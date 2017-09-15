Vikings 2017 Week 2 Injury Report: Barr, Bradford, Rhodes End Week As Questionable

The Minnesota Vikings have now released their final injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows three players listed as questionable for that contest.

After failing to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) was limited on Friday and ends the week listed as questionable. Quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) are also listed as questionable to close out the week after both were limited again during the team’s Friday practice.

Bradford is expected to start against the Steelers even though he reportedly had to undergo an MRI on his left knee earlier in the week. As for Rhodes, he was first placed on the Vikings injury report on Thursday. Barr is also expected to play Sunday judging by Friday comments made by Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Not given game-status designations on Friday were linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (hamstring), guard Danny Isidora (knee), cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin) and cornerback Terence Newman (knee). All four of those players are expected to be ready to play Sunday against the Steelers after all practiced fully on Friday.

Newman, like Rhodes, had been added to the Vikings injury report on Thursday after being limited in practice earlier that day.



