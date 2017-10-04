Jaguars 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: 12 Players Listed On Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field and their first injury report of the week that was released on Wednesday has 12 players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Jaguars were wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) and center Brandon Linder (illness). Lee enters Week 5 with 13 receptions for 159 yards on the season. He was on the field for 57 of the Jaguars’ 78 offensive snaps in their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

Limited on Wednesday for the Jaguars were wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle), running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee), guard A.J. Cann (hand), and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin).

Fournette, the Jaguars first-round draft pick this year, has 81 carries for 285 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. As for Ramsey, another former first-round draft of the Jaguars, he enters week 5 with 11 total tackles, 5 passes defensed and an interception.

Practicing fully for the Jaguars on Wednesday were Blake Bortles (wrist) and linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring).



