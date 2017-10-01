Hot Topics

    2017 Week 4 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi October 1, 2017 at 11:23 am


    The Steelers and Ravens meet up for the first time of the season in just a short time from now. And one of the icons from this matchup’s history, James Harrison, will not even dressed. This has shocked many people, but it was rather predictable based on playing time and special teams contributions.

    He is not the only notable inactive, however–actually, given that he has played just seven snaps in three games, removing the emotion from the equation, his being inactive is not really all that notable. But the absence of Marcus Gilbert for a second game in a row is. And the first game missed of Mike Mitchell’s four-year tenure with the Steelers is big.

    With Antonio Brown back on punt duty, Pittsburgh also chose to sit Eli Rogers at wide receiver this week in favor of Justin Hunter, an arrangement that could become permanent, or we could have a two-dogs-one-bone situation on our hands going forward. The rest of the inactives are standard, though noteworthy that Matt Feiler has again dressed over Jerald Hawkins.

    The Steelers won the coin toss and deferred. Following a touchback, Alex Collins found a hole around left guard for a long gain to the 48. Ryan Shazier knifed through the same hole on the next play for a loss of one. Off play action, Joe Flacco rolled out to his right to find Benjamin Watson, coming off an ankle injury, who picked up 10 yards, J.J. Wilcox with the stick to set up third and one. Buck Allen as the fullback got the carry to move the chains.

    This time it was Bud Dupree with a tackle for loss, left unblocked and dropping Terrance West six yards behind the line. On second and 16, Flacco’s pass was a affected by Cameron Heyward hitting his arm, but Mike Wallace was able to come under it for six. Flacco’s third-down pass was off the receiver’s finger tips, thrown wide, and Mike Hilton had a shot at intercepting the pass but could not adjust quickly enough. The ensuing punt was downed inside the five.


    The Steelers opened with B.J. Finney as a tackle-eligible, thus technically ‘starting’ the game. Le’Veon Bell got the carry up the middle for about three yards to the seven. Vance McDonald was on the field on first down, and Jesse James joined him on second down. Bell got the carry again for another few yards, setting up third and three. From the 10, Ben Roethlisberger rolled out and shovel passed to Bell for five yards and the successful conversion.

    Bell’s fourth consecutive touch was stopped for no gain at the line of scrimmage. With Foster and McDonald leading the way to the right, Bell was able to pick up nine. On third and one, Terrell Watson checked in and got the first down.

    Lardarius Webb was able to get to Roethlisberger for the sack and a loss of eight with Bell and Alejandro Villanueva both trying to occupy the edge rusher. James Conner checked in on the following play and found space off the left side of the offense with two tight ends on that side and David DeCastro pulling, the rookie getting to the 40. James for a screen also had space for 15 yards.

    Roethlisberger stood in the pocket with a clean rush to shovel toss to Bell at the last second, allowing the back to pick up 15 yards as the Steelers began to move in chunks. Now at the Ravens’ 30, Bell was wrestled down off the right side for three yards. He added 16 on his longest run of the season to date off the right side, Maurkice Pouncey pulling on the play.

    Now set up at the 12, Roethlisberger handed off to Conner, but the Ravens read the play and dropped him for a loss of two yards. Conner remained in as Bell was getting looked at on the sideline. On second and 12, Chris Hubbard was flagged for a false start. Now back at the 19, Bell, back in, could only pick up two yards. The Steelers now face third and 15 from the 17. On the play, Roethlisberger threw a screen to McDonald that was short of the first down, but David DeCastro was flagged for a hold, which the Ravens accepted rather than making the Steelers settle for a field goal. On third and 25 back at the 27, Roethlisberger completed to Brown, but only for about 15 yards. Chris Boswell’s field goal gave them an early 3-0 lead.

    Collins was also the kick returner for the Ravens, who brought the ball out to the 22. Michael Campanaro, a wide receiver by trade, got the carry for just a couple of yards to close out the first quarter. West bounced off a hit from Cameron Heyward up the middle, hitting the edge for six yards to set up third and two. Sean Davis was able to get a hand in front of the third-down pass to force a three and out for the defense. Brown signaled for a fair catch at the 30.

    After a holding penalty, the Steelers were forced to begin with a first and 18 from the 22. After a short run from Bell and a completion to Brown, it was third and four, Roethlisberger under pressure could not get the ball to Bell, who likely would have been short. Brown was wide open on the play, but Roethlisberger could not see him. Wilcox was held on the ensuing punt, but still induced a fair catch. As a result, the Ravens were backed up in their own end.

    Starting off at the 10,  Flacco looked deep for Wallace, who dropped the ball in coverage against Artie Burns, who was behind the play. A short pass to Campanaro over the middle picked up six or seven to set up a manageable third down. On third and four, Flacco fumbled the football and the rusher smelled blood, with Heyward the one to eventually get to him for the sack as he flushed to his left. The Ravens have to punt from their 5.5-yard line after a delay of game as well. A whistle from the stands blew the punt dead. This time Koch got off a better punt for over 50 yards, Brown able to return it back to Ravens territory at around the 45 or so.

