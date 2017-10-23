Hot Topics

    Joe Haden Says Steelers’ Defense Can Be ‘Special’

    By Alex Kozora October 23, 2017 at 01:05 pm


    In non-Martavis Bryant news, the Pittsburgh Steelers won yesterday. That’s something that’s been forgotten about the last two weeks. The victory in thanks to a dominate second half defense that held the Cincinnati Bengals to 12 net yards. Although he’s only been with the team for a short time, Joe Haden believes what the Steelers’ defense is doing is special.

    Special is the term he used speaking to reporters yesterday.

    “I think we can be special,” Haden said via Steelers.com’s Mike Prisuta. “We have the players at every position. As long as we just keep wanting it, keep wanting to be hungry for it and never getting satisfied, and I don’t feel like we have that in this room.”

    Haden notched his first interception as a Steeler yesterday. And as I noted in my Stats Of the Weird, it’s the first time in nearly three years Haden intercepted a pass in a game where his team won. And the Steelers sit at 5-2, three games over .500, something that happened only once in his entire career with the Cleveland Browns.

    It was a secondary that shut down, not just slowed down, but shut down, A.J. Green, holding him to three nondescript catches. With Green out of the picture, the Bengals’ offense had no one else to turn to, they went into a shell. Sean Davis had his best game in the NFL while Mike Hilton continues to be a steady, physical presence and Mike Mitchell patrols things over the top.


    A big change between halves, perhaps we’ll delve into this more in a future post, was communication. The Bengals picked up 14 points on the Steelers early on but according to most in that locker room, it was a product of the Steelers beating themselves. Several, including Haden, said communication was poor and once that got cleaned up by halftime, Pittsburgh was back to their dominant selves.

    On the day, they dropped Andy Dalton four times and picked him off another two. Things got so bad that Dalton threw the football away on a 4th and 3, one of the most comical plays of the season and a clear sign of frustration. The Steelers’ defense had broken the Bengals will.

    That’s pretty special. Like the way this defense can be.

    • JNick

      That Mike Hilton hit was such a thing of beauty..

    • CountryClub

      It’s too bad Hilton isn’t signed past this year. They’ll probably end up losing him (I hope not).

    • Matt Manzo

      I think he sees how good he can be on this team. I bet he stays and they sign him to a modest deal!

    • Matt Manzo

      Man, that was a fun game! There were so many plays that made me excited for the Depot breakdowns!
      I feel happy for Haden and I’m excited to see how open he is with the media. Every week he’s giving us little nuggets from inside the mind of an NFL player!
      I kept wishing that Tuitt was in there, though! He probably woulda had Dalton crying! And a few more turnovers.
      And as good of a game as Davis had, it took him a few drives to get it going. I thought his timing was off on a couple plays. I’m looking for him to stack games like this!

    • The Tony

      I am going to guess that Mike Hilton signs 1 year 3 million prove you can do it again contract

    • Dave Robesh

      Is he technically a “1st year” player? Would be an exclusive rights free agent after this year and next then a RFA after his 3rd season?

      Edit: OverTheCap has him as 1 Accrued Season. So change that to ERFA after this year (his second) and an RFA after next?

    • CP72

      Think he’s an ERFA next year. One more year on the cheap.

    • Cullen James Riley

      If there is one thing I know about the Steelers organization, we keep the players we want to keep. They’ll get a deal done.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Right they aren’t like the Pittsburgh Pirates where they let guys go all the time. The Steelers keep players around

    • Alex Kozora

      Right, Steelers will have him under control.

    • Alan Tman

      What’s funny is this is the same defense, and they have played the same way all year. The offense has just given them a lead in the last two games. This defense is built to play with a lead, and not to take on 30 rushing attempts.