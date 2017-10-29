Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin Not Confident Martavis Bryant Can Help Team Down The Stretch

    By Dave Bryan October 29, 2017 at 11:50 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have wide receiver Martavis Bryant for their Sunday night road game against the Detroit Lions as the former fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson was benched for the contest by head coach Mike Tomlin for his social media outburst last Sunday night. The Steelers were ultimately able to beat the Lions 20-15 without Bryant thanks to a great game by the rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the player Bryant took a shot at in his now-deleted Instagram post.

    After the win over the Lions, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked during his post-game press conference to disclose what went into his decision to make Bryant inactive Sunday night.

    “I outlined that pretty crystal clear on Tuesday and I’m done talking about it, I am,” said Tomlin.

    Tomlin was almost immediately asked if he’s confident that Bryant will be able to help the team down the stretch.

    “I’m not,” Tomlin said. “We’ll see.”


    As mentioned, Smith-Schuster had a huge game in Bryant’s absence as this year’s second-round draft pick caught 7 passes Sunday night for 193 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown, a 97-yard score from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter, is now the longest scoring pass play in the history of the franchise.

    The Steelers will now have their bye week and it will be interesting to see how Bryant responds to his Sunday night benching when the team plays the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. One would think that as long as Bryant isn’t a distraction over the course of the next few weeks that he’ll dress and play against the Colts.

    The NFL trade deadline is this coming Tuesday and the Steelers have made clear that Bryant won’t be traded as the organization feels they have too much invested in him at this point.

    In the past, several offensive players who have been sat by Tomlin over the years have responded in their first games back in action.

    • Crowned

      Can only hope to add a motivated Bryant to what we see tonight our of JuJu and AB.

    • CP72

      It was, is, and will be up to Martavis. It always has been.

      You want a star in this league just make plays when the opportunity arises.. You were given all the talent to do so.

    • Steeler Miller

      There’s no reason everybody can’t eat. There’s plenty of opportunities for all these playmakers to get their piece of the pie. The end zone targets to Eli and Hey Bey would likely be TDs if thrown to Bryant. Mix in the few targets that Hunter got, and there’s no reason why AB, JJSS, and MB cant get theirs. Hopefully we get Gilbert back healthy, Ben settles in and the offense really cranks it up after the bye. Perfect opportunities with the defenses we will see immediately after bye week.

    • Hec

      Don’t expect Martavis Bryant back in the lineup anytime soon! Just saying!

    • Taylor Williams

      I doubt we’ll get to see what he brings to the offense these days. I’ll be happy if they just used him as a red zone target.

      I have a feeling haley isnt confident with Bens accuracy.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Do I want us to trade Bryant? No.
      Do I think Bryant can help this team win? Yes.
      Do I think we WILL trade Bryant? No.
      Do I believe in Bryant more than most on here and in the ‘Nation? Yes.

      But do I believe that trading Bryant should somehow be taken off the table??? Absolutely not.

      Especially not if Tomlin isn’t willing to instruct Haley to call his number a fair share going forward. Point is, do I want Bryant rotting on the bench ever again, while Tomlin and he engage in some d***-measuring contest? No. Hell no. I don’t want Bryant gone, but I’d much rather see him traded, than have that happen ever again, assuming no particular outburst or lack of practice effort. If somehow it has gotten personal, and a wedge has been driven over this complete and utter nonsense, then I say we seriously explore a trade. We are all-in this year, right? We are looking for a championship. So if we can gain something important and tangible for a guy we are going to disrespect and bench, well, I say let’s heavily consider pulling the trigger. And no, I’m not talking draft picks. But there ARE players out there who could help us. And we DO have some cap space to play around with. So all options should of course be on the table right now.

    • colingrant

      The last time Tomlin answered a question in similar fashion, Cortez Allen was never seen again. Different situation, but a surprising non-vote of confidence.