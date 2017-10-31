Hot Topics

    Fowler: Martavis Bryant Told He’ll Be Involved In Week 10 Gameplan

    By Alex Kozora October 31, 2017 at 12:06 pm


    Martavis Bryant has been told he’ll be involved in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense after the bye week, per a recent report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

    From Fowler.

    “Sources say Steelers indicated to Martavis Bryant he’s part of Week 10 game plan, which would reinforce their public stance not to trade him. Perhaps they get blown away by offer but a move doesn’t seem likely.”

    “Part of the game plan” is obviously vague but that says he is going to be active. That news isn’t a surprise but is the first tidbit of info we have on Bryant after being sat down last week. Following the Steelers’ victory over the Detroit Lions, Mike Tomlin refused to talk more about the situation.

    “I outlined that pretty crystal clear on Tuesday and I’m done talking about it, I am,” Tomlin told the media. 


    Tomlin did say he is “not” confident Bryant will help the team down the stretch, the most interesting comments he made on the subject.

    The Steelers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on November 12th for a 1 PM kickoff. Bryant’s snaps could be reduced even more after JuJu Smith-Schuster exploded on the national stage, racking up seven catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in their win.

    As Fowler also indicates, that news to Bryant is consistent with the Steelers’ public statements that they don’t have any intentions of trading him. Teams reportedly have called to inquire about Bryant but it seems unlikely the team deals him at today’s deadline, which wraps up at 4 PM/ET.

    For the year, Bryant has 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown. If you missed my video last week on why he isn’t involved in the offense, check it out in the link below.

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      I think probably the best thing for everyone moving forward is to mix the WRs around (meaning AB Bryant and JuJu). Several of JuJu’s big catches were schemed specifically for him (like the first catch). They’re all really talented, let’s get them all involved some more. Sure there will be times you just want Bryant to run deep to occupy the safety and open up underneath, but he can do other things as well. May help JuJu get open for a big play if you send him deep instead because the safety doesn’t respect the deep threat as much. Run that over route with Bryant like they’ve done with JuJu and DHB. No reason this can’t work out.

      (Great video btw Alex).

    • WARisHELL

      Anything that gets Justin Hunter off the field I’m in favor of

    • Alex Kozora

      Thanks Falcon!

    • Alex Kozora

      Preach!

    • Conserv_58

      Well, there goes all of the trade speculation and I’m glad too because it’s what’s best for the team. They don’t need anymore distractions from their idiotic and selfish prima donna receivers.

      When coach Tomlin made the statement that he’s not sure of Martavis is going to help them down the stretch I interpreted that as coach Tomlin saying he wasn’t confident that he could trust Martavis’ attitude going forward. I can’t blame him if he doesn’t because Martavis earned it.

    • NYBurgh79

      I agree too!

    • srdan

      I think we should make him the primary read (X receiver) for the whole game vs the colts. Let’s see what we really have. This offense should have it’s way with the colts. Plus, if you make your primary read someone other than AB, the offense coudl find a new groove, or a groove period.

      I know it’s simplistic and all, but why not try it?

    • Crowned

      His potential value to this team is eons more than his trade value. I hope he is very much involved in the game plan.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I was gonna suggest the same thing

    • T R

      hell don’t matter if they run Bryant deep or JuJu or Brown across the middle. If Ben doesn’t throw better, The Steelers are still in the same boat.. Its all on Ben.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I’d like to see MB run the same routes that Eli and DHB ran when they didn’t connect in the end zone. Break toward mid-field and then release back to the same side on a slant. Love that route.

    • Alex, do you think the team made the right call re keeping Hunter and Rogers while cutting Ayers? Given the problems Rogers has been having with drops and a fumbled punt [and Hunter’s lack of production], do you think Ayers is worth another look? I mention this since confidence in receivers is so important to Tomlin and Ben, and while they both–especially Tomlin–seemed to be once high on all three, I wonder if Tomlin’s and Ben’s [and Haley’s] confidence in both Hunter and Rogers has slipped.

    • Bradys_Dad

      LB may have another go-off day against this bunch which might limit the balls available. Not that this is a bad thing. If LB does run wild Haley will keep the ball between the tackles and limit Ben’s stats. Again, not a bad thing.

    • KingoftheAFCNorth

      Seriously great video Alex.

    • KingoftheAFCNorth

      I definitely think Ayers is worth picking up over Hunter. Especially with AB on PR duty.

    • FATCAT716

      He has missed some throw there’s no questioning that but he’s made some good one to. In fact if these wideouts stop dropping balls Ben wouldn’t look so bad

    • melblount

      Alex, do you know MB’s route tree? What all routes is he capable of running?

      Sorry, I probably should have asked this question back on the other thread in which you broke down his plays vs the Bungles.

    • FATCAT716

      Agreed

    • SwagDaddy330

      Fake News

    • pittfan

      I’m glad the team kept DHB but I also wanted them to hang onto Sammie. I’d trade Sammie for Hunter today. At least Sammie gave you something on STs.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Not sure about making Bryant the primary read, but you may be onto something by moving AB out of the primary read. AB works extremely hard to get open. He may not be open when Ben initially looks in his direction, but eventually he almost always breaks free. Making AB the 2 read may increase his overall targets/catches.

    • T R

      only really remember 2 drops by a WR, that was Rodgers and the 3rd down to Juju, and maybe McDonald if u count TEs couple games ago. what other drops? way more bad throws and reads by Ben.

    • T R

      whats so fake about that?

    • Intense Camel

      Here we go again..

    • Charles Mullins

      Its the perfect time to work Ayers back in to. I think the Justin Hunter experiment should be over.

    • T R

      Ayers is contaminated after going to Patriots

    • Intense Camel

      He hasn’t really made any difficult throws that half the QBs in the league can’t make imo. He’s had about 3 this season that made me say “wow, that’s special.” His ball placement hasn’t been very good. He throws to the receiver instead of leading them open (which makes for constested catches/incompletions/ints) or he just flat out throws it 5 feet above their heads. And these are to wide open receivers. The drops are largely overstated. It’s not like it’s happening consistently.

    • Sherm

      I wish these prim a donas would just quit whining, act like men and do their job. Too much to ask?

    • CountryClub

      those were all pretty huge drops, though (and that’s why you remember them)

    • Contaminated? How so? The Pats and their coach CERTAINLY don’t put up with diva stunts like MB’s latest antics, so I doubt Ayers wouldn’t have his head on straight. Nor would he have lost any skills while working on their practice squad. What he MIGHT have, however, is insights into their route-tree and keys they look for re defensive alignment and/or hot reads that make Tom Brady seemingly unstoppable. Meanwhile, the one thing that Ayers seemed to be effective in running—the underneath crossing route to move the sticks–is the one thing that’s glaringly missing in this year’s offense.