    Jimmy Smith for the Ravens was temporarily out of the game. From the 46, Roethlisberger looked deep in Brown’s direction but falling incomplete and long. He was bracketed on the play. On second and 10, Bell picked up about seven on a draw to the left. Now third and three, on the possession down trying not to waste quality starting field position, the Ravens jumped offside.

    The penalty moved the ball to the 34-yard line. Roethlisberger’s pass was batted at the line by Willie Henry, the same player who jumped offside. Bell again on the draw, he was limited to about three yards, though approaching the 30-yard line in field goal range. On third and seven, Roethlisberger looked to JuJu Smith-Schuster, converting and gaining extra yardage up the right sideline, working off of Webb in the slot.

    After the 19-yard gain, set up at the 12, Bell was thrown down for a big loss of four yards. After the play, a number of flags dropped, flagging Villanueva for unnecessary roughness, headbutting a Raven. That penalty dropped the Steelers all the way back to the 31. Martavis Bryant got tied up with Tony Jefferson on a long b all, with both players ending up on the ground. On third and 29, he took a shot long for Justin Hunter, but the pass was just a bit too long. Boswell from 49 yards connected to give the Steelers a 6-0 lead, an offside penalty being declined.

    Collins returned the kick out of the end zone, again to the 22, though he did make a couple of tacklers miss. He did pick up six on the ensuing offensive play. Collins somehow slipped through the middle of the defense before the edge rushers closed in on him in the backfield for a first down. From the 32, Shazier hit Collins in the backfield, ensuing hits knocking the ball loose, by Heyward, and the Steelers recovered.

    Now with the ball at the Ravens’ 29, Roethlisberger looked to McDonald on first down over the middle, who…dropped the ball. Real shame. And then a false start on DeCastro. Roethlisberger found James for an 18-yard completion to move the chains. Bell was stuffed looking to go up the middle on the next play. After a timeout, Conner checked in and was able to get eight to set up a third and short. Hubbard out in front with a good block. On third and two, Bell got the ball and punched it home, getting about six down to the one, getting into the end zone on the next play. With a 12-0 lead, the offense came out to try a two-point conversion.

    After another kick return short of the 25, a couple of short plays put the Ravens in a third and two. Watson was slow to get up after the second play. Stephon Tuitt was the first one there to drop the back for a loss of three.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jaybird

      Good afternoon Steeler nation!

    • Jaybird

      I’m going to give THREE game predictions today:
      1) Hunter catches a TD pass
      2) Haden has an INT forcing Alex to write a positive article about him later next week
      3) TJ gets 2 1/2 sacks today

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m here at my Steelers bar; but must say it is very empty.

    • Jaybird

      Nice weather here on the east coast – lots of people are outside today instead.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      That is exactly what the waitress said; also maybe some went to the game; we only about 40 minutes away, but I am surprised.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I don’t care if we win this game 5-2, in overtime. As long as we win, I’ll be ecstatic.

    • SteelersDepot

      welcome and Happy Sunday. These guys could really use a win today, no?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You are right; wins are paramount but I am still yearning for some style points.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You got that right!

    • Jaybird

      Gimme some game predictions bro

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hitting people in the mouth today are the kinds of style points I’m looking for.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Well you shouldn’t have any issues with getting good service then! Lol.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      AB Punt return for TD; Receiving TD; WR reverse for a TD; & a wildcat passing TD to Ben for a TD. Scores 5 different ways. Book it.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      i’ll take it

    • SilverSteel

      Wassup JB? Enjoy what promises to be a tight game. 😳

    • Darth Blount 47

      Big game from Bell today. He controls the game and gives the Ratbirds all they can handle. At least 5 receptions as well.

    • Jaybird

      You had me up until the wildcat ! Lol

    • SilverSteel

      Enjoy a Hefe for me. 🍻🍻

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Loose cannons today

    • Jaybird

      That’s too easy , give me an off the wall one – like JJ Wicox Gets two INT s

    • SilverSteel

      Afternoon Heavy D

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Gotta be Bold; to cheer for the Black & Gold.

    • Jaybird

      What up Silver!

    • SilverSteel

      This is gonna be good. We’re both pissed after last week!

    • SilverSteel

      I think Haden has been steady. Liking that…stability.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You didnt book it.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bold prediction: The Ravens lose yet another O-Lineman today and have to recruit someone out of the stands to play. Kinda like the WWF did when they got Earthquake to sit on Dino Bravo.

      “Hey you, row 7, seat 11, with the giant beer and crabcake, can you block?!”

    • Gautam Ramani

      Let this be game that the Offense finally shows up! Let’s go Steelers! 35-7.

