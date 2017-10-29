Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Keep Getting Trade Calls On WR Martavis Bryant

    By Dave Bryan October 29, 2017 at 11:09 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear the last few weeks that they’re not trading seemingly disgruntled wide wide receiver Martavis Bryant but even so, that reportedly hasn’t stopped NFL teams around the league from calling about his availability just the same.

    According to a Sunday morning report by Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network, contending NFL teams have recently called the Steelers about possibly acquiring Bryant via a trade

    “They have not said yes, yet, but keep an eye on this and I’ve been told that the Patriots we’re among the teams that called on Bryant during the draft,” Rapoport said Sunday morning.

    Bryant, who had a social media outburst Sunday night following the Steelers Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, told Josina Anderson of ESPN on Monday that he wants the Steelers to trade him prior to the league’s October 31 deadline if they don’t have plans to increase his role in the offense. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told the media that Bryant isn’t available via trade because the organization already has too much invested in the wide receiver.

    Tomlin told Bryant this week that the wide receiver won’t play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions presumably as punishment for his Sunday night Instagram outburst that included him saying that he’s a better player than rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. After the Steelers Week 9 bye week, however, Bryant is expected to be allowed to resume dressing for games.


    In short, while there may indeed be a few teams interested in trading for Bryant, it really would be surprising to see the Steelers deal him prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

    • George Hareras

      Why strengthen any other team by losing MB?

    • steeltown

      Oh my if they traded him to the Patriots (our achilles heel) I would flip!

    • Matt

      trade him to the lions for the rights to calvin johnson

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Keep on knocking, but you can’t come in.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      🤔🤔🤔

    • NCSteel

      You take the calls because you never know but chances are next to nothing that any team offers enough.
      Why would they ?
      He’s a super hugh risk gamble who has lowered his own trade value with his actions.
      Make no mistake, this player has done this all by himself.
      Impatience with the offense and going public about it after being out for a season due to more of your own handiwork shows a level of immaturity that brings his value down tremendously.
      The Steelers should play him when they feel the need and de-activate him whenever they feel it’s best for the club.

    • Jason

      Rappaport even entertaining the idea that we’d trade him to NE just shows what a hack he is.

    • Nolrog

      Yes, teams sense the Steelers are in a weak position and are trying to exploit it. Like by offering a 7th round pick.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Especially the Patriots!

    • Rick McClelland

      1st round pick or no trade. Why give him up for anything else when he has a rookie sweetheart deal that keeps him through next season for very little cost. If I’m his boss, I won’t care how disgruntled he is. I also don’t care how much his girlfriend and agent don’t like it.
      Want a better deal sooner? Then throw out your girlfriend, get rid of your agent, and move into Ben or Antonio’s garage for the next year and a half and learn how to be a teammate and true NFL player that can catch TD’s and you’ll see the money come from Pittsburgh.

    • NinjaMountie

      Sarcasm? If not, how are they in a weak position?

    • NinjaMountie

      Well now, why did you have to go and do that!? That’s an interesting prospect other than the fact that CJ would want way too much money.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Can Ian Rapport become anymore sleazy than he has been?

    • NinjaMountie

      Of course I would call about him. Of course I would field calls about a trade for him. In either case the call would be done knowing the likelihood of coming to a deal is about as close to zero as possible.

    • Nolrog

      Seriously? They have a malcontent who threw a team mate under the bus on social media that is 1 step away from being thrown out of the league for good, who isn’t working hard and isn’t playing hard and is complaining about not getting the ball enough. That is an incredibly weak position to be in.

    • Greg

      Bryant and Jerald Hawkins for Jimmy Graham?