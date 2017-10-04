Hot Topics

    Jaguars 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: 12 Players Listed On Wednesday

    By Dave Bryan October 4, 2017 at 03:12 pm


    The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field and their first injury report of the week that was released on Wednesday has 12 players listed on it.

    Not practicing on Wednesday for the Jaguars were wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) and center Brandon Linder (illness). Lee enters Week 5 with 13 receptions for 159 yards on the season. He was on the field for 57 of the Jaguars’ 78 offensive snaps in their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

    Limited on Wednesday for the Jaguars were wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle), running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee), guard A.J. Cann (hand), and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin).

    Fournette, the Jaguars first-round draft pick this year, has 81 carries for 285 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. As for Ramsey, another former first-round draft of the Jaguars, he enters week 5 with 11 total tackles, 5 passes defensed and an interception.

    Practicing fully for the Jaguars on Wednesday were Blake Bortles (wrist) and linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring).


    • 太阳三联

      They’re looking banged up. We gotta come out and punch em in the mouth for sure. 💪

    • Brian Miller

      It shouldn’t matter with Bortles at QB but then again we did lose to Glennon.

    • Glennon didn’t do anything in that game. It was Howard and Cohen who we lost to.

    • All those guys who were limited today will probably play this week. They seem banged up but more than likely they aren’t.

    • Brian Miller

      Yes I watched the game I get it,but we still lost to him and this goes towards my point of losing to crappy QBs. I will say the same thing if we end up playing a Weeden led Titans team in November too.

    • FATCAT716

      I feel whatever happened the night before that Bears game with the protest really became a locker room issue that got handled late at nite & it spilled over into Sunday. More than the bears hurt them