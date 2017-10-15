AFC North Week 6 Recap: Steelers Stretch Lead In Division With Win Over Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the 2017 season on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium and the win moves the team to 4-2 on the season and they’ll remain atop the AFC North division heading into Week 7.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in the win and he added three receptions for another 12 yards.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught 8 passes for 155 yards and a score and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts in the game for 252 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Steelers defense recorded three sacks in the win on the way to only allowing 28 yards rushing in the game. The one touchdown that the unit allowed was a 57-yard score from Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith to wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas with 6:13 left in the game.

Smith completed 19 of his 34 pass attempts in the Chiefs loss for 246 yards and the Chiefs offense finished 3 of 11 on third downs and only registered 12 first downs in the game.





In Week 7, the Steelers will host the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday game at Heinz Field. The Bengals had their bye in Week 6.

The Baltimore Ravens lost 27-24 to the Chicago Bears at home and in overtime Sunday afternoon and they’re now 3-3 on the season.

Bears kicker Connor Barth connected on a 40-yard field goal with 2:11 left in the extra period to give his team the improbable win.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed 24 of his 41 pass attempts for 180 yards and two interceptions in the loss and he was sacked twice by the Bears defense.

All 24 of the Ravens points scored Sunday against the Bears came courtesy of their special teams units as kicker Justin Tucker hit three field goals and Baltimore returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the second half.

The Bears offense rushed for 231 yards against the Ravens defense on Sunday and their rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 8 of his 16 total pass attempts in the game for 113 yards and a touchdown. Bears running back Tarik Cohen also threw a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller in the first half.

The Ravens will now enter Week 7 in second place in the AFC North with their Sunday loss and now they’ll get ready to play the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings on the road next Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns are still winless on the season after losing 33-17 on the road Sunday to the Houston Texans.

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Browns and the Houston offense added 123 yards rushing in the win. Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V caught one of those touchdown passes while wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Braxton Miller caught the other scoring tosses from Watson.

Brown quarterback Kevin Hogan threw three interceptions in his team’s loss to the Texans on his way to completing 20 of his 37 total pass attempts for 140 yards. One of his three interceptions was returned for a touchdown by Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph.

The Browns first touchdown on Sunday came courtesy of a 56-yard interception return by cornerback Jason McCourty with 13:27 left in the fourth quarter. Their second and final touchdown of the game, a 3-yard pass from Hogan to tight end Seth DeValve came with 1:03 left in the game.

The Browns defense only registered one sack on Sunday and it came courtesy of first round draft pick defensive end Myles Garrett.

Next Sunday, the Browns will look to get their first win of the season at home against the 2-3 Tennessee Titans, who will play their Week 6 game Monday night.