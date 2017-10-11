Hot Topics

    Now May Be Good Time To Break Vance McDonald Into Passing Game

    By Matthew Marczi October 11, 2017 at 09:00 am


    It would not be fair to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ acquisition of tight end Vance McDonald from the San Francisco 49ers has been a failure so far through five games. As we took a look at just yesterday, for example, the offense has been more productive when he has been on the field, and I have done a film study from the Ravens game showing how he was an asset in the run game.

    But for most, when he was acquired, visions were conjured not of how he would look pulling on the counter trey to lead Le’Veon Bell around the left end, but rather of him running down the seam on a vertical route and catching passes, making a difference as a receiver that the team doesn’t have otherwise at the position.

    With Xavier Grimble being so far nearly wholly irrelevant and Jesse James performing at his typically pedestrian pace, averaging a woeful 8.4 yards per reception, I think it would be a great time for the Steelers to more proactively get McDonald involved in the passing game.

    Not that it has gone well when they have tried to throw to him so far. His first target resulted in about as close to a drop as you can get without actually dropping the ball—and still, most have chosen to label it a drop—when he was hit by a defender who jarred the ball loose as he tried to field it.

    His second target, a couple of games later, was a straight-out drop. He did have a short reception that ended up being wiped out due to a penalty, but on Sunday, he was targeted early and it resulted in an interception, albeit thanks to what was admittedly a very nice play from the cornerback—and pressure on the quarterback to induce the rough throw.


    It would be akin to superstition, however, to act as though he were suddenly unable to be a contributor in the passing game after having done so for four years in San Francisco while experiencing inferior quarterback play.

    Admittedly, the Steelers are experiencing some inferior quarterback play of their own at the moment, but I think that is why more than anything I would try to make a change at tight end by giving McDonald more opportunities to run priority routes than he has been getting.

    James lacks the ability to create as a receiver. He rarely gains separation on a route unless the coverage dictates that they leave him in space, and after he catches the ball, it is virtually impossible for him to actually get past the first defender.

    McDonald—provided that he actually catches the ball could hope to add some semblance of liveliness as a safety valve, and could even be used more proactively. He has been a part of the system long enough, I think, for the play-callers to feel more comfortable giving him a more active role in the process.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yes please. I’d love to see them come out with a game plan to get Ben some easy completions to start. Waggle, some spot concepts. Let’s get Ben on a roll to start the game with the types of plays teams with young QBs usually go with. Then open it up after he gets going.

    • WreckIess

      Anything that will actually get the team to attack the middle of the field.

    • capehouse

      It’s like the Xavier Grimble discussion all over again. I’d prefer it if Ben had some continuity with his intended targets. With Bryant a shell of his former self, JuJu being a rookie and Eli being ripped from a successful role, there has been enough change going around. AB and James have been the only constants, and you know what you’re getting out of them. While James is never gonna get you 10+ yards/catch, at least he’s gonna come down with the ball 70% of the time. I’ve been impressed with McDonald’s blocking, but like Grimble, you get the feeling he’s a choke artist with the ball in the air, and probably the reason the current 0-5 49ers with a rookie TE got rid of him.

    • Smitty 6788

      I think McDonald should start getting more PT especially in 11 personnel. Yeah I know he’s yet to record a reception. But if Haley is willing to play with 6 OL why not put the best blocking TE on the field? With 3wr Makes perfect sense to me. He will at least have to be accounted for and with his speed pull coverage back to open up routes underneath. Plus the running game will be better. Forget all the heavy formations that load up the box keep them spread then run it down their throats.

    • T3xassteelers

      Why not give him some of those TE screen passes they’ve given to James some? Vance Im sure of can catch those.. He could turn that 2 yard pass into a TD