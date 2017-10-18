Bengals 2017 Week 7 Injury Report: CB Adam Jones Limited On Wednesday

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field and even though they had a bye last week their first official injury report that was released on Wednesday still includes eight players on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Bengals were wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee) and h-back Ryan Hewitt (knee). Both players aren’t likely to play Sunday against the Steelers, according to beat writers who cover the team.

Limited on Wednesday for the Bengals were safety Clayton Fejedelem (hamstring), cornerback Adam Jones (back), wide receiver John Ross (knee), and safety Derron Smith (ankle).

Jones left the Bengals Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills with a back injury twice in the first half and did not return after coming out of the second time. He did not practice Monday so it will be interesting to see if he’ll be healthy enough to play come Sunday. As for Ross, the Bengals first-round draft pick this year, he has just resumed practicing again and there’s speculation that he won’t be ready to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Bengals were quarterback Andy Dalton (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder). Both players are currently expected to play against the Steelers and Dalton said Wednesday that his ankle is fine.



