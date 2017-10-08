Hot Topics

    AFC North Week 5 Recap: Division Tightens Thanks To Steelers Loss

    By Dave Bryan October 8, 2017 at 06:52 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second game of the 2017 regular season on Sunday at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 and they’ll enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record.

    The Steelers offense was awful on Sunday at Heinz Field as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was intercept a career-high five times during the game. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns and both of those happened in the second half.

    The Steelers only managed to rush for 70 yards against the Jaguars defense on Sunday and that included running back Le’Veon Bell carrying the football just 15 times in the loss.

    The Steelers defense once again had problems stopping the run in Week 5 as the Jaguars finished with 231 yards on the ground on 37 total carries. 90 of those rushing yards came courtesy of Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette and they came via a long scoring run play with 1:47 left in the game.

    Steelers kicker Chris Boswell provided his team their only scoring against the Jaguars with three field goals as the Pittsburgh offense was 0-3 in the red zone during the game.


    The Steelers will now go back on the road next to Sunday to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who enter their Week 5 game against the Houston Texans undefeated on the season.

    The Baltimore Ravens took advantage of the Steelers loss thanks to their 30-17 road win over the Oakland Raiders Sunday afternoon.

    Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 222 yards in the win and Baltimore kicker Justin Kicker had three field goals. The Ravens other scores came via a defensive fumble recovery by cornerback Jimmy Smith and two short scoring runs by wide receiver Vince Mayle and running back Javorius Allen.

    Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace chipped in three receptions for 133 yards in the Baltimore win with one them gaining 54 yards.

    The Ravens defense held Raiders quarterback E.J. Manual to just 159 yards passing on 13 completed passes. Manuel was sacked three times by the Ravens defense as well. The Raiders rushed for 108 yards in their loss to Baltimore.

    The Ravens, who lost at home to the Steelers in Week 4, will now enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record. They are officially in second place in the AFC North behind the Steelers due to them losing to them, however. The Ravens will host the 1-3 Chicago Bears in Week 6.

    The Cincinnati Bengals also won on Sunday. They beat the Buffalo Bills 20-16 at home as Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 22 of 36 total pass attempts in the game for 328 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

    Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green caught seven passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Bills and rookie running back Joe Mixon added a 5-yard touchdown run. The Bengals other scoring, two field goals, came courtesy of kicker Randy Bullock.

    The Bengals defense held the Bills offense to 221 net yards in the win and they recorded an interception and six sacks during the game.

    The Bengals enter their bye week with a 2-3 record. After their bye week, they’ll play the Steelers in Week 7 at Pittsburgh.

    The Cleveland Browns lost again in Week 5 and remain win-less on the season.

    The Browns 17-14 home loss to the New York Jets included Cleveland quarterbacks being intercepted twice and sacked once. Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was benched in favor of backup Kevin Hogan after completing just 8 of his 17 pass attempts in the game for 87 yards. Hogan completed 16 of his 19 pass attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception after taking over for the rookie.

    In his first action as a professional, Browns rookie first round draft pick, defensive end Myles Garrett, recorded two sacks. The Browns recorded three sacks on Sunday as a team.

    Jets quarterback Josh McCown completed 23 of 30 total pass attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in his team’s win. The Jets offense, however, only managed to rush for 34 yards against the Browns defense.

    The 0-5 Browns will now start preparing to play the Texans in Week 6. The Texans enter their Week 5 Sunday night home game against the Chiefs with a 2-2 record.

    • LHW

      Oh boy . . .

    • Chris92021

      The question for everyone here at Steeler Depot should be this: are you OK with making the playoffs and getting bounced out by New England in the divisional round or possibly the AFC championship game? If the answer is yes, then you should get over today’s “performance” quickly. If your expectations are the Steelers to make the Super Bowl this season, this loss should be unacceptable on all counts.

      It’s one thing for the quarterback to have a bad day (which he did) but it is another thing when the team’s coaching staff does nothing to help prepare the team win a game against an inferior quarterback and against an offense which can only hurt the opposition one way, which is running the ball. Jacksonville, like Chicago, does nothing that wows anyone. They can only win games when their opponents screw up with terrible QB play, which is how Jacksonville got all three of their wins this season. This is beyond infuriating.

      Sure, the Steelers will probably still win this division because the Bengals will find a way to lose games and the Ravens are limited on offense and the Browns are the Browns. But if the Steelers still have aspirations of getting a 1st round bye (a laughable proposition at this point, I know), they need to make changes now. Not wait until the bye week 3 weeks from now, but starting tonight.

      This team does have talent on offense but they are not in rhythm because the playcalling is not good (either too many deep shots to Bryant or bubble screens to Brown), the decision making by the QB is maddeningly bad, and Marcus Gilbert’s absence has been felt big time this week. I don’t care about scoring 30 points a game because honestly, this team isn’t capable of such, not as long as Big Ben is the QB and Haley is calling the plays. However, this team is capable of running the ball 35-40 times a game, controlling the clock (at least 33 minutes per game), and converting on its red zone opportunities with touchdowns instead of field goals with consistency.

      We all saw after the Dallas game last season when the team made changes on offense. They did not wait until the bye week for that. The team in the first half of 2016 scored 30 or more 4 times and were 4-5. The team after the Dallas game scored 30 or more one time and they won 7 straight to end the season. I like to think the offense can go back to the ball control philosophy with Bell getting the ball at least 25 times a game and Conner and Watson getting some playing time as well. Unfortunately this is the only way the Steelers can win games now. No longer can Big Ben go for 350 and 4 TDs a game. Those days are done. Here is hoping those changes will happen this week because if they don’t, we will be stuck in football purgatory again.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I agree with everything above. Except the knock on Ben, for me personally its just still too early for me to phone it in on him. Ben has to play better granted but I don’t think that it’s not because he can’t, it’s just that he isn’t. Definitely need to target a QB this year though, maybe even trade up in the first.

    • Chris92021

      I think Big Ben is still capable of having a 350 and 4 TD game but I don’t want to see the team be reliant on that happening to win football games because he is not consistent enough to pull it off on a weekly basis. There are only 3-4 QBs in the league who can do that on a near-weekly basis (Rodgers, Brady, Brees come to mind). Big Ben is still really good and he had an terrible day today. However I am not advocating benching Big Ben for Landry Jones. I do agree that we should consider picking a QB in the first 40-50 picks next season, even if it means trading up or seeing someone drop to us in the end of the 1st round.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Gotcha, thanks for clarifying. Ben has never been the guy that can do that weekly anyways… He’s always been the Hot or Cold QB never just lukewarm and hot. If its anything like the past he’ll throw for the 4 touchdowns and 350 yards next week…

    • pcantidote

      Of course Ben was really bad today, but for me the scheme is the bigger issue here. It’s been obvious for a few years now that if defenses play a two deep approach and “keep everything in front of them”, then this just grinds down the gears in our offense, and Ben starts to force things. Cincinnati has been doing that against us for a while now. Jacksonville had the added benefit of two great cornerbacks to make even the underneath stuff that you can usually get against that defense difficult. KC will do it next week. Will we have an answer?