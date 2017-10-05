Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger ‘It’s Kind Of My Job’ As Leader To Hold Teammates Accountable

    By Matthew Marczi October 5, 2017 at 06:20 am


    When it comes to talking with the media, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has not always necessarily had the smoothest relationship, though it has gotten a lot better over the course of the past five years or so as he rebuilt his public image after Milledgeville.

    Still, he has still drawn heat upon himself at times following certain comments that seemed to take shots at either one of his teammates or his coaches. Earlier this year, for example, wide receiver Martavis Bryant took umbrage to some of the comments that he made in reference to him and indicated that the two of them needed to have a talk and hash things out.

    Roethlisberger’s role as communicator via the media has come under the microscope again over the course of the past couple of days after the told reporters that he didn’t want wide receiver Antonio Brown’s “temper tantrum” to become a distraction for the team.

    Head Coach Mike Tomlin also reiterated a similar sentiment during his press conference when pressed, and Brown ultimately apologized as well, but for the most part, his teammates have made light of the situation, including Vince Williams mocking Brown in a video, telling him that the cooler he knocked over wanted a rematch.

    As you might expect, Roethlisberger was asked about the entire situation all over again yesterday during his weekly radio spot, and he had a pretty clear message in response, saying, “I’d like to feel as a leader of this team that’s kind of my job”.


    “You have to be able to talk to people, you have to be able to communicate in different ways”, he went on in his remarks. “I’ve been doing this a long time. I feel as voted as a captain that’s kind of one of the rules of being the captain”.

    Many questioned Roethlisberger’s comments and the seeming inconsistency of talking about distractions when his comments more than anything facilitated the discussion around the incident. Many also felt that he fumbled his remarks regarding the pre-game anthem participation a week earlier.

    But he has also been an effective communicator over the years, a skill that he has improved over the years, and that includes sending clear messages to teammates in a tactful and respectful way, which is indeed part of his responsibilities as a leader on the team.

    While he didn’t like Brown’s reaction after he was not targeted on a play on Sunday on which he was wide open, however, he said that the two still have “amazing chemistry”, and added that Brown is “a professional” who will get the message.

    “He’s probably the best wide receiver in the game now, maybe ever to play”, the quarterback said, but his job is not to “make people happy”, and all of his targets need to understand that. Roethlisberger has been spreading the ball around less this year than has been ordinary for him, though he targeted seven different players on Sunday.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Is it just me, or should the leader of this team, effectively be Cam Heyward?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Ben is on his way out. He doesn’t have the fire anymore.

    • FATCAT716

      This is laughable

    • Steve Johnson

      Laughable? Why is that?

    • Steve Johnson

      He can be a leader without the drama. Keep it all in the locker room.

    • RickM

      The players voted Roethlisberger the Team Captain. Another player intentionally embarrassed him on the field and continued it on the sidelines. I’m glad that Roethlisberger and Tomlin said it was inappropriate when they were asked. It’s amazing how folks feel the Facebook star who has pulled a similar act a couple of times before on the field shouldn’t be criticized publicly by the Team Captain when he’s asked.

      Then again this isn’t about Brown being called out. No one is criticizing Tomlin for calling out Brown after all. It’s about #7, like it always is. If the Team Captain was anyone other than Roethlsiberger, everyone would be fine with Brown being criticized publicly. Heyward said after a game last year that the entire D quit and he wasn’t even playing. How many fans criticized him for calling out his teammates and suggesting they were quitters? None. We all know this is about the different set of rules that “fans” have for Roethlisberger. If Roethlisberger had ever said “the O quit” he would be severely criticized. Heyward says the D quit and everyone thinks ‘that’s fine’. This is all about different rules for different leaders. No more, no less.

    • FATCAT716

      People don’t realize sports can be frustrating. Even when you just watching it as a fan. I have thrown things in my house a few times over the years watching this team

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think that’s because there is no cookie-cutter way in which individuals are told, rightly so by the way, to feel about players. Like it or not, as I’ve learned more on this site than any other, that a certain portion of the fanbase, and one more numerable than I certainly care for, hold a grudge against Ben, and ALWAYS will.

      And it’s not that I put their fandom or fanaticism in as much quotations as you do, but instead recognize that when people have opinions, they generally may very well extremely disagree with my own. I’m not talking about those occasional trolls that we have around here, but people who in essentially every sense of the word, ARE true fans of this team.

      I’m sure you understand, that the relationship structure between fans and the players and the coach, is for some reason, and for a reason I can’t rightly articulate, different from each other. Maybe it is in the way that a coach like Tomlin is like a father figure, and the players are all the brothers. Not too get too Freudian, but I feel as though there is a perception difference, when one talks about “management” and “employees,” that likely stems from how we ALL are taught to feel, as we start out as workers in this world, and then some of us move UP to management.

      The point is, it’s not that people have held back their clear and passioned vitriol towards Tomlin on this site, so I know you can’t be meaning that he somehow skates around here, cause that just certainly isn’t true. But when one of us sees a player “act out,” I think subconsciously we ALL know and feel that it is Tomlin’s place to be able to come out and express his displeasure, just like a father might do with a son. Or a boss with his employee. But how many times in a workplace have you heard a fellow employee criticize another for something, and the first instinct is to basically say. “Don’t go throwing stones, Mr. Glass House.”

      Your dig at calling Brown the “Facebook star,” sort of goes to that exact mentality. It’s your opinion, so I have no qualms with that as someone who believes in freedom of expression, but plenty of people like myself, don’t view that incident as any bigger of a deal, than this instance was, and therefore don’t see any reason at all, to take a shot at Brown for that.

      As far as Heyward, if you watched the AFC Championship, one could rightly surmise, that what he claimed was correct, so it’s hard to want to criticize a person when they capture the essence and a scenario correctly, even if harshly.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Oh, boy… ain’t that the truth. I wasn’t sure my walls were gonna make it through last January. 🙂