Hot Topics

    Film Room: Blocking Still The Culprit Behind Run-Game Struggles

    By Matthew Marczi October 13, 2017 at 09:00 am


    For something like the fourth time in five games this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to move the ball particularly well on the ground. And four the fourth time in five games, the vast majority of the blame rests on the shoulders of the execution of the blockers, rather than of the performance of the running back.

    While Le’Veon Bell was able to break a couple of runs during his 15 carries that can be credited to good blocking, there was a very high frequency of breakdowns that led to negative runs. Below are six such failures that resulted in either no gain or lost yardage.

    We might as well start at the top. Early in the first quarter, with the Steelers facing a second and six at the Jaguars’ 11 following a four-yard run, the Jaguars strung Bell out and dropped him for a loss of two yards.

    With David DeCastro and Vance McDonald leading the way on the counter, the inability of the lineman to stick his block contributed to McDonald overpursuing, hoping to catch the furthest defender in case Bell was able to find the edge.

    Later in the quarter, from back at their two-yard line, out of 22 personnel and facing a nine-man box, three separate failures of execution from DeCastro, Roosevelt Nix, and B.J. Finney saw Bell’s narrow window collapse for no gain.


    They did escape that miss to continue the drive, but later from the 30, on first and 10, both Jesse James—especially James—and Maurkice Pouncey failed to hold their blocks, which otherwise would have produced a nice hole inside of the left guard on the play.

    Four minutes into the second quarter, showing a heavy run look on the right side, the back was stopped after just a yard with Pouncey losing his block up the middle and DeCastro unable to reach the linebacker at the second level.

    Early in the third quarter, with James in the backfield on first and 10, the tight end was way too hesitant hitting the hole up the middle, with the speedy Telvin Smith easily kicking inside of him to drop Bell for a loss.

    Perhaps the ugliest play of the day came beyond the midpoint of the third quarter, with DeCastro and James pulling. Both of them missed their blocks, and the two came in to drag the running back down for a huge loss of five yards.

    The run blocking this season too often has been just ugly in terms of execution. Often enough, they are not even getting beaten, but simply not executing their assignments—in other words, beating themselves. It’s funny that when this is happening nobody is criticizing Mike Munchak’s coaching ability. Why is he the only coach on the roster free from criticism?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • falconsaftey43

      Nice breakdown per usual. You end with a silly question. Everyone knows that all offensive failures/issues lie at the feet of Todd Haley. Munchak is the sole reason the OL has ever blocked anyone. If the OL is poor, it’s because Haley is a terrible play caller, I mean why else would he call for so many “ole” blocks?

    • Smitty 6788

      The OL has been horrible and JJ even worse at blocking. They need to stick to the blocks longer. Bell is still a great runner but he can’t be having to break tackles or make 2 or more guys miss in the backfield. That’s why it makes 0 sense to me to employ the big sets. Munchak is definitely getting a pass but needs to be held accountable.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Have to get get it figured out

    • Rob

      Strange that you compare the coordinator to the position coach… We didn’t blame Mann when receivers were running poor or wrong routes last year either. Or Porter for the lack of pressure from OLBs. Or Saxon for Bell’s slow start to this season. or the Fichtner for Ben’s issues.

      Haley has not been perfect or even average given the talent on this offense. Name another offense loaded with this much talent that is flailing.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I am not sure you have been paying attention if you think Porter hasn’t received his share of criticism lol. Dude has been questioned by people on this site since day one

    • Rob

      Do you think Porter gets more criticism than Dupree or Jarvis did? The answer should be no, if you are paying attention.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Than Dupree? I’d say it is closer than you think. Jarvis? You are correct. Absolutely not.

    • Rob

      No one has been saying “Wow Porter can’t even get Dupree to be more productive”. And then tying that to the defenses struggles. Like if only Joey Porter could make the OLBs execute better, the defense would thrive. (Granted my actual point is in reference to the offense, and doesn’t apply as well to the D and Butler.)

    • StolenUpVotes

      And for the record I agree with your sentiment on position coaches. More times than not poor play falls on the players rather than the coaches in this instance.

    • falconsaftey43

      You must be new here if you think Porter wasn’t blamed for lack of pressure. How about Lake getting all the blame for poor secondary play in years past. Not to mention that Munchak was pretty much universally lauded as the reason our OL started to perform well. Just as a rule, I don’t like trying to evaluate Coaches because we as fans have so little information to base an opinion on as far as how “good” of a coach anyone is.

      As for Haley and the talent of the offense, what makes you think they’re loaded with talent? AB has looked excellent, but can you name another player out there that’s looked good? Maybe you’re overrating the player’s talent? There is little point in this exercise because it’s a chicken and the egg situation.

