    Tomlin Says He Was ‘Irate’ Refs Called Gay Penalty Off Replay

    By Alex Kozora September 12, 2017 at 11:56 am


    It wasn’t about the call. It was all about the timing. That’s why Mike Tomlin said he was, in his words, “irate,” after the refs flagged William Gay for unnecessary roughness on 3rd and 18, keeping a crucial drive alive.

    Tomlin agreed that the refs seemed to make the call after watching the replay on the Jumbotron.

    “That’s why I was irate,” Tomlin told reporters. “I’m a big player safety guy. Obviously, I’m on the competition committee. So very rarely you’re going to hear arguments from me regarding calls relative to that. Provided they’re done in real time. I thought they called it off the Jumbotron and I won’t accept that. ”

    By my rough estimate, it took officials more than 20 seconds following the hit to throw the flag, issuing it after the replay.

    As is usually the case, the refs didn’t offer much of an explanation. And Tomlin’s “bad cop” approach, he admits, probably didn’t help matters.


    “You don’t often times get legitimate explanations when you’re asking some of those questions. Maybe some of the time it has to do with the nature of how I ask the question. I need to be more politically correct if I want an answer in some of those instances.”

    While it was clearly the correct call, Gay made contact with the receiver’s helmet, the process was certainly flawed and Tomlin’s anger understandable. The Cleveland Browns kept their drive alive and marched down the field until T.J. Watt picked off DeShone Kizer, one of the pivotal plays of the game. We’ll have a film review of that play tomorrow morning.

    Despite all that, Tomlin stands by the player safety rules and said he sees no reason to change them.

    “The onus is on the defender as it should be. That guy is in a defenseless position. He’s attempting to catch the football. In the essence of player safety, we’re going to be unwavering in our approach to that…even though some of those plays are somewhat debatable, we have no intentions of taking a step back in terms of improving the safety of those who play the game.”

    The Steelers will need to cut down on the 13 penalties they racked up Sunday, the most they’ve had in an opener since 2002, to beat a good-looking Minnesota Vikings team and begin the year 2-0.

    • Steeler-Drew

      A no call overruled by the Jumbotron and crowd pressure. Nice!

    • srdan

      I agree with tomlin that it’s very inconsistent to use the jumbo tron in this one situation. You either institute it as a tool, or you don’t.

    • george

      You can’t institute it as a tool because the hometeam decides what gets played on the jumbo tron.So the close calls on the hometeam won’t be shown.

    • srdan

      Of course that would be one of the considerations.

    • Kevin Michael

      I think it’s more to say, do we want these plays to be available to review in a challenge scenario. Because they remain somewhat subjective, I think the answer should remain “no”. The games are long enough, and the review process is already painful enough. You just hope the calls balance out over the season.

    • Big White

      He hit the bobbling ball first. Legal play. Gay actually had a couple of big hits and solid tackles in that game. All the more reason for Depot Heads to call for his release.

    • Patrick Donovan

      Homefield advantage