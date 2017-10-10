Hot Topics

    Four Receiver Sets One Way To Improve Steelers’ Offense

    By Alex Kozora October 10, 2017 at 08:30 am


    I need to throw up a caveat before diving into this article. Note that I didn’t say “fix” the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. But this idea would help and the Steelers are clearly sending out an S.O.S. after these first five weeks. So it’s time to do something different.

    Much of the preseason talk was the weapons the Steelers have at receivers. While that group has underwhelmed, then again, who hasn’t, it’s still a talented bunch. But unlike what we speculated at the time, Todd Haley hasn’t used  four receiver sets often. According to our charting, before this week, they’ve only done it 11 times.

    The interesting part is that it’s been a success, a word that hasn’t gone together with this offense very often so far.

    In four receiver sets, which have all been 01 personnel (0 RB, 1 TE), Ben Roethlisberger is 9/10 for 135 yards. Most of the damage came against the Cleveland Browns Week One but it’s been sprinkled in against the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, too.

    The sample size has been small but it’s been effective, making it worth exploring on a larger scale. It’s probably time to end the Justin Hunter experiment. He’s done nothing in two weeks and looks as advertised. All bark, no bite. Eli Rogers can get his hat back and be part of that four receiver set, working inside with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant/Antonio Brown on the outside.


    It could also help open up the run game. I’d rather run this out of 10 personnel, meaning a running back instead of a tight end. I’m not sure what the numbers look like the past two weeks, the Baltimore Ravens’ game probably changed things quite a bit, but Dave Bryan did the legwork a couple weeks ago. At the time, the Steelers were running the best out of 11 personnel, the average and success rate only decreasing when things got bunched up.

    Using four receiver sets will spread the field horizontally and lighten the box for Bell, opening up running room. In the pass game, you’re putting all your best weapons on the field, creating isolated matchups, and more options on the field for Roethlisberger to target.

    Jesse James has been impressive, there’s no question about that. Much more than what most, myself included, expected him to be. But he’s not someone who is going to get open. Eli Rogers can.

    I’m not saying I’d use this all the time. But it’s worth sprinkling in, especially on 3rd down, where the team ranks middle of the pack. Maybe ten times a game is all it’ll take. The changes in this offense probably don’t need to be as dire as they’re made out to be. A tweak here, a tweak there. Four receiver sets are a good first step.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Steel Realist PAul

      And where is the no-huddle??? In seasons past, we’ve seen them go to that to get Ben and the offense into a rhythm. At times it felt like a great tool to use during any game.

      Can we change things up some…. I hope…?

    • falconsaftey43

      They did use it coming out of the half, and they moved the ball well.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Huh.. must have missed it behind my depression.
      Thanks falcon!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I like AB in the slot in 4 wide… Especially if the opposition blitzes and he’s the hot.

    • Stairway7

      “Jesse James has been impressive,” If you call catching the ball and falling down impressive….I guess he is.

    • NinjaMountie

      When someone is asked to make catches with people hanging on them all the time, and he makes them, it stands to reason they are tackled soon after.
      I was ready at the beginning of the season to give up on him but his play has been good. At least he catches the ball.

    • Smitty 6788

      Alex I agree because it does put your best personnel on the field. It also helps OL in the run game because that grouping at worse will keep nickel defense on the field. Because right now they are piss poor in the run game. We need to try something different. I disagree about James though he’s been horrible in the run game and screen game dude refuses to get physical in blocking. He’s truly the softest 6’7 guy I’ve ever seen on the football field.. He is a huge reason the run game is suffering.

    • Smitty 6788

      He runs soft he blocks even softer. Nothing impressive about his game imo

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Another way to improve the offense:

      Fire Haley

    • srdan

      Remember we said this two years ago too. He had that weird incident in the beginning of the season that fueled it. Then by the end of the season there was talk that he could get a HC gig again. I’d be patient with him.

    • srdan

      I like the idea, but with run heavy teams like the jags, that can be a two edged sword. You go three and out twice in a matter of minutes, and put a tired defense out there, you saw what happens.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d normally agree with you, my friend. You know I don’t call for the firing of coaches but Haley has been at levels of bad that are unheard of this year. I’m to the point I want him gone now.

    • NinjaMountie

      I will not argue that he has warts. As has been pointed out numerous times by Alex, he doesn’t do anything great. He does do most things well enough. Personally, I think his biggest strength is his ability to make tough catches.

    • Steelerfan4lifeinAZ

      I like the the 4 wide personal, but the real problem is the actual play calling. Haley has his basic 5 plays he runs during the first opening drive. His game planning per week has been so predictable that i sometimes wonder does he actually realize he plays a new team each week. The quick passes on opening drives are his stable of his offense. Please please.. change this up.. 4 wides, no huddle offense, use Conner and Bell in the backfield together.. so on and so forth..