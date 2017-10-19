Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Chiefs Notes

Game notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

First Half

– Kick return unit. McDonald-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort in the front. Golden behind. Walton/Conner/Nix the wedge with Watson/JuJu the return men.

– Chiefs want to stack the box? Throw the smoke. Easy decision.





– Punt coverage team. Watt-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback. Wilcox/DHB starters as gunners though Brian Allen wound up replacing Wilcox.

– Great open field tackle by Mike Hilton. On Tyreek Hill, no less.

– PR unit. Golden-Chick-Fort-DHB-Matakevich-Nix-Watson. DHB/Burns jammers to one side, Sensabaugh to the other.

– Motion Martavis Bryant indicates man coverage (CB follows). open on this skinny post vs off coverage.

– If Antonio Brown keeps moving on the eventual INT, there’s a good chance it goes for six.

Second Half

– Smart by Cam Heyward. Slides down half a gap on 3rd and 1 to stop Alex Smith from picking up the first on the QB sneak. Bubble that was there taken away.

– Love the vision by Le’Veon Bell. Counter run that’s supposed to go off the outside hip of the puller. But isn’t there so Bell cuts inside for a nice gain.

– Might as well be a 7v7 drill. Only a three man rush but still, what a pocket. Ben Roethlisberger hits Antonio Brown for a 17 yard gain.

– Steelers in Cover 2 but pattern matching to the trips side. Zone to the solo.

– Mike Mitchell guessing, biting on the cross. #2 free down the seam. Got lucky, Smith scrambled.