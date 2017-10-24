Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Can Bryant Ever Be Content In Steelers’ Offense?

    By Matthew Marczi October 24, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Could Martavis Bryant ever be content in the Steelers’ offense?

    Maybe I’m wrong, but this seems to me ultimately the question that it all comes down to. Can Martavis Bryant co-exist peacefully within the Steelers’ offense? He is a player who believes he is the top target whenever he is on the field, but the Steelers already have that top target in Antonio Brown.


    And they’re going to run the ball more than most teams do, or at least that seems to be the plan based on the past couple of weeks. They have the running back and the offensive line to do it, which is how they turned the tide and righted the ship a year ago.

    But he was still targeted seven times in the first game of the season. In his biggest game, against the Vikings, he just so happened to see only five targets. He had ten targets against the Bears. It dipped back to five against the Ravens, when they gameplanned to run, but it was back up to nine a week later.

    In the past two weeks, he has only been targeted five times combined. But they have also been throwing the ball fewer times—fewer than 50 in total through both games—so, naturally everybody will see their targets decrease with less passes being thrown.

    So let’s re-emphasize. Martavis Bryant was targeted 22 times through the first three games of the season. He was targeted 36 times through the first five games of the season. He was averaging more than seven targets per game on a team that includes Antonio Brown. And he wasn’t happy.

    What will make him happy? Is it even about targets? Is it just about his own lack of production, relative to the ascent of rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster? I think it’s clear at this point that there are much bigger issues behind the scenes than Bryant or his teammates would tell a member of the media, and I don’t know that it can be resolved.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      Bench him, ride with JuJu, who seems to care a helluva lot more about winning. They throw bombs to Bryant, and I wonder if that’s to show to Bryant that he’s not all he thinks he is…

    • Jim McCarley

      Thanks for this, I had no idea that he was targeted as many times as he has been…I’ll try to look up and see how many of these were completed. There was that tweet he sent out when the team drafted JuJu and now we see the reason why….he’s jealous. He’s so insecure and he does not even want to have to work to beat out any other player for the number two receiver position, and he will always be number two as long as Brown is in Pittsburgh. Maybe he does need to go and see what it’s like to be double teamed on a bad team. What he needs to realize is that having Brown helps him more than it hurts him. If he can’t get open enough with Brown getting double covered how does he expect to get open on a team with no running game and no Brown…? he is actually in the best place for him because he is not the focus of the defense….he needs to play harder, get more open and make more plays for his team. Ben will throw him the ball if he can rely on him more. Evidently, Ben doesn’t trust him and I can’t say that I blame him, I mean it’s not like the Steelers are beating people down enough to not need every play and can just throw away snaps to appease a player, even though those 3rd and 1 deep balls seem to be doing just that…MB needs to decide if he wants to play or not because he’s not going anywhere…he needs to grow up, be a good teammate and help win number 7 and then he can go wherever he wants ….imo.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Trade his arse to the nfc.

    • Steeler Nation!

      He is helping the team because they the defenses are aligning to take away the deep ball. Just the fact that he is on the field and that we’ll attempt once or twice a game anyway helps the run game and helps AB and the inside receivers. That said, he HAS to be able to be more than a 1 trick pony to get the ball in his hands. If they are giving him cushion, he needs to be able to kill them with comebacks. Slants, crossing routes. His hands and judgement come into play more here though. And a much greater possibility of a meeting with Mr. Riddell.