Hot Topics

    Vikings Unsure If QB Sam Bradford Will Start Against Steelers

    By Dave Bryan September 17, 2017 at 09:01 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings will both release their inactive list in toughly 90 minutes from now. At that time, we’ll know for sure if Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will be able to play on Sunday.

    Bradford, who ended the week listed as questionable with a knee injury, is currently considered a game-time decision, according to multiple Sunday morning reports.


    While Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said a few days ago that he expects Bradford to play against the Steelers, it still didn’t prevent the team from signing a quarterback off their practice squad on Saturday.

    In short, that promotion of Kyle Sloter to the Vikings 53-man roster on Saturday is evidence that there is some level of concern about Bradford’s availability on Sunday. Should Bradford wind up being on the Vikings list of seven inactive players, Case Keenum would get the start in his place.

    In a related note, linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Xavier Rhodes are both expected to play Sunday against the Steelers after ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

    Update:

    • NCSteel

      Case Keenum in our home opener ?
      This is more delicious than the breakfast I just ate.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Careful what you wish for

    • pittfan

      No lie. Ryan Mallett gave us fits LY, there were a couple others..

    • Sam Clonch

      Was watching he warm-up, Aditi is right. He just did a couple soft tosses with his OC watching like a hawk. No jogging/moving/actual dropping and throwing. Then looked really ginger walking off. I’m going to be pretty surprised if he plays. NFL network commentators (including Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner) both seemed to have the same opinion.
      It figures with Sam Bradford. Dude has a ton of talent, always has. Just so injury prone. Follow up the best game of his career with a no show due to knee? Sounds about right.

    • melblount

      Does it really matter if it’s Bradford or Keenum? Don’t we generally play down to the level of competition? Won’t we simply adjust our level of play accordingly?

    • Ike Evans

      Damn …bad news bears at qb lately for those guys

    • Chris92021

      Are you kidding? Keith Butler is still calling defense. Keenum will be good for 350 and 4 TDs because Butler will insist on playing off coverage and the Steelers 3rd down defense isn’t exactly good. Let’s hope for another great special teams day.

    • Did you watch last week?

      They finally have the personnel in the secondary to mix up coverages. Yea they still played zones but mixed in more man and press coverage.

    • FATCAT716

      Some these dude’s don’t watch the games they just criticise

    • Chris92021

      That was also against the Browns, who might have the worst skill position players as a group in the entire league (definitely 5 worst). I believe the Steelers finally have the talent and speed on defense to be a top tier defense but Keith Butler is holding this group back. I will believe this until they play with more discipline and get off the field on 3rd downs.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Most would take a painkiller, put on a brace and gamble their future away. For his good and the good of the team’s future, sitting out would be best.