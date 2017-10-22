Hot Topics

    All-22 Shows Mike Mitchell Shouldn’t Be Fined For Hit On Alex Smith

    By Dave Bryan October 17, 2017 at 08:42 am


    A lot has been made about the Sunday low hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. Several have since called Mitchell’s hit deliberate and on Monday the safety defended his actions.

    “I felt myself tripping. I felt myself being pushed. I felt myself losing balance,” Mitchell said, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I was aware of the rule. If you watch the tape, I’m even trying to turn my body while I am falling. Alex is backpedaling into me. I wasn’t even going in the direction of Alex. He actually is throwing and fading away. It’s a lot of things that go into the play that make it an accident that you don’t want to see — but that’s exactly what it is.”

    Now that the all-22 tape of Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Chiefs has been released, I have been able to zoom in on Mitchell’s feet as he’s chasing Smith from behind. I have slowed down the tape and I think you can clearly see that Mitchell gets his foot stepped on by Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo and this in turn causes him to fall forward.

    Personally, I think this exonerates Mitchell of any wrong doing on this play and I don’t think he should be fined for hitting Smith low. If he is fined, he should appeal.

    Now, while Mitchell might not ultimately be fined for that low hit on Smith, he might be fined for his hit on Chiefs running back Charcandrick West with two minutes left in the first half. You can see that hit below along with the rule that Mitchell may have violated.


    ARTICLE 7. PLAYERS IN A DEFENSELESS POSTURE
    It is a foul if a player initiates unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture.

    Players in a defenseless posture are:
    A player in the act of or just after throwing a pass (passing posture)
    A receiver running a pass route when the defender approaches from the side or behind. If the receiver becomes a blocker or assumes a blocking posture, he is no longer a defenseless player.
    A receiver attempting to catch a pass who has not had time to clearly become a runner. If the player is capable of avoiding or warding off the impending contact of an opponent, he is no longer a defenseless player
    The intended receiver of a pass in the action during and immediately following an interception or potential interception. If the player is capable of avoiding or warding off the impending contact of an opponent, he is no longer a defenseless player.
    Note: Violations of this provision will be enforced after the interception, and the intercepting team will maintain possession.
    A runner already in the grasp of a tackler and whose forward progress has been stopped
    A kickoff or punt returner attempting to field a kick in the air
    A player on the ground
    A kicker/punter during the kick or during the return (Also see Article 6(h) for additional restrictions against a kicker/punter)
    A quarterback at any time after a change of possession (Also see Article 9(f) for additional restrictions against a quarterback after a change of possession)
    A player who receives a “blindside” block when the path of the offensive blocker is toward or parallel to his own end line.
    A player who is protected from an illegal crackback block (see Article 2)
    The offensive player who attempts a snap during a Field Goal attempt or a Try Kick
    Prohibited contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture is:
    forcibly hitting the defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm, or shoulder, even if the initial contact is lower than the player’s neck, and regardless of whether the defensive player also uses his arms to tackle the defenseless player by encircling or grasping him
    lowering the head and making forcible contact with the crown or ”hairline” parts of the helmet against any part of the defenseless player’s body
    illegally launching into a defenseless opponent. It is an illegal launch if a player (i) leaves both feet prior to contact to spring forward and upward into his opponent, and (ii) uses any part of his helmet to initiate forcible contact against any part of his opponent’s body. (This does not apply to contact against a runner, unless the runner is still considered to be a defenseless player, as defined in Article 7.)
    Note 1: The provisions of (b) do not prohibit incidental contact by the mask or helmet in the course of a conventional tackle or block on an opponent.

    Note 2: A player who initiates contact against a defenseless opponent is responsible for avoiding an illegal act. This includes illegal contact that may occur during the process of attempting to dislodge the ball from an opponent. A standard of strict liability applies for any contact against a defenseless opponent, even if the opponent is an airborne player who is returning to the ground or whose body position is otherwise in motion, and irrespective of any acts by the defenseless opponent, such as ducking his head or curling up his body in anticipation of contact.

