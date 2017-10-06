Jaguars 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: Lee, Linder Questionable For Steelers Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now released their final injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows that one player has official been ruled out for that contest with four more listed as questionable.

Ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers on Friday was Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) after he failed to practice all week. McCray, by the way, is a backup player for the Jaguars.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Jaguars are wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder), wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) and center Brandon Linder (illness). All four players are listed as being limited during the Jaguars Friday practice. Lee and Linder are both starters.

Not given a final game status designation on Friday by the Jaguars were cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle), guard A.J. Cann (hand), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin), quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist), fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee) running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), and linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring). All seven of those players were listed by the Jaguars as practicing fully on Friday.