    • Jaybird

      Well if they are going to lose an o linemen, then I hope it’s Stanley because I predicted Watt gets 2 1/2 sacks today!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      So will Deebo be on the sideline today?

    • pittfan

      Don’t count if you don’t book it!!

    • SilverSteel

      I sure hope they don’t overuse Watt coming off injury. Let the old man play.

    • alevin16

      I really fear that the Steelers are reading the papers that Flacco does not throw long, and on their first play he throws a bomb TD to Wallace. But you know me I am a pessimist. 😀

    • Darth Blount 47

      Off the wall…. Ummm… Gravedigger kills someone with a trident like Brick Tamland.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Hey JB – How come Flacco never has a stinker game against the Steelers?

    • alevin16

      He can’t he’s inactive

    • Rob

      He is inactive.

    • SilverSteel

      ???

    • Gautam Ramani

      Yah! Division game. Doesn’t matter how we win.

    • Av232

      I’ll add a 4th. A Haden INT will not lead to a positive write up from Alex 😉

    • Av232

      If he’s sick, I’d imagine not. Quarantine the man.

    • Jaybird

      Lol. Haden might have to make All Pro to get a +write up from Alex!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Inactives can be on sideline; they just limit overall number

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      yeah, if he is infectious; he’s probably just sick of being benched.

    • Jaybird

      No Raven has had a stinker against us in a long time . They definitely come ready to play against us

    • Av232

      I just loled a little

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m wearing my luckiest of all jerseys today. Not that I think we needed the extra boost, but I also didn’t think it would hurt none, either. Lol

    • alevin16

      SilverSteel mentioned that they should let him play. I was just saying he can’t play.

    • Aj Gentile

      At least feel better that Wallace will probably drop it

    • Agustin-ARG

      A little sad to see Harrison inactive. Against the f… Ravens I really want our true and last warrior on the field at least few snaps. Go Steelers!!

    • alevin16

      Is it your Neil ODonnell? 😀

    • Jaybird

      Here we go!!!!!!!

    • pittfan

      Steelers up 10-3 1st qtr. book it!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OMG; that’s not the way to start.

    • George Kroger

      Welp…guess the ravens watched film from last week’s Steeler game.

    • Chad Sanborn

      have you been right yet?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I save that for pre-season games ONLY.

    • pittfan

      didnt learn a thing from last week!!

    • Jaybird

      No Yanda- no problem

    • George Kroger

      Bend, don’t break, right?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Crows oline shoving Steelers D off line of scrimmage

    • George Kroger

      Bud!!!!

    • alevin16

      they do this all the time. They tend to turn backup lineman into Anthony Munoz

    • pdupuis

      Bud!

    • Aj Gentile

      Are they not blocking Bud?

    • pittfan

      not shifting against strengths, just like last week

    • Av232

      I’d say that shoulder is good to go

    • Chad Sanborn

      Better tackling so far

    • thomas hmmmm

      stupidity 3 and 1 and you have hargrave in instead of McC. THey have no clue how to utilize the players they have.. So much for situational football

    • alevin16

      Oh hilton

    • Aj Gentile

      Hilton no!

    • scott redmond

      many of us are boycotting is probably more the truth

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      needed that INT

    • alevin16

      McC is inactive

    • George Kroger

      Dang…pick 6, maybe

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      97 yard Bell Run. book it.

    • pdupuis

      Lousy field position not coming up with that pick.

    • George Kroger

      boycotting what?

    • pittfan

      +1.

    • ThatGuy

      No way lol

    • Chad Sanborn

      long ball to Bryant!
      Book it

    • Evan Eremita

      Dupree is always good for a play or two where someone forgets to block him

    • George Kroger

      Way?!

    • Mister Wirez

      Ravens kick units are the best.

    • alevin16

      Yeah but at least the punt returner did not muff it

    • Buccos9

      Right off the bat Shazier blasts inside the blocker and a big run happens outside him He has got to start reacting to the runner instead of guessing and racing through the first hole he sees.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Sorry, but Hargrave has proven he is a better NT than McCullers in everyway. That why McCullers is in street clothes.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Good adjustment by the D after that first run. Dupree looking especially good. Keep it up.

    • ThatGuy

      3 straight bombs to MB and then a punt is more likely lol

    • Jaybird

      It was deflected – I can’t fault Hilton on that one . Tough catch

    • Jaybird

      Best ever

    • pittfan

      assert yourselves Oline!!

    • George Kroger

      94 yards short

    • Chad Sanborn

      He is falling into a bad habit

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      just a few yards shy.

    • alevin16

      3 and 5 time for a bomb

    • Jaybird

      Ring that bell

    • pittfan

      YES!! Ring that bell!!

    • pdupuis

      Good job Bell.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Nope. I was wrong

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      nice extra effort for 1st

    • alevin16

      whew

    • George Kroger

      I like that inside screen on short yardage…if it’s not over used.

