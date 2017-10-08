Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan October 8, 2017 at 12:15 am


    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 5 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)Buccaneers +4Patriots -4Buccaneers +4
    Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Giants -3Giants -3Giants -3
    Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bengals -3Bengals -3Bengals -3
    New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Browns PickBrowns PickBrowns Pick
    Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Dolphins +2.5Titans -2.5Dolphins +2.5
    San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Colts -1.5Colts -1.549ers +1.5
    Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Eagles -6.5Cardinals +6.6Eagles -6.5
    Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Lions -2.5Lions -2.5Lions -2.5
    Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Rams PickSeahawks PickRams Pick
    Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Raiders -2.5Ravens +2.5Raiders -2.5
    Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Cowboys -2.5Packers +2.5Packers +2.5
    Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Texans +1Chiefs -1Texans +1
    Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 8:30 PM ET (MON)Bears +3Vikings -3Vikings -3
    Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Steelers -8Steelers -8Steelers -8
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 27-16Steelers 26-13
    Week 4 Results6-108-8
    2017 Results31-3224-39

