    Maurkice Pouncey Continues To Play At Elite Level

    By Alex Kozora October 4, 2017 at 08:30 am


    The Jacksonville Jaguars have a special meaning for Maurkice Pouncey. Ok, maybe not to him personally but they do to me. Because the last time Pouncey gave up a sack came against those Jaguars.

    Three. Years. Ago.

    Of course, to be fair, Pouncey missed the entire 2015 season. But he’s returned, somehow, better than ever. Based on my sack breakdown totals, which we chart and post every week, he hasn’t allowed a sack at all since returning from that brutal leg injury. None in 2016 and through a month this season, still nada. The last sack he gave up was on October 5th, 2014, a half-sack allowed against those Jaguars.

    Add it up and he’s allowed just a half-sack over his last 2,237 snaps. And don’t think of it as a positional thing either, the luxury of a center having help from his guards. Cody Wallace gave up six of them filling in for Pouncey in 2015. That led the team.

    Remember when people debated if the team should move on from Pouncey and keep Wallace? Good times.


    I can’t stress it enough. The guy had seven surgeries in 2015 and came back without the slightest hint of being worse for wear. You wouldn’t know the difference, save for the occasional old-man’s day off he gets. There he was Sunday, doing what so few centers in the league can do, pulling into space and acting as Le’Veon Bell’s lead blocker.

    Here’s one example from Dave Bryan’s post earlier this week. Pin/pull scheme with Pouncey and David DeCastro out in space. Pouncey climbs to the second level to dig out the safety and Bell runs off his inside hip for a big gain. It was the same story throughout and Bell had his best game of the year.

    And he’s rarely penalized. Flagged only twice a year ago, second fewest on the Steelers. No complaints, no drama, no fluff. Just work. Wrap that under a great coach in Mike Munchak and you have extraordinary results like these.

    I’ve written before that Pouncey’s career may not last as long as we want it too. But I’m telling you, and I’ve made the point a couple times recently, he is Hall of Fame talent. No homerism from me. Hines Ward? I don’t think he gets or deserves to be in. So I’m rational when it comes to who gets the gold jacket.

    Those injuries may ultimately keep Pouncey out of Canton but on talent alone, he’s worthy.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • The Tony

      Without a doubt one of the best and most underrated by the media in the league. His level of play is always the most consistent on the team.

    • falconsaftey43

      Something I honestly fear about in the future, is voters will used PFF grades as part of judgement when considering OL for HOF. It’s only natural, since there are few stats fro OL and unless you specifically watch a guy play, it’s hard to have an appreciate for their play. Unfortunately PFF does a horrible job sometimes, and especially with Pouncey.

    • RickM

      Those are certainly HOF-worthy stats. It would really help if you were the presenter in the HOF deliberation meeting lol. You’ve convinced me.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      5X Pro Bowler, 2X First Team All-Pro, 2X Second Team. Only 28 years old. Certainly if we plays another 3-5 years at a high-level he’ll be HOF worthy if he stays healthy.

    • pittfan

      I dont follow PFF (partly because they catch so much flack from those that do) so I don’t know by what metrics they measure, but when you tell me a guy hasn’t given up a sack in 2 years, THAT gets my attention. And what an athlete! Getting out leading the blocking?!?!?

    • Drizzle97

      Ward gets in! Not 1st, 2nd or 3rd ballot, but he’s in! Top 10-15 in every rec category, 2SBs, SB MVP, few 100 rec seasons, alltime steeler leader in All rec categories (#2&3 are in, but I get it “diff era” smh) and arguably the best blocking wr ever (it matters, ask Bus)

    • srdan

      I’m not sure man, I just don’t see it. Yes, he is great at pulling, but in line he struggles. HOF should be reserved for linemen that do both. You put Ngata in front of him, and he struggles. And Ngata isn’t HOF material.

    • Iulo

      this OL struggles always when they face massive bodies.
      just put some big guys there and we will have a long Sunday… so yes, not necessarily to put any HOF material against them
      nevertheless, I love we have Pouncey… very few are better out there, Alex Mack maybe?

    • srdan

      Agreed. One thing is todays NFL, the other thing is HOF. In the HOF he is compared to Dawson and the likes. And let’s be honest about that comparison.

    • Chris92021

      Ward will get in via Senior Committee if there is a Senior Committee 20 years from now.

      Pouncey pulling and getting blocks on the second level is so beautiful. I try my best not to take him for granted.

    • RickM

      I agree. But centers seem a hard sell, at least initially. Dawson was a 7-time Pro Bowler and more importantly a 6-time 1st team all pro. He was also named to the NFL’s ‘Players of the 1990’s’ all-star team. But it still took him a while to get his jacket.

      Pouncey is going to have to get several more 1st-team Pro Bowl recognitions to have a chance IMO. Two definitely won’t be enough. He’s still got time to do it as you say, but that’s the one credential I hope he pads.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Ward should not get in. Just compare how many great WRs have put up insane numbers since the League promoted more passing. He is not even close to the best in his era.

      However, If I am starting a team, I want a guy just like him first. He made game changing blocks and game changing catches. He should get some special award absolutely unique to him. Why? I believe he was truly unique and they changed some rules because of him. Absolutely love him and he was essential to winning championships. But I would still not put Ward in the HOF.

    • falconsaftey43

      Obviously I loved Ward, and I think you can make an arguement for HOF, but ultimately I think he falls a little short.
      For skill guys, you have to look at stats in their era and see how they compare.
      Ward was in the league 1998-2011. 5 guys gained more yards than Ward over that span (Moss, Owens, Holt, Gonzalez, Harrison) That’s not great for him, as several didn’t play all those years, and others played longer to add to their total.
      Only Gonzalez had more receptions over that period.
      His 1329 yards in 2002 were the 62nd most in a season over that period. His 112 catches in 2002 were the 12th most in a season over that period.

      You also have to look at totals, and Ward ranks pretty well there, but not great. 14th in rec, 24th in receiving yards, 15th in receiving TDs.

      Finally, I think you have to look at contemporaries who put up similar numbers.
      To me that’s where Hines falls short. The best comps I can come up with for Ward are Derrick Mason and Anquan Boldin. Mason’s stats are super close to Wards, and Boldin’s are better. Reason I like to do that is to make sure I’m not being a homer. If I don’t consider Boldin or Mason HOF, and I don’t, how can I put Ward in? I know Ward was a tough guy and great blocker, but Mason and Boldin were also in that mold.

    • treeher

      He’s 6’4″ and 304. Think about that when you see him pulling. By the way, HOF Dermontti Dawson (1988-2000) played at 6’2″ and 288, and HOF Mike Webster (1974-1990) was 6’1″ and 255.

    • Dorian James

      Yep Demonte Dawson’s whole career they were saying how he was a first-ballot hall-of-famer, and when it came down to it he wasn’t. He was the best center of his era, and it was an absolute head-scratcher why he didn’t go in on the first go-round