    • pittfan

      great minds think alike

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I’m so glad he just tried to get the 1st instead of going deep

    • Rob

      Whats up peeps

    • Michael

      if Bell drops shuffle pass from Ben, would it be incomplete or fumble?

    • 6 ring circus

      You killed me last week for a bad book!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      INC

    • Aj Gentile

      I believe incomplete because it’s forward

    • pittfan

      HE’s BAAAAACCCCKKKKK!!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      dont throw it deep!

    • Aj Gentile

      Watson!

    • alevin16

      I am liking the Watson usage

    • Av232

      Pay the man

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Vance scores our 1st td

    • Chad Sanborn

      A bit early to say that

    • Michael Mosgrove

      hell no.

    • George Kroger

      Watson is money on short yardage

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Crap. Why don’t they throw long on 3rd and short? Now I don’t recognize this team. ;p)

    • thomas hmmmm

      15 million dollar pressure, doesn’t look like bell can take the pressure.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I like the playcalling so far

    • Rob

      Watson is definitely the thunder to whatever Bell is

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Same here.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      come on ben.

    • George Kroger

      Ben’s gotta get rid of that ball – nice blitz pickup initially

    • WilliamSekinger

      Was liking the drive until that sack.

    • pittfan

      pay THAT man!

    • thomas hmmmm

      not in run defense. pass pressure most definitely Hargrave is better but not versus the run. and at 3 and 1 it is about moving the bodies.. McC is hard to move.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Conner!

    • Aj Gentile

      Dang. All the running backs getting work

    • Jaybird

      How ya like it now

    • ThatGuy

      Great run!!!

    • Aj Gentile

      You like that!?

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      It’s a RB all skate!

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      looks like Ben lost ALL his mobility

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Changing up the backs on them

    • Av232

      The future is here. Cut Bell

    • Frank

      Keep em guessing

    • Michael Mosgrove

      they should have been doing that back to last year.

    • Rob

      As they should! Why keep talent on the bench?!

    • alevin16

      Hey Ben is actually using other receivers

    • Aj Gentile

      Exactly!

    • thomas hmmmm

      Conner is a monster.. He definitely needs more carries.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ben’s going to get himself killed playing like that.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      bout time he’s utilizing his weapons

    • George Kroger

      Ben good decision

    • Jaybird

      I’m liking this

    • Aj Gentile

      Who would’ve thought that short passes works on other teams other than the Steelers D

    • WilliamSekinger

      They letting them come and shoveling it out of there

    • Mister Wirez

      Flash > Outlaw

    • Chad Sanborn

      nice call to take the short pass there

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      keep running like this, play action will be sweet all game

    • pittfan

      we’re going to eat this whole quarter

    • ayub

      Great play calling

    • WilliamSekinger

      Those shovel passes will affect the pass rush speed later

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      even a broken clock is right two times a day lol

    • alevin16

      As long as we have a TD for dessert

    • George Kroger

      Got the ravens off balance

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Love this long drive. Wear that D down.

    • ThatGuy

      Bell looks goooood today

    • ayub

      Mixing it up, playing to counter blitzes, this wins games against Baltimore.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he barely got that dumpoff to bell on that play he had 2 defenders in his face.

    • Mister Wirez

      Bell is BACK Oline too

    • Michael Mosgrove

      bell’s hurt.

    • Jaybird

      He’s hurt

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      he had to time it just right and hopefully brace for impact

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Vance td

    • pittfan

      jeeez, not now!

    • ayub

      Ugh

    • Michael Mosgrove

      mother hubbard got a penalty? shocker.

    • Jaybird

      TD to JuJu

    • Michael Mosgrove

      you run on a 2 and 17? ??????

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      now here come the freaking penalties

    • alevin16

      back to the dead zone?

    • George Kroger

      Red zone woes continue?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      td to jesse

    • Aj Gentile

      Can’t take a sack

    • WilliamSekinger

      7 field goal game?

    • Michael

      Hubbard caused BEN’s fumble sack last game, changing momentum. Bum.

    • Mister Wirez

      Crap.. Steelers are back.. Hubbard

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Hated that run on 2nd and 17.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      FOR F*CKS SAKE.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Now playing for the field goal after a good drive

    • ThatGuy

      Red zone offense is still bad

    • pdupuis

      Self destructing on this drive.

    • alevin16

      flacco pass

    • Jaybird

      Terrible call

    • Rob

      Can’t blame this one on Ben

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      look at left side

    • Michael Mosgrove

      that was stupid.

    • Michael

      It’s lame THE REF’s could call holding on every play based on interpretation.

    • alevin16

      well points are points

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      they got it overloaded

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Not ideal but hey, they went down the whole damn field. I’ll take it.

    • pittfan

      ok, like the drive, kick the FG. 10min drive, Oline clicking…

    • Michael

      So I’m not the only fan who noticed???

