Fowler: Martavis Bryant Told He’ll Be Involved In Week 10 Gameplan

Martavis Bryant has been told he’ll be involved in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense after the bye week, per a recent report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

From Fowler.

“Sources say Steelers indicated to Martavis Bryant he’s part of Week 10 game plan, which would reinforce their public stance not to trade him. Perhaps they get blown away by offer but a move doesn’t seem likely.”

“Part of the game plan” is obviously vague but that says he is going to be active. That news isn’t a surprise but is the first tidbit of info we have on Bryant after being sat down last week. Following the Steelers’ victory over the Detroit Lions, Mike Tomlin refused to talk more about the situation.

“I outlined that pretty crystal clear on Tuesday and I’m done talking about it, I am,” Tomlin told the media.





Tomlin did say he is “not” confident Bryant will help the team down the stretch, the most interesting comments he made on the subject.

The Steelers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on November 12th for a 1 PM kickoff. Bryant’s snaps could be reduced even more after JuJu Smith-Schuster exploded on the national stage, racking up seven catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in their win.

As Fowler also indicates, that news to Bryant is consistent with the Steelers’ public statements that they don’t have any intentions of trading him. Teams reportedly have called to inquire about Bryant but it seems unlikely the team deals him at today’s deadline, which wraps up at 4 PM/ET.

For the year, Bryant has 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown. If you missed my video last week on why he isn’t involved in the offense, check it out in the link below.