    • pittfan

      FIRE MUNCH! There, I did it! lol

    • Rob

      Even if no blame belongs to Haley, and it is only player execution that is holding the offense behind (hard for me to believe), I still think, the team could be more productive with a more creative OC.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Well after going back and watching some stuff this week I can tell you it is not only player execution. I’ve been a fan of Haley since before he got here, but he seems to be in a rut right now

    • WreckIess

      You must not have been here earlier this year. Guys were pissed that the team “let” Kevin Greene sign as the Jets OLB coach instead of getting him to come to Pittsburgh.

    • Charles Mullins

      Thanks for the gifs! In the third gif AV man handles 50 (maybe put a stamp on the gifs so they are easier to talk about just an idea 1st 10@40, 110402017 etc)… You should not be able to do that to a professional football player especially a LB… Crazy. Besides that I would say that they look uninspired…. I wouldn’t want to be in that film room.

    • falconsaftey43

      Holy Cow! Good catch. AV destroyed that guy. Like to see a little more of that haha.

    • Rob

      Porter comparatively, has not been blamed for Dupree, Jarvis, Chickillo, and for sure not Harrison’s lack of production. And falcon, you know im not new here, so need need for the dig bud.

      Lake got blamed, and it was clear, he had no real pieces to work with, and similar things can be said about Porter, though I’m not going to start defending his ability as a position coach.

      To try and start blaming Munchak for what was outlined in the article as player execution mistakes, is a reach. What info is there that he changed anything?

      Haley in fact, received upgrades to the talent he had to work with overall. And the offense looks even worse. I don’t know why that is worth defending.

    • john bennett

      Tackle the guy that stands out, pink arm sleeve and towel makes him so much harder to pick out of the crowd….duh. Why are 5 foot 9 RB,s having such success? They are hard to find. Strap on some neon signage and not so much.

    • Rob

      That was mostly a blip in my memory. When he was in the bar fight, people wanted him to be let go for Greene, but they still aren’t blaming him right now for the OLBs lack of production. It mostly falls on Dupree, as it did on Jarvis for not producing.

    • Charles Mullins

      Jarvis was a bust, Chick is an over achiever, Dupree is a work in progress that needs to stay healthy. With those three players i would say that JP is doing a good job. Jarvis isnt playing football anymore and he cant control Duprees injuries.

    • john bennett

      Before this past weekend that would have been the Giants, Cards, Chargers, Dallas, Seattle and several other clubs. After Thursday night you can add Carolina.

    • falconsaftey43

      Porter was straight up blamed by many for Jarvis not panning out and Dupree not progressing. I’m not attempting to blame Munchak, just pointing out the double standard. I never even talk about position coaches because we have zero information on what they do. No way to separate player talent/execution from coaching.

      As for Haley, I’m just trying to make a point. You say he got upgraded talent, but based on what? I’m not saying he’s not part of the problem, but just like it’s not Munhcak’s fault that James and DeCastro are wiffing on blocks, it’s not Haley’s fault either.

    • Rob

      None of those teams have offense with as much talent as ours. The Giants only have skill players…well had. The cards lost their biggest weapon, and have an aging WR1, Dallas’ offense wasn’t exactly flailing, and Idk why Seattle is even on this list.

    • WreckIess

      They were definitely blaming him for Jarvis and Dupree also. The same way they were blaming Carnell Lake for the DBs not performing. Steeler Nation is definitely not opposed to blaming the position coach if they need to.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Dude I’m sorry, but he’s terrible.

    • Rob

      So he would have only got upgraded talent if the offense was thriving? What are you getting at? That Bryant and Juju are downgrades from Ayers and Hamilton because they aren’t producing? Then there is just no discussion to have because youd be cherrypicking who gets the blame before it even starts.

      I never blamed Haley for missed blocks. I can just recognize that the offense even if players were executing as they are supposed to, doesn’t seem like it would reach 30 points or any barometer close to what we should. Just want to remind you that we have the most expensive offense in the league. If the blame belongs on us actually having bad talent, then we have a whole new issue.

    • john bennett

      Are you watching the games and seeing the results or just going by the preseason hype? They have not done ANYTHING better than all of the teams mentioned above. And the talent level is only talent if it performs, if it does not, it is also-ran’s.

    • Rob

      I can’t speak for everyone. That blame on Lake was ridiculous, and while again, I wont defend Porter’s ability, Jarvis couldn’t be farther from his fault. Does he get any credit for Chickillo? Probably not either.

    • Rob

      Is Chick an overachiever, or is he getting good coaching from Porter? lol you can’t really say which is why blaming position coaches is such a strange way to go about things.

    • Rob

      You’ve lost me

    • john bennett

      Ok , take Seattle out and insert Buffalo and the NY Jet”s and don’t dare leave out Jacksonville.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Make JJ practice with the O-line, no excuse for being this piss poor at blocking.

    • john bennett

      The Steeler’s have the best talent on offense and are……does any of that find you?

    • Rob

      Did you complete that sentence? The Steelers are the best offense to you? I think I’m still lost John.