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the penalty for hubbard, and decastro and the 2nd and 17 run are all stupid things.

    • Chad Sanborn

      ugh. Welp it was a good glimpse as to what we can do when we work as a team

    • alevin16

      now we need that turnover from flacco

    • WilliamSekinger

      No Td, but drive gassed their defense espicailly if our D does their job and get a quick 3 and out.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I was scairt for a sec

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      at least we tiring out their def

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      should have been play action

    • NinjaMountie

      I’ll take points from where they started

    • Frank

      hate seeing another good drive killed by penalties

    • Av232

      Duppree with the strip-sack

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      haden

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      then go away if you boycotting.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Just what to expect from a Steelers/Ravens game. 3 points back and forth all day most likely.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Way to sustain a drive.

    • 6 ring circus

      Strip sack by Deebo…oh…

    • Michael

      So at end of season we evaluate if Conner or Bell’s our RB next year?

    • Jeff McNeill

      I got here last is the sky falling yet.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Play calling in the redzone is bad again and the penalties are still there

    • Michael

      Steelers missed a 98 yd drive TD by stalling in red zone. Got 3 pts tho.

    • Av232

      I bet they tag Bell if he’s healthy either way, especially if Ben is back

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Sensabaugh dinged

    • ayub

      Jupiter is closing in.

    • Thomas Fallon

      I’ll take a 3pt. 97 yd. drive on the road tho…..

    • George Kroger

      Penalties messed that series up – couldn’t even see a real 2nd and 3rd down play.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      The announcers didn’t say who won the toss at game start, and then they just say “runner forced out of bounds” without saying where. Sloppy.

    • Steeldog22

      Patience on offense. Long drive Got 3. Something to build on. Better than 3 and out with one run and two bombs.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      lets score 3 every drive; and force Baltimore to punt or turnver all of their drives

    • Rob

      I don’t even think that a draw on 2nd and 17 is terrible given that they were on the other side of the field, but the penalties hands down killed that endzone drive.

    • Chad Sanborn

      No but the yellow flags are

    • George Kroger

      Dude, I like Conner, but there is no comparison. Gotta sign Bell to a long term deal (someone needs to tell him $12 mill is enough to live comfortably on).

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Touchdown or no touchdown, that was our offenses best drive this year

    • Michael Conrad

      Ben has to look at a slant to MB the safety is bailing out deep to MB side. The LB’s are up for the run

    • SilverSteel

      Fact. Not bad.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I love both BUT that Barkley kid would look reeeally good in black and gold

    • Michael

      Rap songs are full of bloated ego’s.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Glad to see the return of the short passing game

    • Rob

      Agreed. He has to come down on his asking price I think, unless he starts ripping off 150-160 scrm yds/per game from now through the post season

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      refs missed hold

    • George Kroger

      Another one for the missed tackle article.

    • alevin16

      what else is new

    • Frank

      yahhup

    • alevin16

      no pi no pi no pi

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Nice D

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I peeped that too

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      28

    • George Kroger

      Good no call

    • Michael

      Thumbs up X 100.

    • DirtDawg1964

      That was a good flip of the drives. Kept the Ravens off the board after it looked like they might at least get a FG. The then get points after starting at their two and facing a couple of 3rd downs.

      Disappointing not to get the TD. That would have really put the game in their favour. But a nice sequence nonetheless.

      And now they get the ball back!

    • Rob

      Is that..a…3 AND OUT ???

    • Michael

      Eli Rogers healthy scratch. Egg running down someone’s face indeed.

    • George Kroger

      They did – they said the Steelers won and deferred.

    • alevin16

      Play action may work on first

    • Aj Gentile

      And he can play QB!

    • SilverSteel

      Davis needed that play

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Ah, my bad then. Thanks.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Keep pounding the rock. Tire these guys out.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Play action deep pass on first down here, bet

    • Av232

      3.14159265359

    • DirtDawg1964

      That would be a nice option too.

    • Rob

      lmao

    • SilverSteel

      🤔😧😄

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I missed it

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I wouldnt mind going downtown just one play here

    • George Kroger

      Ravens are coming hard at Ben…this is not the game to go deep.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Screen pass… 2nd to 9 lol

    • Thomas Fallon

      They’ll feed Bell…he seems like he is hot today

    • Chad Sanborn

      Time to work the receivers now. AB on acrossing route then Bryant on a bomb

    • Dan

      Let’s get a TD here and keep that bruising running game going.

    • Av232

      Call the PA with a check to the run… I’m in

    • Frank

      wow that was a weak call imo

    • alevin16

      hit to head

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      AB – was juking

    • Frank

      scratch that thought it was for the hit

    • Michael

      Your opinion is Martavis still bit rusty?

    • Michael

      De-cleated.

    • Dan

      Steelers need to be more disciplined.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      runs on 2nd and 17, 2nd and 18. what the hell is haley smoking?

