    Film Room: William Jackson III Helps Ruin Play Action For Steelers

    By Matthew Marczi October 25, 2017 at 12:15 pm


    I don’t quite know why, but for some reason the Pittsburgh Steelers’ failure to find much of any success in recent years while using play-action passes has fascinated me. I wrote a number of articles about it during the offseason, in fact, much to the chagrin of some.

    But it just occurred to me that I haven’t ever actually taken the time to properly present the nuts and bolts of their play-action attempts in an article, so that was the germ of the idea behind the article that you are now reading.

    So let’s have a look-see, shall we? By my numbers, the Steelers used play action on five of 25 dropbacks on Sunday, which is actually a high proportion of throws at 20 percent. Problem is it didn’t do a damn thing for them. One completion for three yards on second and seven.

    So how bad was it, really, and now close were they to actually finding success? Let’s take a look.

    Their first attempt from play-action was their lone completion from the look, late in the second quarter. On second and goal from the seven, Ben Roethlisberger lined up under center with three receivers on the field. Off play action he threw to Martavis Bryant, but he was immediately tackled after three yards. William Jackson III did good job on this play of not getting picked playing in man.


    Actually, you will be seeing a lot of the Bengals’ 2016 first-round draft pick here. Early in the third quarter, he did an excellent job of sticking to Antonio Brown over the middle of the field and knocking the ball away in front of the receiver.

    Later in the third quarter, Jackson drew Brown one-on-one on a go route, the defender never even registering the play action. Brown looked like he might have the jump for a score, but again, the talented defender played the pocket and won.

    There was one play that could have worked. Perhaps even should have worked. Even later in the third quarter, Roethlisberger looked long for Bryant off of what he said was an RPO and was able to get behind the cornerback, but he didn’t turn around when he was supposed to, which prevented him from tracking it in the air.

    Finally, in the fourth quarter, they actually ran play action with Terrell Watson on the field, but Roethlisberger was never able to get off a good pass with the Bengals blitzing heavily on third and one. He just had to toss the ball up and hope Brown could run under it.

    The Steelers actually had some success last week on play action. This week, awful. What will Sunday’s game in Detroit hold?

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Don

      I love play action, but it doesn’t make much sense to me to do it on a pick play near the goal line. The time it takes to pull off the fake allows too much time for the CB to recover. Need to get the ball out more quickly there.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d like to point out to certain know-it-alls that Ben did indeed throw that ball when MB was about 12 yds down field. So, it appears his story of what was supposed to happen holds water. I know that’s disappointing to many of the haters. Sorry

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’d rather see more roll out play action anyway with crossers.

    • SteelerDieHard

      Exactly- especially the crossers comment. Seriously, look at all the routes run during these plays… WTH? All verts, no cuts/breaks, etc to create a space.

    • lone pistol

      I like how he broke that play down and gave us a little behind the scenes. I have been telling people i think issues like this that we don’t see helped stalled the offense in beginning of season.

    • SteelerDieHard

      How bout some routes that create space, curls/outs/crosses/drags,, for god sakes something other than “go routes”… WTH kind of offense are we running now?! Nobody in the middle of the field, nobody trying to create separation at the top of a route.. just “everyone run deep down the sideline”.. ??!!!! What has happened to the scheme? Why is it so elementary 14 years into a HOF caliber career???

    • NinjaMountie

      That was PI on AB in the endzone. Should have been an easy TD.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      I agree! Not a single person in the middle of he field (not counting the players in the middle of the field)

    • Mark

      Real talk, the Bengals got a great corner just ahead of us. Artie is good but Jackson is better.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      The Steelers lack of success on play action should not really come as a surprise. Number one, their offense leans heavily(too much IMO) on the vertical passing attack. This, no doubt, creates a hyper-awareness for opposing defensive backs to always be in position to turn and run. Number two, the Steelers penchant for going deep in obvious running situations is well known to even the least knowledgeable football fans at this point ; let alone to rival defensive coordinators. Seriously, how many times can a team go deep on 3 and 1?! So, what do we know about play action? It’s usually used in what are seemingly obvious running situations and it is often times used in conjunction with the deep passing attack to try to get over the top of a defense. Defenders are simply too keen to the idea that we are going to try to throw it long. That’s actually great for Lev Bell as they’ll be less concerned with keeping their eyes on him, but it certainly won’t help our play action. I expect that this trend will continue unless our offense adapts.

    • Chris92021

      The one in the end zone was pass interference on Jackson.

    • falconsaftey43

      well that’s not true.
      1st has AB running an over route (deep crosser) just not a ton of separation and Ben doesn’t put it out in front
      2nd has Grimble on a crossing route (looks open) but Ben throws deep to AB.
      3rd is all verts (with Bell check down) but that’s supposed to be an RPO where you’re either running it or taking a deep shot because the defense gives you the right look.
      4th has Bryant running an out to the field side. No idea what the TE was supposed to run because he got jammed really well by the defender.

    • falconsaftey43

      Go look again and don’t just look at the guy who was targeted. All but one feature shorter routes and breaking routes of some sort.

      1st has AB running an over route (deep crosser) just not a ton of separation and Ben doesn’t put it out in front
      2nd has Grimble on a crossing route (looks open) but Ben throws deep to AB.
      3rd is all verts (with Bell check down) but that’s supposed to be an RPO where you’re either running it or taking a deep shot because the defense gives you the right look.
      4th has Bryant running an out to the field side. No idea what the TE was supposed to run because he got jammed really well by the defender.

    • falconsaftey43

      absolutely. held his arm down.

    • falconsaftey43

    • falconsaftey43

      I actually like that play design because I don’t think that’s a slant by Bryant, I think it’s a designed Rice route (slant and out). PA freezes/sucks in the LB so the CB is going to charge hard to cut off what looks like a slant (classic slant/flat combo at goal line) and Bryant pivots back outside against the CB’s momentum. Bryant just doesn’t come out of the break fast enough.

