to speak of other than Tuitt. He’s got a bicep injury,” Tomlin said after the game. “It will be evaluated either tonight or tomorrow morning. I’ll update you guys on Tuesday regarding that.”

    Tuitt, who signed a five-year contract extension on Saturday, reportedly left the locker room after Sunday’s game without talking to the media with a wrap on his injured left shoulder.

    The loss of Tuitt for any amount of time would be huge. The Steelers signed Tyson Alualu during the offseason and he would likely take over for Tuitt in the starting lineup should the former second-round draft pick miss any time with his injury.


    While Tomlin didn’t mention any other players during his rundown of the injuries, new Steelers safety J.J. Wilcox had to leave the field late in the game after a helmet to helmet collision with Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman.

    • The Chin

      He’s done is my prediction. Ugh. Sure hope I’m wrong

    • Douglas Andrews

      Hopefully not a season ending injury but sounds serious. BTW why did the Steelers keep as questionable to return if it was obvious he was done for the day.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m worried. We can stomach the loss of him for a year but it will make us mighty thin.

    • T R

      oh hell bicep injuries can put u out for season.. Contract Jinx.. 🙁

    • Douglas Andrews

      Who’s the next man up Walton?

    • NinjaMountie

      Walton, Hargrave can play

    • Douglas Andrews

      If he’s done for the year that’s gonna be a tough loss.

    • Jacob

      No real injuries other than Tuitt either means Tomlin forgot about Wilcox due to the large-looming Tuitt injury or Wilcox is not in concussion protocol.

    • NinjaMountie

      I forgot about Alulau..or however you spell it.

    • The Tony

      Suggs played with a torn bicep. Just need to wait and see

    • DAWAARE

      there goes 15millllll dollaaa

    • Ichabod

      Sucks for him
      Sucks for us too

    • Bill

      Get the players out of the weight room after Tuesday. I’m convinced these soft tissue injuries are caused in large part by over training. Muscles need time to heal after being damaged by vigorous weight lifting and training. In the old days one could use steroids to speed the muscle rebuilding process, but of course that’s not allowed now so the injuries happen quite often.

    • RickM

      That’s the one word I didn’t want to hear.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      If he’s out.. I hope not. Would you sign Ealy? Yes or no

    • nutty32

      Wear & tear from carrying those giant checks to the bank. He should have stretched and warmed up with a couple sets of curls with a couple gold bars.

    • Applebite

      I’ll decline making any jokes about “extensions”…

    • Sdale

      Hehehe

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Made a post on the contract extension article you guys put out and staying healthy was one of things I listed for Tuitt needing to do. He is too productive to have out multiple games every season.

      I keep saying it but the guy is incredibly disruptive in the backfield so even if he is missing sacks and tackles he is sending RB’s and QB’s off of their routes and lanes or what have you.

    • RMSteeler

      Can’t recall an OL or DL player playing coming back from a bicep or pec tear the same year. Anyone?

    • Quan Hurst

      IR return designation

    • The Chin

      Careful, lest you tear your bicep patting your own back

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Think I will keep my arm down on this one. Really not something you would want to be right about. Tuitt is one of my favorite players. Disappointing thinking about how good he could be but keeps getting derailed by these injuries from time to time.

    • Conserv_58

      Bicep injury? He’s done for the season. Heyward last season and now Tuitt this season. Alualu played well today. Thank goodness they have him.

    • Conserv_58

      Alualu.

    • Conserv_58

      He played pretty well today.

    • NavyDoc

      I feel he had a biceps tendon tear from the looks of it. Completely frustrating as this as big as an injury to the Steelers as Eric Berry to the Chiefs. Hoping I’m wrong.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Big loss. He was disrupting everything before he went out. He looked really good. Alalalu is not as good. Not even close.

    • Steel City Slim

      Yeah because no one would have thought of “staying healthy” as a thing that he needed to do. Good call.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Ray Lewis played all year with that injury and I think T Suggs came back from it late in the season once.

    • Based on what?

    • RMSteeler

      Linemen though?

    • ryan72384

      Yep he’s done. Torn bicep. With a bicep injury it’s always a torn bicep. Unreal. On the play where he blew everything up in the backfield he immediately held his arm awkwardly and I think he went straight to the sideline. Seriously devastating loss. Just as big a blow as losing Cam last year.

    • ryan72384

      Yep the fact that he left the locker room without saying anything is a sure sign it’s serious

    • RickM

      Yes, that’s the thing. Linemen are constantly engaged with other linemen and need to use their arms. Can’t play through a bicep tear as far as I know as they lose strength in one arm.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Torn bicep could be anywhere from 6 weeks to 4 months+. If it’s 6 weeks, well… And if it’s 4 months or more…. well. My brother tore his bicep and the prognosis wasn’t so bad. Not all bicep tears are the same. Actually, they vary greatly. But the problem is the rehabbing and THEN the re-building. I can’t even believe this happened to the guy we just resigned to a big new deal. I mean, the odds of that are NOT good. Man…. NOT COOL. I am absolutely praying he gets good news. I like Alualu and all. But honestly, if there is any money left in the piggy bank, I’d think about bringing in someone outside for depth.

      Anyone got “Da Beard” on speed dial?! 38 is the new 28. Just ask Tommy B.

    • Joseph Shaw

      FYI: It’s a torn biceps. The singular has a plural form.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Also, that Alualu signing looks really smart–and he played pretty well in relief.

    • mike

      he’s our best def player in my opinion so hopefully it’s a minor tear…I wish they trained more with resistant bands to help all the soft tissue injuries…it was only a matter of time b4 injuries hit, it’s pathetic that wen im watching a game my main concern is No1 is laying on the ground after a play, I can’t even let myself enjoy watching bc I do live in my fears like labriola

    • Jaybird

      Your dead on Bill. Overtraining and stricter drug policies = more injuries. But these guys have to take a break once in a while. You can’t train 13 months a year.

    • Grant Humphrey

      I agree he probably tore it

    • Brenton deed

      Every time a DL tears his bicep it’s a whole year. Aaron smith springs to mind. Of course it doesn’t need to be that bad but I know why the chin is writing that.