    • George Kroger

      Penalties continue to kill the Steelers.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Took me forever to find a stream that would last while ALSO being on the Depot. But looks like I found it!

    • Aj Gentile

      IT Was first down

    • Dan

      Probably. He didn’t see any action in over a year.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Penalties are becoming a bugaboo….

    • Av232

      Plus he was still developing two years ago

    • Michael Mosgrove

      there were open receivers. i have to watch again to figure out who i saw. but that was not a good decision.

    • Frank

      maybe ben should lock into AB every play haha

    • alevin16

      on the punt how was that NOT holding on the Ravens??? Ok they called it

    • George Kroger

      Damn Ben…if he only saw AB that was an easy 6.

    • ayub

      The lord giveth and taketh.

    • Michael

      share the link?

    • DirtDawg1964

      OMG. Wide pen AB. This is when Ben doesn’t look for him. Ouch.

    • alevin16

      Now Ben is ignoring 84

    • Av232

      Yeah this TV crew is playing scrabble while they call the game

    • DAWAARE

      brown wide open lol

    • Dan

      The one time Ben doesn’t lock on to 84.

    • Michael

      Usually the sitcom formula of Gold but here sucks.

    • Agustin-ARG

      who was open?

    • Frank

      true that, if you are going to lock into one guy and it is 3rd down. A throw to AB everytime wouldnt hurt my feeling

    • SilverSteel

      Lol

    • Chad Sanborn

      the first time BR7 didnt look at AB and it was an easyTD…. Can’t win for losing

    • NinjaMountie

      He’d already got rid of it by the time ab broke free. He got antsy.

    • DirtDawg1964

      AB. As in wide open. No one within five yards of him. And no one behind him.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      was it first? announcers said second and 18. i guess the penalty threw me off the downs. i stand corrected. was multi tasking at the time.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Dumb dumb throw by Ben. Shouldn’t throw short of the chains especially when the DB has the sideline to help him stop Bell.

    • Frank

      you know its bad when the announcers catch it first haha

    • George Kroger

      In his defense, he got happy feet. Other times we criticize Ben for holding the ball too long. He was looking to bail out of that play so he wasn’t looking down field.

    • Jaybird

      Yep he was on his third read already, and everyone is mad he didn’t see AB

    • Michael Mosgrove

      more like 10-12 yards open.

    • alevin16

      WHEW

    • pittfan

      p;ick 6 right here. book it!!

    • Frank

      the hands strike again..

    • Aj Gentile

      I called it!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Buffstream(dot)com(f-slash)watch(f-slash)nfl-3(dot)php

    • WilliamSekinger

      Lol Wallace…

    • Rob

      Open receivers on a run play? What do you mean? lol

    • George Kroger

      Mike Wallace lol

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Mike Wallace is still Mike Wallace.

    • Jaybird

      Burns toasted

    • Aj Gentile

      Told you lol

    • Agustin-ARG

      Time to sack!!

    • Av232

      Don’t miss that.

    • DAWAARE

      time to cut burns muahha

    • DirtDawg1964

      Getting toasted by Wallace is not a crime. Dropping an easy reception is.

    • 6 ring circus

      Speed kills

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ab had a touchdown if ben pays attention.

    • Dorian James

      Yes!!!, I get to watch this game without going to the bar. Let’s go Steelers

    • alevin16

      Whew I swear I thought Flacco was going to lumber for a 1st

    • DirtDawg1964

      Heyward! Another 3 and out.

    • Applebite

      Heyward came up big there…

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      ABB was throwing a tantrun on sideline

    • Rob

      Jeez AB..putting on his best OBJ impression

    • Mister Wirez

      Wallace.. not missed

    • Frank

      looked like chick was going to block that

    • Jaybird

      Does watt get a half sack?

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Cam’s a man possessed this year. Holy

    • pittfan

      acting like a baby

    • Av232

      He’s lucky he didn’t get hands to da face called

    • DirtDawg1964

      Delay of game on a punt. Ha, ha!

    • SilverSteel

      WAssup DJ?

    • Frank

      hahah

    • Rob

      Yeah love him, but I’m not a fan of that

    • George Kroger

      Refs lol

    • Michael Mosgrove

      seriously? seriously?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      need points

    • SilverSteel

      I thought that stuff was over. Guess not

    • DirtDawg1964

      Not mad. Just making a joke.

    • Dan

      Let’s not kill a drive with idiotic penalties this time.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Good field position coming up

    • Aj Gentile

      YOU have to be kidding me lol

    • pittfan

      same here

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mike Wallace. Apparently still a Young Money crew member at heart.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Wow, a whistle from the stands. During a home game…

    • DirtDawg1964

      Divas gotta diva. Ha, ha!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      IKR

    • Dorian James

      What up? Looks like I’m about 10 seconds behind maybe I should stop reading now LOL LOL

    • Michael Mosgrove

      id be pissed too. he had an easy touchdown if ben wasnt looking the other way.

