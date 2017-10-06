The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Former Steelers Around The League

I took a quick look at the rosters from around the NFL and found 24 former Pittsburgh Steelers players on rosters. Three are tucked away on practice squads and at least four more are on injured reserve for different teams. Sean Spence was just released by the Indianapolis Colts so we will see if anyone picks him up.

The New York Jets are the only team with more than two former Steelers on their active roster unless I missed somebody. You could almost form a team but I doubt they would win many games. Take a look at the table; which of these players, if any, would you want on the Steelers current roster? Also, who would you replace?

DIVISION TEAM POS NAME STATUS NFC EAST Giants CB Ross Cockrell Active NFC EAST Giants P Brad Wing Active NFC EAST Giants DT Corbin Bryant IR NFC EAST Eagles RB LeGarrette Blount Active NFC EAST Redskins DE Ziggy Hood Active NFC EAST Redskins LB Chris Carter Active NFC NORTH Bears WR Markus Wheaton Active NFC NORTH Bears CB Doran Grant PS NFC NORTH Lions T Brian Milhalik Active NFC SOUTH Falcons CB C.J. Goodwin Active NFC SOUTH Panthers G Chris Scott IR NFC SOUTH Saints FB John Kuhn IR NFC WEST Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley Active NFC WEST Cardinals DE Josh Mauro Active NFC WEST 49ers QB Brian Hoyer Active NFC WEST Seahawks LB Terrence Garvin Active AFC EAST Bills S Shamarko Thomas Active AFC EAST Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons Active AFC EAST Jets T Kelvin Beachum Active AFC EAST Jets C Wesley Johnson Active AFC EAST Jets NT Steve McLendon Active AFC NORTH Ravens WR Mike Wallace Active AFC NORTH Ravens TE Ryan Malleck PS AFC NORTH Ravens CB Brandon Boykin IR AFC NORTH Bengals K Randy Bullock Active AFC NORTH Browns WR Sammie Coates Active AFC SOUTH Texans RB Jordan Todman Active AFC SOUTH Texans WR Cobi Hamilton PS AFC SOUTH Colts NT Al Woods Active AFC SOUTH Colts LB Sean Spence Released AFC SOUTH Titans CB Brice McCain Active AFC WEST Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders Active

These guys were all Runnin’ Down a Dream wearing the Black & Gold at one time or another. Thanks to Jaybird & Darth Blount 47 for their suggestion; we lost a great one in Tom Petty. He lived his life and now he’s gone but not without a legacy. Whenever folks are trying to drag you down Pittsburgh Steelers fans; remember Tom Petty’s words; “I Won’t Back Down.”