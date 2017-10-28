Hot Topics

    PFF: Martavis Bryant To Denver For 7th-Round Pick A ‘Deal That Makes Sense’

    By Matthew Marczi October 28, 2017 at 06:20 am


    After being targeted about seven times per game over the course of the first five weeks of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has seen just five over the course of the past two. And he’s about had it. A week ago, he denied rumors that he wanted to be traded. This week, he confirmed them.

    So what is the value of a third-year wide receiver who has missed 20 of 55 possible games due to drug suspensions and who is vocally saying that he either needs to be featured in the offense or dished to another team, who would have the same problem on their hands if they didn’t feature him?

    According to Pro Football Focus, it’s a seventh-round pick. At least that is the compensation that they projected in an article yesterday about deadline deals “that make sense”, seeing the Steelers ship off the former fourth-round pick to the Broncos at that price.

    “Much has been said about the disgruntled nature that is the Martavis Bryant-Pittsburgh Steelers relationship right now”, the excerpt from the article begins. “Bryant has been told he will be inactive for the Steelers’ Week 8 contest at the Lions. With the emergence of Smith-Schuster (3 TDs on 17 receptions), Bryant’s production has plummeted and now relegated him to discussions of a trade. One suitor that makes the most sense is the WR-needy Denver Broncos”.

    Of course, those “discussions” don’t mean very much in light of the fact that both Mike Tomlin and, more importantly, Art Rooney II have said that they have no plans of trading him and that he is not available for trade. It’s hard to imagine that changing in just a few days.


    Never the less, the article notes that the Broncos have battled injuries at wide receiver extensively this year, with former Steeler Emmanuel Sanders suffering an ankle injury, missing last week’s loss to the Chargers. Demaryius Thomas has also been banged up.

    “Bryant could potentially suit up outside or in the slot for the Broncos, either with great success”, the article continued. “He is a legitimate deep threat whenever he is on the field evidenced by his 318 yards and three touchdowns on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield in his last season of full action”.

    That doesn’t really take into account the fact that his productivity has been nowhere close to that this season, nearly halfway through the year. It’s fair to say that some of that is on the quarterback play, and perhaps a bit on the play-calling—they have been run-heavy by design in three of the past four games.

    But a lot of it is just on Bryant not being the same player he was—at least yet—two years ago. Which is a big reason why even PFF believes a seventh-round pick is fair compensation for him. if he is really that good, even considering his baggage, that is great value for the Broncos with a year and a half of control on him.

    Not that this is going to happen. But it’s a fun mental exercise to think about.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I saw an article on ESPN, I think, where it states what all AFC teams should do, and of course ours was to trade Martavis Bryant for get this a fourth round pick! 🙄 Yeah right!! We’ll be lucky to get a 6th. And that will never make sense in my eyes.

    • Conserv_58

      According to an article in All22 the Steelers have already received several inquiries about Martavis by a few teams. The one aspect of this whole situation that bothers me and a lot of other fans is what happened to Martavis from the time he was reinstated to now? It goes without saying that any other player in his situation would be ecstatic to have been allowed to step foot back in an NFL locker room to resume his NFL career. For Martavis to do what he did is absolutely selfish, reprehensible and inexcusable.

      I am convinced that it was his girlfriend that planted the seed of discontent in his head.

    • mlawry0169

      Really don’t feel that Denver, with their marijuana sales on every corner would be the right place for Bryant and his problems.

    • Conserv_58

      I don’t think that is as far fetched as it seems because there are a number of teams that are absolutely desperate for a good receiver, even one with a checkered history. If it wasn’t for Martavis’ juvenile mentality he could have been a first round pick.

    • Rick McClelland

      Those teams that want to trade need to pony up with a 1st or 2nd rounder or no deal. Sure he doesn’t have that kind of value, but the Steelers are sitting on his rookie contract and should ride that cheap deal all the way into the ground unless they can get more value for him.

    • Michael Putman

      The fact of the matter is that its STUPID for the Steelers to trade Bryant. He is a very capable threat and a good aggressive blocker. He is currently pretty cheap for the Steelers too. I think benching him for a game was appropriate punishment. That lets him know that the COACH is in charge of the team, not a surly player.

