    Renner: Steelers Themselves Stopping Their Own Passing Game

    By Matthew Marczi October 1, 2017 at 07:00 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have so far through three weeks of the season been able to beat an otherwise winless team, lose to an otherwise winless team, and win, at home, against a team at the last minute starting a backup quarterback.

    The offense has on average in those three games scored 19 points, with the special teams unit also chipping in a touchdown of their own for good measure. That kind of productivity on the offensive side of the ball is simply not going to cut it for much longer, something that is not very difficult at all to observe.

    I don’t think it takes a great mind, either, to recognize that so far the Steelers’ biggest problem on offense has been, simply, themselves. This was the same conclusion that Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus reached in an article written last week in the wake of the Bears loss.

    At the end of the day though, a lot of what has stopped the Steelers passing game this season has been the Steelers themselves”, he wrote. “More specifically, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. This is a downfield passing offense. This is an offense uniquely qualified to generate big plays”.

    But, he went on, “the thing about an offense like that though is that there are only so many chances at big plays in a game. You can’t run vertical concepts every single play, but the times you do, you better hit one”.


    And he argues that Roethlisberger has not been hitting on as many of the big plays so far this season as they need him to be, and has he has in the past, especially last year, when he threw 13 touchdowns on deep passes to lead the league. None of his five touchdowns this year have come on deep passes, and only one has been for more than seven yards.

    Renner talks about two joined statistics in the article, one of which I have talked about before, which is called turnover-worthy throws. These are throws that were deserving of producing an interception, whether or not one was made. This does not include interceptions off of good throws.

    The other statistic is called ‘big-time throws’, which accounts for a quarterback’s accuracy on big plays down the field. He was credited for the deep pass on the opening game to Martavis Bryant, for example, in spite of the fact that the wide receiver dropped it.

    But, Renner argues, his ratio of big-time throws to turnover-worthy ones is the worst that it has been in recent years, and that his success on big-time throws is at an all-time low for him. “If Roethlisberger can’t consistently make plays down the field”, he concluded, “the offense will stall”.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • MP

      Maybe I woke up on the right side of the bed, but I’m feeling ridiculously optimistic today. Maybe all this distraction last week allowed them to hit rock bottom in terms of distractions. Sort of like the economy hitting rock bottom to clean out the garbage debts. This offense will finally explode today, on the road no less, for more than 30 points.

    • Steve Johnson

      Martavis Bryant didn’t drop that pass. It clearly was overthrown just a tab, going off of his fingertips. I’m not quite sure what is wrong with the offense. But I do know this, Big Ben passes have either been too high, too low or too high. Haley and Ben seems to be too infatuated with going deep too often. Can they get creative with some underneath routes and passes? Stick Bryant and Hunter out wide, A.B. and JuJu in the slot, they run better routes. We all know one thing is for sure, that team has too much talent to be playing the way they are.

    • francesco

      I believe you are still in dreamland this morning. I’m only hoping that BR can at least hit LBell for 5 yards and not overthrow or underthrow or throw in a crowd doing this!

    • MP

      Let’s hope I’m not feeling too groggy. But I’ll take your 5-yard hits, too!

    • Steve Johnson

      Against an arch rival like the Baltimore Ravens? Yes, you are feeling quite optimistic. I hope you’re right. Although, I’m not that optimistic, I do believe the team has the talent to get it done. One interesting factor, #7 has lost five straight in Baltimore, he doesn’t play well on the road, has not played well on the road the past three years and counting.

    • francesco

      I would say Ben has not played well on the road way back. Case in point…motorcycle accident!

    • FATCAT716

      You woke on the right side MP love your optimism. This team it built for adversity & at it’s best when they face some. Baltimore was exposed a little offensively last week & somewhat defensively too

    • StolenUpVotes

      That was a drop. period

    • Ralph Wagner

      Coates, Bryant same-o, same-o LOL

      Go Steelers

    • Constantinople

      It was “overthrown” because bryant slowed down while the ball was still in the air

    • Ichabod

      The Steelers stop themselves in all phases of offense. When they get themselves together, The Offense will be unstoppable. Sooo much talent. I hope they start using there heads and talent together. They can be epic.

    • Smitty 6788

      Bryant slowed up clearly re watch the play. Perfect throw by Ben he threw it where MB should have been if he hadn’t slowed down.

    • Smitty 6788

      I agree with this. We need to stop being so predictable and stay in 11 personnel 90% of the time regardless of field position or down and distance. Quit crowding up the box and start dictating instead of reacting.

    • Jaybird

      The deep pass Bryant caught two weeks ago against the Vikes was thrown out in front much further than the pass he dropped last week . Bryant dove and made a great catch in the Vikes game on a pass that was further out in front of him. Your correct-Last week Bryant DROPPED that pass .