    Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown Sunday Sideline Tantrum: ‘Be A Professional’

    By Dave Bryan October 3, 2017 at 12:30 pm


    The Sunday sideline temper tantrum in the game against the Baltimore Ravens by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has apparently created quite stir and enough of one that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger addressed it quite a bit during his Tuesday morning interview on 93.7 The Fan.

    Roethlisberger, in so many words, said he was disappointed with Brown’s actions Sunday in Baltimore and admitted that it has become somewhat of a distraction. An hour later, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if Brown’s throwing of a water cooler on the sideline Sunday, along with his other antics, can become a distraction.

    “It can be,” Tomlin said. “I didn’t see it on Sunday, I heard about it after. A.B. is a competitor and we all know and understand that. It aids him, it aids us, but we’ve got to control it. He has to control it. If he does not, it could work against him, it could work against us. Those are just the lessons you learn along the way. Sunday was a big game obviously for a lot of reasons. Emotions are capable of getting away from you. It doesn’t need to happen, it shouldn’t happen, hopefully it won’t moving forward.

    “Hopefully he’s learned a lesson through that and hopefully others have learned a lesson through that. I think that’s one of the things that you’ve really got to focus on when you talk about something like that. We’ve got young people on our team. They need to be taught good things, good lessons, ways to conduct themselves as professionals. We all make mistakes, he made a mistake. I’m sure he’s ready to move on from it, but I also think there’s a lesson to be learned, or a lesson to be taught there and I hope he addresses that element of it as well as he moves forward.

    Tomlin was then asked if he’s had a conversation with Brown about how his Sunday sideline tantrum could have an impact on the younger players on the team.


    “That’s a conversation that I have with everyone,” Tomlin said.

    Tomlin was then asked if there’s a balance between being passionate player and letting ones frustrations boil over.

    “Man, this is not Antonio’s first rodeo,” Tomlin said. “I’m not going to waste a lot of time talking to Antonio about not throwing water coolers and so forth. Be a professional.”

    It sounds like Tomin and Roethlisberger are now done with their thoughts about what Brown did on Sunday. At least we can only hope that’s the case.

    Brown’s Sunday outburst was a result of Roethlisberger failing to throw him the football when he was wide-open during a second quarter third down play against the Ravens. Brown threw his hands up in disgust after Roethlisberger threw to the other side of the field and after reaching the sideline, proceeded to not only throw a water cooler, but he pulled himself away from Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley when he was apparently trying to calm the wide receiver down.

    Brown caught just 4 passes in Sunday’s game for 34 yards on 9 total targets.

    • Stephen

      Listening live I had thought Tomlin was referring to the reporter who had asked the question, and not to AB.

    • Bartley Walter

      Well seems like every year its something with AB. He is starting to act like a drama king. Looking more and more like a chad ocho stinko and a terrible owens every day…somebody tell him i said that please!!!

    • The Tony

      I listened live as well and thought he was referring to AB. I doubt Tomlin would tell a reporter to be professional

    • The Tony

      Don’t worry, I’ll text him that for you

    • Darth Blount 47

      Antonio Brown: 1

      Gatorade bin: 0

      People thinking this is all noteworthy: -1

    • To be fair, the media and news centers made a big deal out of ODB’s headbutt to the kickers practice net last year or the year before. This is no difference. It’s only a distraction because the media makes it so.

      But when it’s Brady yelling at his team mates he’s a fired up leader trying to get his guys in line.

    • Dorian James

      I don’t care how frustrated you are there is no excuse for those type of antics.
      Like the coach said be a professional

    • Matt

      my main and most pressing concern remains whether ab was throwing John Madden’s mama or Papa or baby bucket.

    • nutty32

      It’s strange how this whole WR diva dynamic came into being. WR’s weren’t divas historically, then one day it became the norm sometime in the 90’s just out of nowhere. Is it about the increased $$ involved, softer coaches, media stupidity?

    • srdan

      You’re kidding right?

    • Matt

      Good question

    • Tobi Ge

      The time it took for him to be that open was way to long. sure ben wasn’t under heavy pressure in that particular case, but i like the decision by ben to not look to the other side of the field again after he held on to the ball so long. ball security is more important.

    • srdan

      I disagree. If this happened while the offense has been playing well, I get it, don’t disturb the peace. It was on a consecutive three and out. We have the second best defense in the league, if our offense can get into gear, we have a shot. How our offense is playing, we have no shot. You can’t do the same thing over and over and expect a different result. They need a jolt.

    • srdan

      Do you think AB reacted to a single play?

    • blue

      Wow, he threw the water cooler, this is football and he got the team going with his antics, offense had no life before.

    • srdan

      No-it’s all about power. The nineties the league changed the rules to where they wanted more scoring to sell the game to more fans. “people love the deep ball”. So WRs got a lot more power. Same with pass rushers.