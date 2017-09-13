Vikings 2017 Week 2 Injury Report: LB Anthony Barr Sits Out Wednesday

The Minnesota Vikings have now released their first injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it has five players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday was linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), who had 8 total tackles in the Vikings Monday night win over the New Orleans Saints. Should Barr wind up not playing against the Steelers, linebacker Emmanuel Lamur is the likely candidate to take his spot in the starting lineup.

Lamur (hamstring), by the way, was limited on Wednesday for the Vikings as was quarterback Sam Bradford (knee).

Practicing fully for the Vikings on Wednesday were guard Danny Isidora (knee) and cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin). Both of those players sat out the Vikings game against the Saints.



