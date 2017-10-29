2017 Week 8 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Steelers enter the second half trailing the Lions 12-10 on the strength of four Matt Prater field goals, including two from deep. Pittsburgh settled for a field goal on their opening drive, but later scored from the five on a Le’Veon Bell run.

The big difference so far has been the turnover ratio. Ben Roethlisberger over threw Antonio Brown deep in triple coverage that was picked off by Glover Quinn, who later also recovered a Bell fumble at the 21-yard line, just outside of the red zone.

Before that first field goal, Roethlisberger was accurate on a ball to Eli Rogers in the end zone that should have been a touchdown.