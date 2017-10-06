The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Former Steelers Around The League

I took a quick look at the rosters from around the NFL and found 24 former Pittsburgh Steelers players on rosters. Three are tucked away on practice squads and at least four more are on injured reserve for different teams. Sean Spence was just released by the Indianapolis Colts so we will see if anyone picks him up.
The New York Jets are the only team with more than two former Steelers on their active roster unless I missed somebody. You could almost form a team but I doubt they would win many games. Take a look at the table; which of these players, if any, would you want on the Steelers current roster? Also, who would you replace?
|DIVISION
|TEAM
|POS
|NAME
|STATUS
|NFC EAST
|Giants
|CB
|Ross Cockrell
|Active
|NFC EAST
|Giants
|P
|Brad Wing
|Active
|NFC EAST
|Giants
|DT
|Corbin Bryant
|IR
|NFC EAST
|Eagles
|RB
|LeGarrette Blount
|Active
|NFC EAST
|Redskins
|DE
|Ziggy Hood
|Active
|NFC EAST
|Redskins
|LB
|Chris Carter
|Active
|NFC NORTH
|Bears
|WR
|Markus Wheaton
|Active
|NFC NORTH
|Bears
|CB
|Doran Grant
|PS
|NFC NORTH
|Lions
|T
|Brian Milhalik
|Active
|NFC SOUTH
|Falcons
|CB
|C.J. Goodwin
|Active
|NFC SOUTH
|Panthers
|G
|Chris Scott
|IR
|NFC SOUTH
|Saints
|FB
|John Kuhn
|IR
|NFC WEST
|Cardinals
|C
|A.Q. Shipley
|Active
|NFC WEST
|Cardinals
|DE
|Josh Mauro
|Active
|NFC WEST
|49ers
|QB
|Brian Hoyer
|Active
|NFC WEST
|Seahawks
|LB
|Terrence Garvin
|Active
|AFC EAST
|Bills
|S
|Shamarko Thomas
|Active
|AFC EAST
|Dolphins
|LB
|Lawrence Timmons
|Active
|AFC EAST
|Jets
|T
|Kelvin Beachum
|Active
|AFC EAST
|Jets
|C
|Wesley Johnson
|Active
|AFC EAST
|Jets
|NT
|Steve McLendon
|Active
|AFC NORTH
|Ravens
|WR
|Mike Wallace
|Active
|AFC NORTH
|Ravens
|TE
|Ryan Malleck
|PS
|AFC NORTH
|Ravens
|CB
|Brandon Boykin
|IR
|AFC NORTH
|Bengals
|K
|Randy Bullock
|Active
|AFC NORTH
|Browns
|WR
|Sammie Coates
|Active
|AFC SOUTH
|Texans
|RB
|Jordan Todman
|Active
|AFC SOUTH
|Texans
|WR
|Cobi Hamilton
|PS
|AFC SOUTH
|Colts
|NT
|Al Woods
|Active
|AFC SOUTH
|Colts
|LB
|Sean Spence
|Released
|AFC SOUTH
|Titans
|CB
|Brice McCain
|Active
|AFC WEST
|Broncos
|WR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Active
These guys were all Runnin’ Down a Dream wearing the Black & Gold at one time or another. Thanks to Jaybird & Darth Blount 47 for their suggestion; we lost a great one in Tom Petty. He lived his life and now he’s gone but not without a legacy. Whenever folks are trying to drag you down Pittsburgh Steelers fans; remember Tom Petty’s words; “I Won’t Back Down.”