    • George Kroger

      More like Small Change

    • Applebite

      I really need to get myself a Nix jersey…for the hell of it.

    • DAWAARE

      we gotta score man,
      eventually burns will f up and they will score TD

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Wolf, “The Human highlight film, Rosie Nix”

    • Rob

      The Young Money crew all got paid..BIG lol never forget

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Announcers getting testy.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Okay, we have to get points. As in 7 of them. You have a chance to put all the pressure on the Ravens.

    • I4giveSteelers

      i missed it what he do lay a ravan out

    • DAWAARE

      is mike wallace faster than heyward bey?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Have we had an offensive drive without a penalty this season?

    • ThatGuy

      I doubt it

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      they were jostling on the raven sideline; AB pulled him away.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Baltimore’s Offense is, well….

      Let’s just say, at least they can’t RUN like the Bears.

    • Michael

      thanks.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Haley just implemented that this year and its working very well.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Nope. They are terrible. Good D. But that offence is offensive.

    • Dan

      Real fans get the fullback jersey.

    • Darth Blount 47

      No one is faster than Hey-Bey

    • Agustin-ARG

      Pass to MB10!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I think a victory formation against the Browns

    • Michael

      Is Tayvis’ even in the game?

    • alevin16

      i bet Ben zones in on AB now

    • Dee Evolution

      Good Steelers or bad Ravens?

    • DarthYinzer

      Maybe

    • George Kroger

      Deep ball is a mistake against this attacking D – look for the crossing routes

    • Shannon Stephenson

      good run by Bell

    • George Kroger

      lol

    • pdupuis

      To protect Ben. That hilarious!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Thats one way to get a 1st down

    • Michael Mosgrove

      first time ive ever seen a dead whistle to protect ben.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Looks like it would have been a false start on AB if they didn’t jump offsides.

    • thomas hmmmm

      That was an Old Bell run… That is what he has been missing.. even though it was a 5 yard run that was classic bell.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      really shows you how soft the NFL is getting if they are protecting Ben

    • michael young

      Bell is looking much sharper. Ben……not so much. Not yet anyway. Line is creating some holes. Digging the playcalling to slow down the rush (shovel passes/screens etc).

    • ayub

      Yes and that will help Ben taking what is given.

    • Michael

      First 3 games ZERO running lanes.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      alright JuJu

    • Jaybird

      JuJu Bee good

    • alevin16

      throw to TE in middle for TD

    • Darth Blount 47

      We are milking this clock like a bunch of Pennsylvanian Dutch Amish at 4:30am…

    • alevin16

      ha I saw what you did there

    • Michael Mosgrove

      horrible playcall

    • DAWAARE

      is brandon williams best NT in the league rite now?

    • pdupuis

      TD here would be nice.

    • Av232

      I guess you just made the cheese!

    • alevin16

      and there goes that drive

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Sigh. Hoping for another FG now.

    • Jaybird

      F ING Stupid.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      WTF

    • Darth Blount 47

      Butter churning is my specialty!

    • Frank

      not like villy

    • Chad Sanborn

      ugh redzone woes… Play calling is horrendous down here

    • SilverSteel

      Which literally never happens. I’ll take it

    • Jaybird

      It’s the penalties , not the play calls

    • alevin16

      really no flag on that pi??

    • Michael Mosgrove

      that run where bell got dropped was stupid.

    • Michael

      Players behaving actually have CTE… aggression.

    • George Kroger

      Replay, please

    • Michael Mosgrove

      was that hunter or wheaton? same freaking problem.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Ugly. You push this defense around yet you allow them to stay in the game.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      was not blocked well

    • Michael

      That pass was a prayer.

    • capehouse

      AV just terrible this year. Ben not too far behind.

    • alevin16

      offsides, means nothing

    • Michael Mosgrove

      there were 8 in the box.

    • Jaybird

      Holly cow , how was that not blocked!!!!

    • DAWAARE

      comon ben

    • Michel Smiffi

      #78 you useless moron!!!

    • michael young

      Not sure I’d be picking a fight with a former Army ranger. Then again, im not stupid. Because you would have to be….

    • Dan

      Another drive killed by penalties. Ben doesn’t have the deep accuracy that he used to have to erase these mistakes.

    • alevin16

      great, setting this up for a 7-6 halftime score

    • Av232

      He had no clue where the sideline was

    • Mister Wirez

      Uggh Hunter jumped to early

    • Michael

      He even missed the FG block with weird angle.

    • Frank

      really brah

    • Rick Lenzi

      undisciplined team

    • Dorian James

      Is it me or is Ben just throwing it up there?

    • michael young

      Sure feels that’s way. Maybe our D can score a TD? Paging Joe Haden.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Our WR’s are not stepping up either…that was not a uncatchable ball to Hunter.

