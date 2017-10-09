Hot Topics

    Realization Dawning That Offense May Never Reach Its Touted Potential

    By Matthew Marczi October 9, 2017 at 07:00 am


    There is no monolithic Steeler Nation, no matter how much anybody might want to believe that. There will always be a diversity of opinions as an inevitable byproduct of having such a large sample size. That is another way of saying that there have always been those who have never really believed in the supposed potential of this Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

    The players and the coaches fueled it themselves a few years ago, of course, talking about their goal of averaging 30 points per game, and even claiming to toy around with the idea of attempting two-point conversions after every touchdown.

    But it would seem to me that perhaps all but the absolute utmost ardent supporters of the team find themselves today questioning just what was said above: whether or not this offense will ever live up to the potential that has been a running narrative for several years.

    With a Pro Bowl quarterback, two All-Pro talents at wide receiver and running back, and a couple of additional All-Pros along the offensive line—with a smattering of Pro Bowl-caliber players elsewhere—the conversation has always been that the Steelers have perhaps the most talented offensive roster in the league, if only they could put it all together.

    Sure, the case to be made for Antonio Brown, even continuing into this season, is easy enough to make. Most would not bat an eye saying he is the best wide receiver in the game. He has 40 receptions for 545 yards through the first five games of the season, on pace for 128 and 1744.


    And I’m sure that many still believe in running back Le’Veon Bell, who just last year produced the third-highest average output of yards from scrimmage per game over the course of a season. He has been largely a pale imitator of that stupendous player through much of this season, but you do see it at times.

    Martavis Bryant? He has made some plays, but I don’t hear anybody really talking about him dominating the game anymore or emerging as the best wide receiver in the league. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes to date this season. And the offensive line has not been up to snuff, either.

    Even when they were all playing better than this, the Steelers were still off the mark—not the arbitrary 30-point mark, but just simply the mark of a championship-caliber unit that could carry the team all by itself if necessary. It was necessary last year and they didn’t do it.

    While no one game is ever a sufficient sample size, it is hard not to feel more strongly after yesterday’s game that this is not an offense that is ever going to materialize as the force as it was advertised. And if it is going in any direction, it is downhill. They have a short amount of time to change that perception.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Steelers have the best wide receiver in football, and one of the most talented running backs in football. And they still can’t get in the end zone. It’s time to face the music and realize that Ben is the problem. He’s a 35-year-old quarterback who’s taken more than his fair share of hits in his career, doesn’t practice with the team very much in the offseason or during the season, and he’s already thrown up red flags that his heart might not be totally in football anymore.

      And that’s ok. He’s given Pittsburgh many winning seasons, countless game-winning drives, three Super Bowl appearances, and two Super Bowl victories. Look, I’m not screaming that the team should bench Ben, because I don’t think Jones or Dobbs gives thema better chance to win on a given day. But his best years are clearly far behind him, and though he might have a couple good games left in him, I think the writing is clearly on the wall and he just doesn’t have it anymore.

    • falconsaftey43

      At this point, we’re all just hoping they can put together a competent offense, because right now they are terrible.

    • ThatGuy

      With good coaches this is a 13-3 team, with this staff we’ll be 9-7.

    • SnoopDogg123

      Offense should go through Bell. Steelers formula for success has always started with a good running game. Haley and Ben panic when they get behind and abdoned the run too quickly. Bell/Conner/Watson should be combining for 30-35 carries per game. Sets up play action and they have fast receivers who can make big plays downfield.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Dumb statement is dumb.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      With Ben’s diminished skills at this age, I totally agree. Run the wheels off these guys.

    • Bill

      Just about everything you read or hear leads you to believe that, in is own mind, Ben is through. He has mentioned retirement several times and yesterday he certainly questioned whether or not he still can play. I’ve said it before and I’ll repeat it again: when you think you’re done, you’re done. I don’t believe he is the only problem on this offense but he is certainly the main one! Without 90% of the old Ben, the Steelers are no longer players.

    • Paddy

      They made some terrible mistakes letting Bell sit out training camp and expecting Bryant

    • SnoopDogg123

      Yeah even in the years they won the Super Bowl with Ben they were a run first team. Run your 230 lbs. + backs and by the 3rd and 4th quarter the opposing defense will worn down and you’ll see those big plays happen. Plus the defense needs to be protected so run more and control the clock.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      This article is accurate. There’s potential. Bryant isn’t taking over games like his speed/size suggest. Our 3rd WR slot has been a rotating door. The O-line hasn’t been playing well this season. Somehow we always worried about our LT not being THAT good. Ben loves the deep ball too much and age is beginning to show early on. Bell’s selfishness this offseason also caused the offense to not be in sync early on.

    • Bill

      With the Steeler’s porous defense you need to score a lot of points; You’re not going to do that by only running the ball!

    • Anthony Palmerston

      If you watched Ben’s post game conference you’ll see that it was a sarcastic reply to a reporter.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Frequently, what people say jokingly has a kernel of truth.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I am not trying to be rude but do you watch the games? The defense was really good today except for that last run. The Jags scored 27 points off turnovers. The defense honestly has been surprisingly good IMO and is the reason why we are where we are today at 3-2.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      For some reason your comment makes me wanting more…lol

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I disagree with this article – unusual since I almost always agree with Matthew.
      Sure the O has played poorly, putting it plainly.
      The O line I think has been awful, truly a pale shade of last year. DeCastro in particular has been half the man he used to be.
      But let’s not get ahead of ourselves – we were in worse shape last year record-wise at this time and came back to have a successful season.
      Lotsa gloom n doom around here today, understandably, but as of today:
      We lead our division, have s game up on the Ratbirds, and the D has been better than I thought it would be.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      And they can.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      O line must play better to facilitate this style, but I agree.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Thank you!!

    • falconsaftey43

      Actually, the Defense has been pretty darn good.
      They allow the opposing offense to score on only 24.6% of their drives (best in NFL).
      They get a turnover on 14% of drives (6th best).
      They average 24.2 yards per drive (3rd best).
      Most importantly, they allow 1.37 points per drive (3rd best).

      Through 5 weeks, the Steelers have allowed the other team to take the ball from their side of the 50 in for a TD (i.e. at least 50 yard drive) 7 times. That’s 10th best. The Steelers offense has only done it 6 times, which is 2nd worst.