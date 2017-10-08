2017 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Week 5 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Buccaneers +4
|Patriots -4
|Buccaneers +4
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants -3
|Giants -3
|Giants -3
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns Pick
|Browns Pick
|Browns Pick
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Dolphins +2.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -1.5
|Colts -1.5
|49ers +1.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -6.5
|Cardinals +6.6
|Eagles -6.5
|Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -2.5
|Lions -2.5
|Lions -2.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams Pick
|Seahawks Pick
|Rams Pick
|Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -2.5
|Ravens +2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -2.5
|Packers +2.5
|Packers +2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +1
|Chiefs -1
|Texans +1
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Bears +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -8
|Steelers -8
|Steelers -8
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-16
|Steelers 26-13
|Week 4 Results
|6-10
|8-8
|2017 Results
|31-32
|24-39