    • Mister Wirez

      Villi not smart. Come on.

    • Danny Porter

      Not sure what’s worse, the play calling or the penalties

    • DarthYinzer

      Yes.

    • DAWAARE

      ben is bad
      but ravens o is atrocious

    • Agustin-ARG

      Classic Pit-Bal game

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Looks that way to me. Throwing into anything that’s single coverage regardless of who has inside position.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Have faith. Setting up for a 13 – 0 score 🙂

    • Mister Wirez

      “C” All of the above!

    • Chad Weiss

      This team constantly shooting themselves on the foot. Bone headed mistakes has cost this team over and over game after game.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Where is chicken little?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Play calling in the red zone has been atrocious

    • NinjaMountie

      Can’t stand stupid penalties.

    • alevin16

      I like your optimism!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      clean up the penalties; we playing crows game.

    • George Kroger

      Could have had it, but it was tough catch

    • Dorian James

      No doubt

    • Chad Sanborn

      that’s a reflection of the coaching sadly

    • George Kroger

      I wanna see what happened on the 2nd down play – they never showed the replay

    • Rob

      You know what would be fun: A weekly player ranking of the team players with a qualifying amount of snaps.

      Edit: Random thought I know

    • Darth Blount 47

      Boswell is a STUD.

      That is all.

    • Dan

      With Bryant? Looks like the players tripped each other up.

    • Mister Wirez

      I think Ben’s either:
      1. Head or heart not in it anymore.
      2. He’s beginning to hit the wall.

      He looks more like Flacco

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Hopefully Ravens stop themselves with a mistake. Just don’t trust this D.

    • RickM

      Haley and Ben are supposed to overcome all the 2nd and 25’s and 3rd and 29’s. Don’t you know? Geez, the O-line has killed almost every drive with dumb mistakes.

    • Dan

      Team MVP? It’s a legitimate discussion.

    • Aj Gentile

      There you go D!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Sweet sweet fumble

    • Michael Mosgrove

      looked like a pass play that broke down to me. i could be wrong. will watch again later and find out.

    • alevin16

      Why did the refs take so long? Shazier said we had it. Where is the trust with the refs?

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      LOL @ me!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      It is amazing how you find a guy that had never played in the NFL and we try him out for a try out and he makes the team and is really good.

    • WreckIess

      Butler runs a crazy amount of inside stunts on first down.

    • Rob

      Chicago prepared us for that one

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Thats what I’m talking about!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Quarter season MVP.

    • 6 ring circus

      Shazier was about to fly by, stuck out the arm

    • alevin16

      seriously?

    • capehouse

      Bring back David Johnson

    • George Kroger

      F’ing McDonald

    • Michael Mosgrove

      2 big drops by macdonalds so far as a steeler.

    • Mister Wirez

      Finally.. a TO

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sarge… Fumbaliya Wilkinson!

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      time for a td

    • DAWAARE

      loool

    • Shannon Stephenson

      TE in the first next year draft…book it

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      F you, Vance. Gotta make that catch.

    • Frank

      good lord

    • I4giveSteelers

      geez us….damn penalties

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      McDonald – bad trade?

    • Mister Wirez

      Yep they did.. lol

    • Agustin-ARG

      penalty and field goal here we go!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      decastro maintaining his streak from last year. penalties all over the place.

    • Dan

      Steelers penalty? Stop the presses!

    • RickM

      The O-line must just want all field goals.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      dropped pass, another penalty…I mean f-ing really?

    • George Kroger

      TE, Safety and QB all in the first!

    • Douglas Andrews

      Somebody needs to tell Vance he’s playing for the Steelers we don’t tolerate that weak 49ers stuff

    • WilliamSekinger

      Oh my god…! Just punt the ball on 1st down

    • pdupuis

      GD penalties. Get Boswell ready for another FG.

    • michael young

      Vance McDonald doing his best Sammie Coates impression. It’s hard to be a receiver/tight end if you cannot catch.

    • alevin16

      flag, now what did we do?

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Is this team still heating up or … is this who they really are?

    • Evan Eremita

      And a left tackle

    • Mister Wirez

      This guys like OLD MacDonald

    • alevin16

      surprise a flag on them

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Jesse catches; Vance drops

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      See Vance? See?!

    • Michel Smiffi

      Well, 78 gave the Ravens exactly what they wanted…

    • Chad Sanborn

      who they are

    • Michael Mosgrove

      or green. green had drops and had same number. or spaeth. maybe 89 is cursed.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Jessie got the message. Vance is still sleeping

    • George Kroger

      Yeah, that’s what they said, but we never saw the replay to confirm that

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      It’s hard hars to think it’s just going to change all of the sudden.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      McDonald td

    • Av232

      Dont forget ILB

    • WilliamSekinger

      This is really hard to watch

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      have they used plat actipn?

    • Rob

      Oh ok