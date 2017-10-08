AFC North Week 5 Recap: Division Tightens Thanks To Steelers Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second game of the 2017 regular season on Sunday at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 and they’ll enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record.

The Steelers offense was awful on Sunday at Heinz Field as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was intercept a career-high five times during the game. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns and both of those happened in the second half.

The Steelers only managed to rush for 70 yards against the Jaguars defense on Sunday and that included running back Le’Veon Bell carrying the football just 15 times in the loss.

The Steelers defense once again had problems stopping the run in Week 5 as the Jaguars finished with 231 yards on the ground on 37 total carries. 90 of those rushing yards came courtesy of Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette and they came via a long scoring run play with 1:47 left in the game.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell provided his team their only scoring against the Jaguars with three field goals as the Pittsburgh offense was 0-3 in the red zone during the game.





The Steelers will now go back on the road next to Sunday to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who enter their Week 5 game against the Houston Texans undefeated on the season.

The Baltimore Ravens took advantage of the Steelers loss thanks to their 30-17 road win over the Oakland Raiders Sunday afternoon.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 222 yards in the win and Baltimore kicker Justin Kicker had three field goals. The Ravens other scores came via a defensive fumble recovery by cornerback Jimmy Smith and two short scoring runs by wide receiver Vince Mayle and running back Javorius Allen.

Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace chipped in three receptions for 133 yards in the Baltimore win with one them gaining 54 yards.

The Ravens defense held Raiders quarterback E.J. Manual to just 159 yards passing on 13 completed passes. Manuel was sacked three times by the Ravens defense as well. The Raiders rushed for 108 yards in their loss to Baltimore.

The Ravens, who lost at home to the Steelers in Week 4, will now enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record. They are officially in second place in the AFC North behind the Steelers due to them losing to them, however. The Ravens will host the 1-3 Chicago Bears in Week 6.

The Cincinnati Bengals also won on Sunday. They beat the Buffalo Bills 20-16 at home as Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 22 of 36 total pass attempts in the game for 328 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green caught seven passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Bills and rookie running back Joe Mixon added a 5-yard touchdown run. The Bengals other scoring, two field goals, came courtesy of kicker Randy Bullock.

The Bengals defense held the Bills offense to 221 net yards in the win and they recorded an interception and six sacks during the game.

The Bengals enter their bye week with a 2-3 record. After their bye week, they’ll play the Steelers in Week 7 at Pittsburgh.

The Cleveland Browns lost again in Week 5 and remain win-less on the season.

The Browns 17-14 home loss to the New York Jets included Cleveland quarterbacks being intercepted twice and sacked once. Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was benched in favor of backup Kevin Hogan after completing just 8 of his 17 pass attempts in the game for 87 yards. Hogan completed 16 of his 19 pass attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception after taking over for the rookie.

In his first action as a professional, Browns rookie first round draft pick, defensive end Myles Garrett, recorded two sacks. The Browns recorded three sacks on Sunday as a team.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown completed 23 of 30 total pass attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in his team’s win. The Jets offense, however, only managed to rush for 34 yards against the Browns defense.

The 0-5 Browns will now start preparing to play the Texans in Week 6. The Texans enter their Week 5 Sunday night home game against the Chiefs with a 2-2 record.