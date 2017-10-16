Hot Topics

    Kozora: Steelers Would Be Foolish To Trade Martavis Bryant

    By Alex Kozora October 16, 2017 at 08:30 am


    The drama continues in As The Steelers Turn. After a thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the news shifted in the evening amid reports that Martavis Bryant asked the Pittsburgh Steelers for a trade.

    Gone was the excitement of Antonio Brown’s miraculous catch or Le’Veon Bell’s superhero-like day. The focus squarely on Bryant’s rumors, true or not, and if the former, how likely would it be for a trade to happen By now, you’ve probably seen Jeremy Fowler’s report that the Steelers weren’t going to do that.

    And it’s the no-brainer decision. The only thing dumber than Bryant asking for a trade is the Steelers green-lighting it.

    There’s no replacing him. Not now, at least. He’s 6’4, 230 pounds and runs a 4.4 40. There’s nothing else you can get in a trade, no one else on the team, no one sitting on the street who can fill that void. That’s not to say Bryant has been perfect. He needs to get better. But Bryant is the only guy capable of rising to such a level.

    It’s still an offense that is at its best when it has a strong vertical component. As Todd Haley repeats everytime he’s asked the question, the Steelers have a deep route in almost every passing concept. That’s how they sealed the deal versus Kansas City. A switch vertical route that hit Brown deep down the left sideline for an eventual 51 yard touchdown, even if there was a little luck involved.


    And the Steelers will again, sooner or later, rely on that vertical attack. No one fits the profile better than Bryant. With more snaps, more time on the field, and the farther away he gets from the time he missed under suspension, the more likely these plays start to hit.

    Even if the Steelers felt comfortable with replacing him, there’s no way they get a proper return on value. Bryant is damaged goods, one failed test from another suspension. There’s no gaggle of teams looking to take that risk. Maybe there a a couple but the Steelers would lack leverage. They’d have to take what they could get. Odds are, it would be table scraps.

    And whatever return comes back would likely be in the form of a draft pick. Player-for-player deals that involve big names like Bryant’s are rare. Mid-season, it’s almost unheard of. There’s no incentive to trade away that kind of weapon for a future investment. It’s win now. Trading for Vance McDonald. Signing Joe Haden. Trading Bryant is counter-intuitive for the Steelers’ 2017 philosophy.

    Pittsburgh knows how important wide receiver depth is. Cobi Hamilton wound up having to be a valuable contributor last year. And I can not live with seeing Justin Hunter log 50 snaps a game.

    Maybe Bryant is unhappy the rest of the year. He’ll have to suck it up. An unhappy Bryant is better than no Bryant at all. During the offseason, a move could happen. When there’s a chance for the Steelers to find a proper playmaker to replace him. And we know the team has an eye for evaluating and finding receivers.

    But now? No way.

    The drama is annoying, sure.

    Losing is ten times worse.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Paddy

      They wouldn’t get much for him anyway, maybe a 5th round draft pick, his past is his problem, now so is is future. One more season after this then he’s done

    • Joe6606

      Totally agree. We lost SB XLV when we gave away Holmes before the season. Still bitter.

    • melblount

      The Steelers just need to find out what makes MB the happiest and give it to him.

      I did a little research on that and it confirmed my original thinking on his #1 thing.

      From a national mag article this summer, Bryant said…

      “I smoked because I was able to,” he says. As for the drug program, “I never really paid it no mind.”

      Hmmm…wait a minute. Maybe give him his 2nd favorite thing, which is probably either passes or money. Better check with the girlfriend though to be sure.

    • CountryClub

      People have already spent way too much time on this. The Steelers aren’t trading him in the season.

    • Jones

      If the Steelers are “As the Steelers Turn”, then Baltimore is “General Hospital” with their injuries this year, lol

    • Jones

      This kid doesn’t understand how to negotiate. If you want out so bad, you better convince the FO that it’s a good idea for them. If you’re only answer is “cuz I’m not gettin enuff targets”, and have nothing to offer that would benefit the group you’re trying to get the trade from, then just sit down, kid. This conversation was over before it started.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Alex, I understand not trading him. But when you consider that he’s supposedly been focused on training for the first time, and worked with professional trainers for months before rejoining the Steelers – we all saw the pictures every day from his twitter posted on the Depot – and we’re six weeks into the season, why does he still look slow and lost at times??

      Seriously, we’ve all seen the screen passes that he gets and can’t seem to take a first step at times. I was with you until about a game ago. He just looks like a different guy. Something’s changed and I’m starting to wonder if he can return to the player we saw a couple of years ago.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      It would be my guess that Martavis had a conversation with his girlfriend and told her that he thinks he could be great and it’s a little frustrating getting for catches for 20 yards. She in turn probably got on the Twitter and said the man is holding him down from his potential greatness… Totally over blown type of situation

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      He is no where near being done. In my opinion he would be a coveted free agent.… If he stays clean for the next two years of his contract

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Steelers are strong and have no glaring needs. Not like their O-line is falling apart or the secondary is in shambles. If injuries were suddenly plaguing them, then sure…explore options to stop the bleeding. But why surrender one of this team’s strengths—potentially to a league rival or competitor—for what MIGHT amount to a team asset in the future? Makes zero sense.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      He doesn’t look slow to me. It’s the route options that he’s been assigned to run. He is lethal on skinny post slants & the deep routes. Think about the three catches and PI he had in Baltimore and slant he had yesterday that if he could a got around one guy he goes the distance

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Ben has narrowly missed Bryant a few times this season, and believe me, opposing defenses are not letting him go deep without safety help. I expect more of those throws will connect as the season progresses, and you can’t quantify the extra attention that a deep threat like MB draws in-game.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      But you’ve seen him on some of the screens right – like running in cement? Remember how dangerous he was on screens??

    • John Noh

      Yeah, no. The team stuck through with this guy for a whole year and he’s locked in for two more. Makes no sense to cut him loose now.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I don’t disagree about what a deep threat can do for an offense, that’s actually my point.

      But he just doesn’t look like the same guy. Speed, quickness, hands, wrong route running, penalties = ouch so far.

      What I did like about him this last game was I saw him lay a couple of blocks for AB.

    • Ralph Wagner

      No worries Bryant, Ben will concentrate on getting you some passes next week. Haley will game plan some long third and one passes which you more than likely will drop. Hey the Steelers must keep all personalities happy. In the mean time keep working at doing your job,

      Go Steelers

    • burgh_fan

      Gave away? The pick the Steelers got for Holmes ultimately turned into Antonio Brown.

    • Edjhjr

      Excellent. First good laugh today

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      A big game from Bryant could correct all of this I think.

    • Stairway7

      If he catches 50% of his targets he wont.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      disagree. if he wants to walk let him walk. get a 5th rounder. dont need a locker room cancer

      also he doesnt run a 4.4 anymore. that was disproven months ago.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      I totally agree. The blocking on some of those has sucked

    • Smitty 6788

      No way in hell.. Who said he was a locker room cancer? Exactly no one..

    • Michael Mosgrove

      didnt say he was a cancer. but they can develop this way. look at when we had blount and sanders etc etc etc. bryant has not been impressive this year.

    • Smitty 6788

      We don’t have the depth at Wr to trade a weapon like MB. He was out of football for over a year. Give him time to get back into the swing of things and get his timing back with Ben and all will be fine.

    • T R

      Yea Bryant is the cheapest talent like that we can half for 2 years.. no way you trade that.