    Penalty: For unnecessary roughness: Loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down. The player may be disqualified if the action is judged by the official(s) to be flagrant.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Interesting. I have a sneaking suspicion, however, that given the buzz and uproar over this play, the NFL will fine Mitchell anyway.

    • Sam Clonch

      Didn’t he start off this play with a facemask (after whiffing on a sack)? Pick your poison, but Mike’s getting a letter.

    • Doug Andrews

      After watching the angle the TV provided I did see Mitchell throw his hands up while falling to the ground. Gave me the impression that he wasn’t trying to injure Alex Smith. The all 22 angle confirms it for me that he was pushed and tripped so I don’t think he’ll receive a fine either. The hit on West is a different story.

    • Brenton deed

      I repeat a comment I made earlier:

      When judging the most successful scoring play in soccer, the dying swan dive to win a penalty, a kinesthetic scientist gave this hint when they were discussing it on a TV show. His input was:
      When a player genuinely trips or is tripped his first reaction is to save himself from an uncontrolled fall by thrusting his arms out to break the fall. When he fakes it he doesn’t… he normally indulges in some form of theatrical display. He knows he’s going to fall and is prepared, what he’s interested in is getting the ref’s attention.

      Mitchell’s first action was to thrust his hands forward so I give him the benefit of the doubt.

    • Rob

      I didn’t catch the game so I missed that hit on West. He deserves a fine for that no doubt, and a penalty should have been called. But Shazier and Watt go to tackle with the exact same form, so the tackling needs to be corrected by the coaches, or we’ll end up like the Bengals.

      Probably why Hilton is such a solid tackler and those two usually aren’t. Their form is terrible.

    • Stairway7

      Mitchell’s first reaction to most plays he’s involved in is to jump up and down and applaud himslf for making tackles 40 yards down the field.

    • Grant Humphrey

      He’ll get fined anyway unfortunately.

    • NW86

      Thanks Dave. At no point have I thought Mitchell did anything wrong or intentional on that play, but I think this confirms it. Unfortunately I think half the time the NFL is reacting to outside noise, and they definitely let their decisions be swayed when it’s a player who has been considered dirty before (just ask Deebo), so he may still get fined anyway.

      As for the hit on Hunt, it does look worse but I don’t know that you can call him defenseless. Hilton is hanging on to him, but he is still making some forward progress. That one is a close call.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      football* not soccer.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the other clip is west not hunt. although mitchell did hit akeem hunt bad too.

    • T R

      I just don’t understand why a person would want to spear your helmet against someone else helmet as if your helmet made of something differnt. Seems you risk yourself being hurt just as much as the person you hit.

    • Ken Krampert

      If he didn’t miss the sack to begin with, there would be no controversy. Typical underwhelming, garbage play from our worst player on defense. It is time for everyone to stop making excuses for this personal foul making, poor tackling, over celebrating, no turnover having, loud mouthed, over paid, bum bastich……

    • Michael

      Can Depot team make a GIF showing how Mitchell whiffed on the sack of Alex Smith? It’s the same GIF on the controversial dirty hit but 3 seconds earlier. Please?

    • Michael

      Was Mitchell faked out by Alex Smith’s juke move missing an easy sack?

    • David Shoff

      Matthew, I don’t understand why the second hit would be a penalty, unless the whistle had already blown. The rb was clearly trying to get more yardage.

    • pittfan

      i thought Chick had his hand on Mitchell’s back and gave him a slight push forward as well.

    • pittfan

      +1.

    • Intense Camel

      Something about that sound.

    • stan

      I don’t understand this “defenseless posture” rule. Using the West play as an example, he’s still fighting and actually gaining ground when Mitchell hits him. The Trevaithan hit was one thing because the runner was already being pushed back, but West is a running back who is actively dragging his opponent forward.

    • Andrew

      Agreed, he was actively gaining more ground with only Hilton trying to take him down. His progress wasn’t stopped, though he still may technically be “defenseless.”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      He did

    • Dan

      Shazier, Watt and Mitchell are all leading with the crown of their helmets. I guess if they see how loosely the ball was secured, they might be going to force a fumble, but geesh somebody’s going to end up in a wheelchair if they don’t enforcing proper tackling.