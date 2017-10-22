Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell On Dirty Play Of Vontaze Burfict: ‘My Fullback Got Kicked In The Face’

    By Dave Bryan October 22, 2017 at 08:03 pm


    Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was his typical dirty self Sunday in his team’s road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the referees seemed to turn a blind eye to him.

    After a run by Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Burfict proceeded to kick Pittsburgh fullback Roosevelt Nix in his helmet as the linebacker was laying on the ground. It happened right in front of a referee yet no penalty was called.

    After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he didn’t see Burfict kick Nix. Bell, however, made sure to tell the media during his post-game press conference that Burfict was the guilty as charged.

    “My fullback got kicked in the face,” Bell said

    Bell was later asked if he had to talk to Nix after that happened.


    “No, we got back in the huddle, we played football,” Bell said. “But obviously, Rosie was upset about it and I had to keep him calm on the sideline and that’s why Rosie was playing the way he was in between the whistles. Every time he had an opportunity to go ISO with 55 [Burfict], he did what he did. He had a great game and that’s why he’s the best fullback in the world.”

    Burfict missed the first three games of the 2017 regular season due to a suspension he was issued following an illegal hit during the preseason. That suspension was initially five games but was shorted by two via an appeal by Burfict. The Bengals linebacker had already been suspended for previous dirty play as well.

    It will now be interesting to see if the NFL looks at this latest kick by Burfict and issues him another fine and suspension.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Burfict kicked Rosie in the face. Slapped someone when he was already down and slapped nix in the back of the head. Nix flopped on that second thing, but three personal fouls not called.

    • Good on Nix for not retaliating. He would have been awarded with the unnecessary roughness 15 yarder.

    • pittsburghjoe

      At least VB is consistent.

    • Jaybird

      The Ref saw that kick to the face ! He ran over to stop it from escalating. So he totally saw it. Why no flag? Why no ejection? I don’t know what was more ridiculous – Burfict kicking Nix or the Ref choosing to ignore that he did it.

    • Rob S.

      So was Burfict pointing to say “hey look, I kicked him in the face” Or typical playing the victim “he pushed me so kicking him in the face was justified”

    • Tedium cha

      Nix ate his lunch all game. It was amazing to watch

    • SouthernSteel

      55 is just plane crazy…

    • dany

      “he did what he did. He had a great game and that’s why he’s the best fullback in the world.”

      maybe Bell wants more money just to give it to Nix? He certainly deserves it

    • Alex K

      Yeah WTF was that ref thinking? And it’s not like everyone in the stadium doesn’t know about Burficts history.

    • PaeperCup

      Why is Burfict pointing at Rosie as if he did something wrong?

    • mem359

      “He head-butted my moving foot!”

    • Darth Blount 47

      Fined, suspended, and drug-tested. The guy plays like he’s lost all his brain cells to powder.

    • Todd Johnson

      This jagoff is a class A turdbird

    • Brenton deed

      Surely the league will do something about this when they review films. The impact wasn’t great but it’s egregiously bad sportsmanlike behaviour and causes trouble.

    • Dan

      I honestly missed this while watching the game. Are we surprised though? It’s too bad, the guy would be known more for superstardom than dirty play if he could keep his head on straight. Probably cost the Bungles less yards and himself less money, too.