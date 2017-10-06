Hot Topics

    The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Former Steelers Around The League

    By David Orochena October 6, 2017 at 06:15 pm


    I took a quick look at the rosters from around the NFL and found 24 former Pittsburgh Steelers players on rosters. Three are tucked away on practice squads and at least four more are on injured reserve for different teams. Sean Spence was just released by the Indianapolis Colts so we will see if anyone picks him up.

    The New York Jets are the only team with more than two former Steelers on their active roster unless I missed somebody. You could almost form a team but I doubt they would win many games. Take a look at the table; which of these players, if any, would you want on the Steelers current roster? Also, who would you replace?

    DIVISIONTEAMPOSNAMESTATUS
    NFC EASTGiantsCBRoss CockrellActive
    NFC EASTGiantsPBrad WingActive
    NFC EASTGiantsDTCorbin BryantIR
    NFC EASTEaglesRBLeGarrette BlountActive
    NFC EASTRedskinsDEZiggy HoodActive
    NFC EASTRedskinsLBChris CarterActive
    NFC NORTHBearsWRMarkus WheatonActive
    NFC NORTHBearsCBDoran GrantPS
    NFC NORTHLionsTBrian MilhalikActive
    NFC SOUTHFalconsCBC.J. GoodwinActive
    NFC SOUTHPanthersGChris ScottIR
    NFC SOUTHSaintsFBJohn KuhnIR
    NFC WESTCardinalsCA.Q. ShipleyActive
    NFC WESTCardinalsDEJosh MauroActive
    NFC WEST49ersQBBrian HoyerActive
    NFC WESTSeahawksLBTerrence GarvinActive
    AFC EASTBillsSShamarko ThomasActive
    AFC EASTDolphinsLBLawrence TimmonsActive
    AFC EASTJetsTKelvin BeachumActive
    AFC EASTJetsCWesley JohnsonActive
    AFC EASTJetsNTSteve McLendonActive
    AFC NORTHRavensWRMike WallaceActive
    AFC NORTHRavensTERyan MalleckPS
    AFC NORTHRavensCBBrandon BoykinIR
    AFC NORTHBengalsKRandy BullockActive
    AFC NORTHBrownsWRSammie CoatesActive
    AFC SOUTHTexansRBJordan TodmanActive
    AFC SOUTHTexansWRCobi HamiltonPS
    AFC SOUTHColtsNTAl WoodsActive
    AFC SOUTHColtsLBSean SpenceReleased
    AFC SOUTHTitansCBBrice McCainActive
    AFC WESTBroncosWREmmanuel SandersActive

    These guys were all  Runnin’ Down a Dream wearing the Black & Gold at one time or another. Thanks to Jaybird & Darth Blount 47 for their suggestion; we lost a great one in Tom Petty. He lived his life and now he’s gone but not without a legacy. Whenever folks are trying to drag you down Pittsburgh Steelers fans; remember Tom Petty’s words; “I Won’t Back Down.”

