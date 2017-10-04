Hot Topics

    Film Room: David DeCastro Pulls Run Game Out Of The Dumps

    By Matthew Marczi October 4, 2017 at 02:29 pm


    It has been a grind all season for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get the running game going. They finally were able to do so on Sunday, even if they only averaged a little over four yards per carry. Despite the fact that it was an overall solid rushing performance, it took some pulling of teeth to get the job done.

    Or, to be more accurate, it took some pulling linemen, and as Dave Bryan pointed out earlier in the week, that was quite a common theme on Sunday, easily the most of the season, with both guards, and tight ends, featured on a lot of pulls to help set up blocking schemes in the run game.

    It should be no surprise that All-Pro right guard David DeCastro was right in the midst of all of that, and his work on the move was featured on some of the Steelers’ biggest plays of the day, including their two explosive runs as well as one of their two rushing touchdowns.

    They were able to get things moving on the ground about midway or so, give or take a couple of minutes, in the first quarter, and it wasn’t Le’Veon Bell, but actually the rookie James Conner, who was the first to really break through.

    Providing some initial misdirection in the backfield from the back and fullback, as the Bears did to them the week before, DeCastro pulled to his left and was able to chase free safety Eric Weddle, playing up in the box, clear out of the hole, with he and fullback Roosevelt Nix opening up a lane for 23 yards.


    The former first-round pick is all business when he is on the field, and especially when he is asked to go on the move. If you get in his way as he tries to carry out his assignment, he’s just going to block you, too, as Jesse James found out after he failed to crash down on the edge defender.

    Early in the second half, he and the tight end actually worked together to seal off the defensive right edge, allowing Bell the space to work the run to the edge. It was enough to pick first-down yardage on second and seven.

    As the game wore on, the line continued to break down the Ravens’ front more and more, and finally it cracked wide enough for another explosive play. With DeCastro and Nix leading the way, the right guard sealing off C.J. Mosley, the running back was up the sideline and gone for 21 yards.

    It was a few plays after that that Bell capped off the drive, and pretty much the game, with his second rushing touchdown of the game, and as you might guess it featured DeCastro pulling. This time it was to the right out of an eight-man front, and once again it was he and Nix providing the alley for the score.

    He did have two penalties in the game, but DeCastro is having a very good start to his fifth season. It’s quite early, but he’s certainly looking at potentially another trip to the Pro Bowl.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • The Chin

      DD was outstanding. And the holding call he had was a joke. Glad he’s healthy and playing at a high level. Ready to get MG back healthy beside him

    • Charles Mullins

      I am a Jesse James Defender but he does not look good blocking in these gifs. Vances looks exponentially better. I don’t even know what James is doing in the last one. It looks like they are so afraid to have the gap shot that he literally runs into the back of the OT. He ends up picking up the right guy but it is just strange to my eyes.

    • Thomas

      TE makes a sweet block on graphic 1 to trap the linebacker in the middle of the frey, I feel that really made the play more than the pull. Decastro does fine job of getting into good position though. Was that Vance or Jesse?

    • Matthew Marczi

      That’s Vance. I’ll have a film room article on him as well, I think maybe tomorrow.

    • Steve

      Matt – the film room to your discussion thread really adds to the content.

    • Steve

      Blocking is not one of Jessie’s better attributes. He needs much help and work in this department.

    • RickM

      Great stuff. Some of those defenders are powerless as they see 66 heading around the corner. I agree that he has All-Pro written all over him.

    • Steeldog22

      If Vance could only catch.

    • Steeldog22

      But some think we paid him too much. Lol.

    • Dshoff

      Matthew, great film!! I think Nix is every bit as impressive as Decastro. They both were killing it on the pulls.