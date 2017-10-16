Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Could Steelers Really Entertain Trading Bryant?

    By Matthew Marczi October 16, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Would the Steelers really trade Martavis Bryant, and what could they hope to get for him?

    According to multiple reports that surfaced and corroborated one another last night, third-year Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant earlier this season requested a trade, citing unhappiness with his role in the offense.


    Despite the fact that his snap counts have gone down in recent weeks, he has still more often than not been the second-most targeted wide receiver in games behind Antonio Brown, who is of course always going to see as many targets as possible, even if it doesn’t always make sense.

    But even though he may not necessarily be a traditional starter, as the Steelers do rotate a fair amount, he is still an important member of the team and in particular crucial depth. The team found out last season how quickly supposed depth can erode beneath your feet if injuries hit.

    Bryant is still seeing more than half of the Steelers’ snaps on offense, even though he was only targeted three times yesterday, making two catches (including one for 20 yards on a slant with yards after the catch.

    If something should happen to Brown, or to rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, then the Steelers don’t have somebody to adequately replace them. Eli Rogers is mostly limited to the slot, while Justin Hunter is a poor man’s version of a poor man’s version of Bryant. Darrius Heyward-Bey is…a gunner.

    I do not think that the Steelers are even really entertaining the trade, and a report last night suggested that they are not interested in doing so at the moment. But let’s say they are, or will be, especially now that it’s out there, and teams are calling them. Maybe they’re thinking they can re-sign Demarcus Ayers to take his place, I don’t know. What can they get for him?

    Even his value is hard to pin down. He has a resume of touchdowns, but that was two years ago. He has only had small flashes this year, and has ample off-the-field baggage. Requesting a trade while returning from a year-long drug suspension is another piece of luggage teams looking to bring him in have to consider.

    All things considered, it would surprise me if a team offered more than a late-round draft pick for Bryant, which a high end of the fifth round. He hasn’t proven to be the same player that he was yet, so a team would have to gamble on him, while taking on somebody who is demonstrating that he is still a head case to some degree.

    • FATCAT716

      It really bothers me that he would request such a thing. This is a guy who struggles with depression & if he’s not happy it could result to old habits. I don’t want to trade him but if the right offer comes up it maybe smart to take it

    • WARisHELL

      His value to the Steelers is exponentially higher that any team would be willing to give up IMO. Tell him to stick it out the rest of the year and perhaps explore a trade in the offseason.

    • NO!

    • Jim McCarley

      Articles like this make trading him for decent compensation nearly impossible because of the use of terms like HEAD CASE….I would simply tell him that he is not producing, he is not getting open and that is why he is not being targeted…..I would like to know his catch percentage when he is targeted…anyone have those numbers handy? AB works harder and will get the majority of targets, and that will not change any time soon, so Bryant needs to be patient and give the team a GOOD season without suspension and then he has some leverage to talk about more targets. That TD in the fourth is why AB gets so many targets….enough said.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t think they’d get an offer worth entertaining. Then again, if they think he’s going to deteriorate then it might be wise to strike while the iron is lukewarm.

    • NinjaMountie

      Wait….maybe the Colts will give us a 1st rounder for him! 🙂

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      they’re kinda stuck between a rock and a hard place one side if you trade him i dont think you would get back anything close to his production capabilities AND teams would key in on brown on the other side if you keep him and he doesn’t have the the production or touches or heaven forbid relapse and get another suspension then we’re stuck I for one rather keep him

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      yesterday targeted 3 times caught 2 for 27 yrds

    • dany

      Unless someone offers a third round pick, and that won’t happen

    • Dorian James

      That would have been my plan from the get-go wait till he’s doing good again and then trade him for the highest pick you can get. But that’s not now, you have to get him going and then make him a draft day trade for nothing less than a third round pick, or as part of a package to move up in a particular around

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Ian Rappaport’s source was a girlfriend’s tweet. Here is tweet from Martavis; “Big win today and tomorrow right back to work tomorrow I am happy to be a steeler and can’t wait to reach number 7 this year.”

      Maybe I should have Rappaport’s job.

    • Big Joe

      As the trade deadline approaches, sure, I think they’ll entertain offers. Why wouldn’t they? Whether the accept an offer is doubtful for the reasons you point out, but if they believe they can get sufficient value, they may. I wouldn’t, since all we really have as a deep threat after him, opposite AB, is Hunter and I don’t believe he scares anyone enough to warrant more than single coverage. Since this was a request from weeks ago, they’ll likely entertain a trade during camp next year if they can draft someone with similar skills. Don’t think they’ll do it during this season though.

    • SouthernSteel

      If anyone gets traded it’s Eli…on offense or Sens on defense….

    • capehouse

      Are you really going to believe Bryant though? Guy has zero credibility.

    • capehouse

      50% on the year. Targeted 34 times and caught 17.

    • Edjhjr

      Interesting. Probably every receiver they have has this mentality