      Now, lets see how both sides handle the future. Do they both grow up, sit down and talk about the issue and figure out a way for the TEAM to improve? Getting the ball to Bryant more will certainly help the team and Bryant…

    • Gizmosteel

      not for just a 7th. The chances of a 7th even making the team and contributing in a meaningful way are too low. Keeping Bryant with even mediocre performance is better value.

    • Bruce

      anything less than a 4th round would be crazy, the Steelers would be better served to just ride out the season with Bryant and see if he improves.

    • Jim McCarley

      I would not do it at all…..at least not this season. They have invested about as much in to him that they have to except his pay, of course, and seeing that any compensation at all would not help the team for at least a couple of years unless they got lucky and used the trade to draft another JJSS or even another WATT…regardless, they would get no compensation that would help this season and you never know, Ben might be gone after this season, so maybe they wait until next year and make a predraft move and trade him then. I’d give him the rest of this season to prove his worth and if they see any sign of not trying when he is targeted, then I would sit him for the rest of this season, then make him ‘try-out” next season….if he wants to act like a spoiled brat, then treat him like one and never give him what he wants……In fact, if he does not straighten up and act like a man, I’d sit him for the rest of this year and all of next year before I give him what he wants…but that’s just the ahole in me coming out…..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I believe it when I see it. A failed test away from indefinite suspension makes any team not want to give up too much. I wouldn’t give him up at all. Maybe a 3rd or above and that’s if he does anything else crazy this year.

    • Ken Krampert

      He is worthless from a trade standpoint. We will use him as we see fit and let him walk after next year. And there is nothing that ingrate can do about it.

    • Z Vranic RMT

      I have a better idea. Tell Haley to figure out hiw to use him better , build up his confidence and watch him destroy opponents on thw way to our 7th SB ! Doesn’t that make more sense. Then have him be a part if another SB run next year then recieve a 3rd round compensation pick when he moves on as a FA. Patience is whats needed.

    • Steeldog22

      Uh, no.

    • Timothy Rea

      Legitimate question are the denver folks who wrote up this nonsense for a 7th round pick high from all that legal weed they’ve been smoking?? MB is in the dog house no doubt.. but there is no way in hell that they should trade him unless its for a first round pick. He is a legit #1,#2 WR if he gets his head in the game and plays to his potential. Even if he’s frustrated not getting the targets… and being a diva right now.. so what.. he’s been disciplined… hopefully he responds and is the player we all saw in the recent past. He frees up guys so AB can get open point blank period. If AB goes off for 150 yards every game and MB gets 0.. i’m happy with that.

    • Taips

      I cannot wait for the deadline to pass, these inane conversations must stop:
      – Ben’s window is closing fast, PIT is all in this season. Trading WR depth for picks makes no sense in this context.
      – The #1 rule for any GM is to not give in to trade requests. The Rooneys lay ther credibility on the line by not negociating past seaon start. Giving in to trade requests would be even worse.
      – Martavis is on a super cheap rookie deal. Make the guy earn his next contract rather than selling low.

    • Bryan

      Imo, there’s no benefit to trading him during the season for a draft pick. The Steelers are in win now mode,either this year or over the next two years. Martavis holds more value to us this season than any draft pick they’re likely to get will. Even if his only use is to draw some safety help his way and away from others that is worth having when we have the best shot to win a Super Bowl since the 2010 team. No I don’t expect him to magically transform into what we thought he would be, but he has the potential to get some long TD play or PI in a big playoff game that could be instrumental. He could always have a random great game when he need him most. I’m all for trading him in the offseason if we can get sufficient value (i.e. at least a 5th rounder), but I will take having Martavis on this team for the rest of the year over the marginally better draft pick we could acquire by trading him now.

    • Rob H

      LMAO
      Trade a player with his ceiling and past production, who we control at a rookie salary for the this season and next, to a playoff competitor, within our conference, for a seventh round pick.
      Only in PFF land could that deal “make sense” on any conceivable level.

      Seriously, I’m not just doing my usual PFF bash here, I could find any casual Steeler fan who doesn’t watch any other NFL games, and knows very little beyond the basics of the rules, and even they would know how dumb that would be.
      Is having even a basic understanding of the game they cover even a job requirement at PFF???

    • ATL96STEELER

      He’s a kid making some dumb mistakes to state the obvious…let’s see how he responds to the being sat down for a game…if he comes back playing just as hard and keeps his mouth shut the rest of the way…there is a good chance that he’s still in PIT next year.

