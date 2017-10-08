2017 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 1 Picks

Week 2 Picks

Week 3 Picks

Week 4 Picks

Week 5 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:25 PM ET (THUR) Buccaneers +4 Patriots -4 Buccaneers +4 Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants -3 Giants -3 Giants -3 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Bengals -3 New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns Pick Browns Pick Browns Pick Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins +2.5 Titans -2.5 Dolphins +2.5 San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -1.5 Colts -1.5 49ers +1.5 Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -6.5 Cardinals +6.6 Eagles -6.5 Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -2.5 Lions -2.5 Lions -2.5 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Rams Pick Seahawks Pick Rams Pick Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -2.5 Ravens +2.5 Raiders -2.5 Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys -2.5 Packers +2.5 Packers +2.5 Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Texans +1 Chiefs -1 Texans +1 Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 8:30 PM ET (MON) Bears +3 Vikings -3 Vikings -3 Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -8 Steelers -8 Steelers -8 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 27-16 Steelers 26-13 Week 4 Results 6-10 8-8 2017 Results 31-32 24-39