    • Intense Camel

    • Intense Camel

    • Intense Camel

      Doesn’t change that it was a bad throw, sorry.

    • Intense Camel

      The most important aspect of a successful play action play is when you call it imo. I can’t rememeber the last time I’ve seen them go play action on first down. Same old run, run, pass format

    • NinjaMountie

      Here’s one.

    • Intense Camel

    • NinjaMountie

      True, but you certainly have the intense hater persona perfected.

    • falconsaftey43

      1st, 101 passes, 108 runs
      2nd, 81 passes, 81 runs
      3rd, 72 passes, 17 runs

      Seems pretty balanced on 1st and 2nd down to me. (obviously you’re going to pass more on 3rd down depending on distance needed).

    • Runner1967

      On that Bomb? Jackson got away with clear DPI. I get you want to crown the lad but come on now.

    • Intense Camel

    • Runner1967

      Bingo. In the rush to dry hump Jackson that little fact is being ignored.

    • Runner1967

      He is? Based on a few plays, one of which he clearly got away with DPI on deep ball? Give me a break.

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL….nice stats again. It will not work, though.

    • Runner1967

      You’re not allowed to point that out because the narrative is pining over guy Steelers “should’ve” had.

    • Intense Camel

      I wasn’t saying it’s imbalanced.

    • NinjaMountie

      You don’t know the truth. You don’t know what would have happened if MB would have located the ball like he was supposed to.
      Right now I’m just curious to how many times you’ll keep responding.
      Your turn…go.

    • nutty32

      Except that 1st one near the goal line, the O Line not really selling run; not that tricky for linebackers and safeties. These guys are so well coached the only play-action that seems to really work these days is out of the stretch run scheme, creating flow to sell the run.

    • Chris92021

      Kinda like that whole “we shoulda drafted Mosley over Shazier” narrative?

    • Chris92021

      Agreed. Big Ben rolling out to his right is still the most dangerous pass play.

    • Intense Camel

      Again, regardless of what might have happened, it doesn’t change the fact that the throw was bad and there was no reason for it to be as bad as it was. He wasn’t getting hit, the pocket was clean, he stepped up in the pocket to throw into a huge window and failed to make an accurate throw.

    • falconsaftey43

      you were saying it’s the same old formula run run pass. Just pointing out that they aren’t run run pass, they’re pretty balanced in play calling.

      As far as the last time they ran play action on 1st and 10, I’d site the 1st and 10 play action pass to Bryant above (4th GIF).

    • Intense Camel

      Basically I was saying is that the playcalling is too predictable. How often do you see that in this offense?

    • treeher

      Tight end got jammed? Maybe we should learn how to do that too, we never do. Example, Dalton’s TD pass down near the goal line.

    • falconsaftey43

      I honestly don’t think it’s too predictable. I think it’s largely observation bias (i.e. you only remember the plays you saw coming because that’s what sticks out to you).

    • falconsaftey43

      That goalline defensive package is terrible. Matakevich and Fort bite hard on the play action every time.

    • Intense Camel

      It’s not biased. It’s simple observation. The playcalling is too formation based. Bad timing, bad execution. Flat-out dumb calls and it gets worse the farther downfield they get.

    • falconsaftey43

      Ok, that’s possible. Could site some actual examples? Instances of what were predictable play calls in your opinion? Show where that call was used before so we can all learn more about their tendencies.

    • Intense Camel

      This is all subjective. Citing which play won’t prove anything. This a culmination of years of Haley’s offense, not one season. Point being is that if I as a fan know what they’re going to run, then the other team probably does as well.

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s not subjective. If you can point to a situation, a play that you felt was predictable, we can look at it. See if they really have run a similar play in that situation a lot previously.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      As far as I’m concerned they could line up in every diff formation known to man. The offense will remain stagnant until they show a willingness to run more short/intremediate routes and, in particular, threaten the middle of the field. This is especially true of the intermediate passing game. The dig, the curl, the comeback, etc… Play to strengths of your quarterback and take advantage DB’s whose primary concern is not getting beat deep.

    • falconsaftey43

      And just to explain how it can be observation bias. Let’s take 3rd and 2 or shorter. The commonly held view is that the Steelers throw deep a lot on 3rd and short and it’s predictable. But is it?

      2015-2017
      Steelers
      60 pass 35 rush
      12 deep passes
      Packers
      50 pass 52 rush
      9 deep passes

      So 12.6% of all 3rd n short for Steelers, 8.8% for Packers.
      20% of passes vs 18%. It’s not really a big difference. And it’s also a low overall % of total 3rd and short plays. Obviously this doesn’t account for formation tells, but I’m just trying to make the overall point here.

      I’m sure there are many (if not all) times you see the 3rd n short deeps shot and think to yourself that you saw that coming. Because they have done it before and it’s something that stands out (to many negatively). BUT, I’d also bet that if you actually wrote down what you thought the play would be prior to it being run, you’d be wrong way more than you’d be right. You see what I mean? You don’t remember all the times you were wrong, just the times you were right. observation bias.

      I’d be a great exercise, if you have time/desire, to actually try this out. Every play during a live game just make a quick note of what you think the play will be and see how it turns out. I’ll try it myself this coming week.

    • Bryan Ischo

      Looked more like 17 – 20 yards to me. Not sure what difference that makes, but let’s be accurate if we’re going to try to stir up controversy shall we?

    • Bryan Ischo

      Oh jesus can we talk about the Steelers please instead of trying to pre-emotively argue with people who haven’t even said anything yet?

    • Bryan Ischo

      Best comment of the thread … thanks!