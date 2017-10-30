Hot Topics

    Lions Claim Late-Game Brouhaha Was Retaliation For Dirty Play By Steelers

    By Dave Bryan October 30, 2017 at 01:41 pm


    In the closing seconds of what seemed to be a fairly clean game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions on the surface, emotions boiled over and it resulted in one player being ejected. That player was Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson as he was tossed from the end of Detroit’s 20-15 loss to the Steelers after he threw two punches at Pittsburgh guard Ramon Foster following a late scrum during a kneel-down play.

    That incident, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, was the culmination of what Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence called “a mean football game.”

    After the game, Spence reportedly accused the Steelers of dirty play throughout the contest and claimed that is what ignited the end-of-game skirmish when he and Robinson fired off the ball on the snap when the Steelers offense taking a knee to run out the final seconds on the clock.

    “Just tempers flaring, man,” Spence reportedly said. “Guys had been taking shots at us all game. I don’t know what happened on the other side. I can’t really speak on it, but I know I’m going to take care of my guys and my guys are going to take care of me and let the chips fall where they may.”

    Spence later added that play “was chippy the whole game” Sunday night and he accused the Steelers of taking “head shots” and delivering hits to the face masks of Lions defensive linemen.


    “I think I got high-lowed a couple times,” Spence said, according to Birkett. “Guys came back around, chopped me in the legs. it was just a mean football game, man.”

    During that late-game brouhaha, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey looked like he threw a few punches at a Lions player. He, however, wasn’t flagged and tossed from the game like Robinson was.

    Just because Pouncey wasn’t flagged for his punches doesn’t mean that he won’t ultimately be fined by the league for them. In fact, it will be surprising if he and Robinson aren’t both fined for their actions late in the game.

    As for Spence’s claim that the Steelers offensive linemen played dirty throughout the game, we’ll have to see if the all-22 tape backs that up when it’s released in the next several hours.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • BlackAndGold97

      This feels like the usual “I screwed up and need to make an excuse to justify it” situation. There are about 20 cameras there, let’s hope he’s not lying about the Steelers dirty play.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Let those PAB’s play Bengals or Ravens to see what a “chippy” game is.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Oh, so what are they calling that dirty hit on Jesse james?

    • treeher

      I think you mean “Let’s hope he’s lying about the Steelers dirty play.”

    • WARisHELL

      Growing tired of this narrative

    • Steelerbob

      “accused the Steelers of taking “head shots” and delivering hits to the face masks of Lions defensive linemen”

      you mean like the one on Jesse James? That one was brutal.

    • Gloria Burke

      Let’s not forget the late hit on Ben that wasn’t flagged…And Davis getting flagged for unnecessary roughness….Not sure about that one either.

    • Ben Clark

      #salty

    • pcantidote

      If the dirty play means the curb stomping you took at the goal line, then yes, we played dirty.

    • ThatGuy

      What he meant to say was “we couldn’t break through their line to get to Ben at all except on a late hit and we’re going to cry about it now”

    • JT

      As much as Ben gave that an NBA-level flop…you don’t get more textbook that than. Wasn’t an issue of Ben hanging around to make a play, either. Just a late shot. Shocked that wasn’t called.

    • pcantidote

      The call on Davis was ridiculous. A shoulder tackle on a guy that clearly saw the hit coming. It was clearly a call the refs were making to “even the score” on those kind of calls.

    • Smitty 6788

      That hit pissed me off because he took 3 or 4 steps before lowering the boom on Ben. The ref was right there and allowed it no way that was clean.

    • Asmitty56

      Lol right. It’s not like Jesse James didn’t take a shot to the face and wasn’t the most obvious case of defenseless receiver

    • NCSteel

      Not buying it. The only head shot I saw was directed at, if I remember correctly, Jesse James ( maybe not, it was getting late) but one of our own just the same.

      Bottom line, you’re frustrated. I get it. Just say it.
      Every NFL game is “chippy” to some degree.

      I will say this…those ref’s were not much for pulling a flag out.
      It had to be egregious fir them to even acknowledge it happened.

      If there was any “chippiness” it was probably after coach T told them to give them the same mugging our receivers were getting.

    • Axel

      I could have sworn there was an “illegal contact” penalty some where in the rule book. I do believe that it was a penalty for a defender to make contact with a receiver that is beyond 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. Not just in Steelers games but league wide, how many receivers are being hit, grabbed, held, shoved out of bounds etc…….yet not a single penalty.

    • Richard Edlin

      Pouncey had an open hand (slap not punch) but yes … can’t see any big difference.

    • Steve Johnson

      Pouncey should and probably will be fined, he threw two punches. This other stuff about being dirty? I didn’t see it, of course, I wasn’t on the field.

    • Orlysteel

      And the hit to Ben’s head that wasn’t called.