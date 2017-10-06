NFL Fines Za’Darius Smith $18,231 For Sunday Hit On Ben Roethlisberger

In the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was hit in the head by outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith with 5:18 left in the third quarter of the AFC North battle. Smith was rightly flagged for unnecessary roughness on that play and now we know he has since been fined by the NFL for his hit as well.

According to a Friday evening report by the Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, the NFL fined Smith $18,231 for his on Roethlisberger.

https://twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun/status/916399450716749825

You can see a replay of that hit below.





As far as I can tell that was the only fine issued to a player in the game between the Steelers and Ravens and if that is indeed the case, that means the league didn’t view the low-ish first quarter hit by Baltimore cornerback Laderius Webb on Roethlisberger as being an illegal one and that’s not overly surprising when you look at a slowed down end zone replay.