      If this continues to feaster and it looks like he’s dogging it or whatever…they will move him and it won’t be for much more than a 4th or 5th rounder at best.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Outside or in this case internal voices are certainly in play here and they are simply naive to his circumstance…his career was literally in the hands of the commish just 3 mos ago.

    • Chad Weiss

      They would get more compensation in the draft if they waited til he left in 2019 as a free agent. I can’t imagine getting rid of that kid for a seventh.

    • francesco

      If the Steelers trade MB for less than a 2nd round pick then it is a steal for the taker.

    • Conserv_58

      Knowing that his NFL career was hanging by a thread is what makes his self centered demands so hard to accept. Hence the reason why I think Martavis is being heavily influenced by his greedy girlfriend.

    • Nolrog

      A deal that makes sense for who?

    • Conserv_58

      In other news: The Jags beefed up their already stout defense by signing former Bills NT, Marcel Darius.

    • steeltown

      The reward just isnt high enough. We know what he’s capable of and have invested too much already. A 6th or 7th Rd pick is not enough compensation IMO we are one injury away from Bryant getting “mines”

      Which IMO is why they are not interested in trading… the return just isnt enough

    • Nolrog

      I have an even better idea. Tell Bryant to shut the hell up, work hard and play hard and the ball will start finding it’s way to him. How about we place the blame for Bryant’s issues squarely on his shoulders where they belong!

    • Conserv_58

      The, “he’s a failed test away from indefinate suspension” excuse is certainly valid. On the other hand, the NFL is experiencing record lows in viewership and fans attending games. Winning puts people in stadium seats and with the number of teams severely lacking in quality WR’s this might be the right time for the Steelers to cash in on a trade.

    • Conserv_58

      I couldn’t agree more.

    • Steve Johnson

      If that is true, I would say he needs to find another girl and quick too. But, we all know that’s not going to happen. I’m sure the kid is in love, but he definitely needs to start making his own decisions

    • Conserv_58

      LOL! The NFL didn’t feel they should be associated with organized gambling so they decided to move the Raiders to the meca of gambling, Las Vegas.

    • Brenton deed

      7th round?? Tell’em they’re dreaming!

    • Conserv_58

      Based on what I saw of her in her Tweet about wanting to get out of Pittsburgh I’m convinced that she is playing a key role in Martavis’ decision making.

    • Dorian James

      @PFF “that’s a great idea send him to the place where pot is legal, and one of the places where its the best,and most easily accessible”😉

    • Steve Johnson

      If a 3rd Rd pops up, the should jump on it. The Steelers already know he’s not going to get a 2nd contract from them anyway. But, like I said, Todd Haley and #7 is as much to blame as Martavis Bryant. If Tomlin cannot see the discrepancies in Haley’s play calling, he needs a reality check as well.

    • Dorian James

      Lol, I just wrote that. I probably should read all the comments before I post

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, when we look at it from the Steelers perspective they can afford to wait-n-see what the market is like in the off season. They can afford to sit back and field offers from desperate teams willing to pony up more than some think they should.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wouldn’t trade him at all. I don’t see him going anywhere until after next year. To me the value doesn’t add up to anything other than a 3rd and up, but with his potential it’s more of a 1st rounder. Don’t confuse it: I don’t like what he did, but I’m far from giving up on him! He did his dirt now he gotta roll with the punches!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I just don’t think it would be an even trade whatever is proposed, is all.

    • Conserv_58

      There is legitimate reasons to blame Haley for his play calling, but I refuse to fault Ben for why Martavis rounds out some of his routes, gives up on plays, fails to turn and track the ball, and fails to catch perfectly placed balls. So far this season he hasn’t looked any better than DHB has and DHB a former first round pick that never whines or complains about his role as a ST’s player.

    • Conserv_58

      Apparently the Steelers agree with you since they are not interested in trading Martavis, at this time. I’ll bet they’d like for Martavis to trade his girlfriend.

    • heath miller

      HAHAH i would rather give him to the browns r 49ers for NOTHING then give them to denver for a 7th rounder .. why help the broncos… send him to hell … prefer to give him to the browns and let him rot there anddddddddddd we still get to kick his ass twice a yea for the rest of his career? the weather s better in SF so i prefer him to go to cleveland… and and josh gordan can share some weed…. cleveland = the career killer 🙂 HEATHHHHHHHHHH