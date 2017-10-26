Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Agree With Bryant’s Discipline?

    By Matthew Marczi October 26, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Do you agree with Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to bench Martavis Bryant for the Lions game?

    I asked yesterday what you thought the discipline would be for wide receiver Martavis Bryant following his remarks on social media that have caused some unnecessary drama surrounding the team over the course of the past couple of weeks.


    I said at the time that I didn’t have enough information to determine what course of action would be fair to take, beyond suspending Bryant’s social media rights for a while. I don’t follow many players’ social media, so I don’t know if he’s going to go dark, but he did say that Tomlin told him he won’t play because of “social media”.

    Even though I don’t know the full details of everything involved, as I said yesterday, I find that I can’t disagree with Tomlin’s decision. Ultimately, he took a sincere shot a teammate in a public forum and insulted a fan while lashing out, implying that he wants to be traded.

    He regretted the comments enough to delete them, but it was just the catalyst for all the dialogue that has taken place since then, which he said he did not regret. He will now have a couple of weeks to think over his situation and how he will take on the second half of the season.

    Players have responded well in the past to Tomlin’s benching, so that is at least a good sign, even though there is no clear correlation. Even if JuJu Smith-Schuster were unable to clear the concussion protocol this week, I don’t think that would, or should, change the decision to sit him.

    The situation surrounding Bryant is obviously bigger than any one game—or at least any one regular season game. And it’s good timing with the bye week coming after. The coaching staff can at least talk about how to give Bryant more opportunities to succeed and help the team out in the meantime.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Rod Hedrick

      I felt he didn’t even try to make one of the catches last week and he has had several drops… He should be trying to prove something this year. Sit him all year and prove a point.

    • michael young

      I agree with the discipline and I also agree with what you guys said on the Podcast. It really appears that he is fine at the facility, but when he gets home he has the wrong people in his ear. Fact is, he is under contract for the next 1-1/2 years and his only way to get a decent contract is to be a good citizen and produce. If he wants to be more involved, he needs to respectfully have those conversations behind closed doors. This team could certainly benefit from him getting back to the player and production of 2015. That player was explosive and productive.

    • Nolrog

      I wouldn’t sit him all year, but I agree that it doesn’t look like he’s playing hard and going all out.

    • Nolrog

      IMO, the “social media” comment is a red herring. He’s being benched because of his attitude, throwing his team mate under the bus and not playing hard.

      I think sitting him a game will send him a very strong message.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      The weird part in this whole thing is that he does seem to be playing hard. I never remember seeing him blocking, but have noticed a big block in each of the past two games.

    • Superdriller316

      The Steelers have doctors. Why didn’t MB go to one of them? Don’t buy the “called in sick”

      He wouldn’t have been inactive. He would have been suspended. You can’t let the inmates run the asylum. This isn’t the BUNGALS.

    • Dorian James

      You sit him all year and you will have zero trade value for him come the offseason. He has to play and he has to be better so you can get his trade value up.

    • Dorian James

      Here’s a question for those of you that will disagree with the coach’s decision. What would be the alternative punishment?? If any at all

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree, he was clearly embarrassed by his actions after the fact. The kid needs to grow up, hire a new agent and probably use better judgement who he dates. Three kids, different mothers, probably broke as well. SMH. Sad, so much talent, a gift from God, yet head full of rocks.

    • grw1960

      Another dumb move by Bryant. He should have kept quiet.
      Now the Lyons know he won’t be playing and can game plan differently

    • Steeler Miller

      He has 18 catches all year. I don’t think they will spend too much time having to adjust anything in the next few days.

    • MDSteelerfan

      100% agree with Coach T. And maybe, just maybe, someone will help educate him…

      In order to GET traded, some team has to WANT YOU! There’s enough under-producing locker room cancers in the league already.

    • Steeler Miller

      I trust Tomlins decision on this. As much as I question Tomlin with things such as clock management or game prep/adjustments, he has a good handle on all the drama with this club. We have had issues each and every week, and most clubs would have caved in due to the pressure. Tomlin seems to be able to toe the dangerous line of drama and distractions with this team and somehow stay successful. If this is what it takes to kill this weeks drama, such is life in the NFL. Don’t forget, the standard is the standard!

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Steelers Nation got some blood, of course every blood hungry knee-jerky fan agrees with it.

      Any move that sheds blood is cool by most.

    • Gizmosteel

      Mahatma Ghandi? Or are you just being a contrarian for the sake of stirring the pot?

      What would you have done differently?

    • francesco

      Yes there are fans that want to punish MB because they need to justify Ben’s diminishing QB play.

    • francesco

      But can it be that Tomlin is not all that innocent in all this? In that he allows these selfish outbursts to flourish so as to create jealousy? I mean what better way to kindle competitive fire within the group.

    • francesco

      What exactly did MB say about JuJu that has everyone up in arms?

    • francesco

      Tomlin should have just told MB that you will field punts going forward so that you can be more involved in the game. That’s it that’s all.

    • Ralph Wagner

      Bryant’s being benched is a needed punishment . He is lucky he didn’t get fined or worse yet, suspended. Hey Bryant, wake up call. I’m sure Bryant and Tomlin had a father, son talk. LOL

      Go Steelers

    • francesco

      No need to punish just to make yourself look like a disciplinary.
      How about just making a promise of whatever nature and move on forward.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Tomlinn doing what he has to do. Hope they keep Martavis on the roster and he breaks out of the funk and ends up the Steelers Super Bowl MVP.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I don’t any other way….

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup, you bench a guy that acts like that. It wasn’t that he made a mistake. It’s that he did it with malicious intent.
      A different example is AB live chat from the locker room last year. Stupid? Heck yeah! Done with any intent to hurt in or insult anyone be it player or organization? Not in the least. AB used poor judgement.
      Here we have MB insulting a teammate and hurting the organization. Yes, he deserves to sit. One game sounds fair.

    • Bruce

      I don’t have a problem with the discipline, It may be a little harsh if what Tomlin says about Bryant is true but he can’t be calling out another teammate like he did.

    • NinjaMountie

      Could have made him write “I will not make the team or my teammates look bad on social media” 1000 times on the whiteboards. Maybe that would work. Childish punishment for childish behavior? 🙂