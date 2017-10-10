Hot Topics

    Artie Burns Bowing Out Against The Run

    By Alex Kozora October 10, 2017 at 02:35 pm


    Had a reader/tweeter ask a good question today. How many tackles does Artie Burns have against the run?

    The answer? Zero.

    That’s according to the always-handy Pro Football Reference’s Game Play finder. Of the 162 tackles the Pittsburgh Steelers have against the run this year, Burns hasn’t been involved in any of them. He’s the only cornerback who doesn’t have one.

    According to the list, Mike Hilton has five, William Gay has three, and Joe Haden has a pair. Sure, chances are going to be more limited for an outside cornerback, Hilton’s five tackles are a reminder of how important run defense is to the slot corner, but we know Burns has had – and whiffed – on his chances.

    The best example is the most painful. One of the worst plays I’ve ever seen, Burns inexplicably slipping and falling against the Chicago Bears, letting Jordan Howard scoot past as the Steelers would go on to lose a few plays later.


     

    For comparison, last year, Burns had 17 run tackles. That led all Steelers’ corners. Four of those could be considered successful stops, tackle for a short gain on 1st/2nd and long.

    Even as the Steelers’ defense has evolved, run defense is an 11 man job. Burns has improved in coverage by a noticeable margin but his run defense, and some of its basic rules, is a concept he still struggles in. It’s one of the biggest things I’m looking for him to improve on over the rest of the season.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Alex Kozora

      Let me know if you can see the tweet/video in the article. Having some trouble with it.

    • 太阳三联

      Worked for me. Rather it didnt, that was fxcking ugly and dumb AF of him.

    • Andrew

      It worked for me

    • falconsaftey43

      ouch. some of that may be more man coverage. Playing bump and run, getting his back turned even when it’s a run? Just a thought. But yeah, he has never been assignment sound as a run defender.

    • Ni mo

      Or is he just nit the type that wants to tackle on runs

    • Alex Kozora

      lol

    • Alex Kozora

      If none of the other corners had tackles, then I’d agree. Or if plays like the above didn’t exist, then I’d agree.

    • DirtDawg1964

      He doesn’t just slip and fall. He takes an awful angle to the outside of a wide open hole. Like he was trying to avoid the tackle. Ugh. As in ugly.

    • Mark DeSevo

      I think this play has a lot to do with Artie giving up the edge in previous games. It seems like he was hesitant to attack the runner because he didnt want to give up the outside. I’m probably wrong but that’s what it looks like to me.

    • falconsaftey43

      oh yeah, no question he’s blown assignments and has wtf moments against the run. Just looking for why maybe a change from last year even. Also Him and Haden combining for only 2 might speak to man coverage. Hilton, as you noted, is different being as he’s in the slot. Same with Gay.

    • srdan

      That has to be one of the funniest plays i’ve seen in a while. It reminds me of a fake soccer tackle. How the players fall hard with no actual contact. I wish i was a fly on the wall during his roasting in the film room.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Serious lack of effort

    • Intense Camel

      Painful to watch

    • JT

      Artie Burns is the part of the Steelers defense that most closely resembles the offense….poster child for not living up to his potential. But is it worse to be the Martavis Bryant of the defense, like Sean Davis, and be a total dud so far?