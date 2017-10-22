Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant To Have Increased Role Against Bengals

    By Dave Bryan October 22, 2017 at 07:46 am


    Last Sunday it was reported that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant had requested to be traded a few weeks ago because of his lack of usage on offense. This Sunday, Bryant is expected to see heavy usage in the team’s Sunday homer game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    According to Ian Rapoport, Bryant is slated to have an increased role in the Steelers offense during Sunday’s game against the Bengals. In fact, Rapoport goes on to say that Bryant won’t be subbing out during the game.


    Yeah, we’ll see. Bryant played 52% of the Steelers offensive snaps last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Sunday before that he played 78% of the offensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    While Bryant very well could wind up playing a higher percentage of snaps than he did last Sunday, it’s hard to imagine him not subbing out any against the Bengals.

    The Bengals could be without cornerback Adam Jones later today and if that’s ultimately the case, Bryant and fellow Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown might have several winnable matchups during the game.

    Will this be a case of the squeaky wheel getting the grease? We’ll see later today.

    • Milton Farfara

      I think the media will turn this into “the squeeze wheel getting the grease.” Although Bryant’s body of work vs the Bengals is limited due to the suspension, anyone willing to watch the past games can see he was targeted more because of AB being doubled team and also the favorable match ups afforded the Steelers with MB and his skillet in the lineup. While today should simply be considered a favorable mismatch leaning Bryant’s way, should he have a good game the media and specifically Crapreport will blow the issue up to their/his benefit.
      GO STEELERS! !

    • ThatGuy

      Any time I see a report from this bozo I let out a sigh, roll my eyes and carry on with my day.

    • Mister Wirez

      I’d like a week of football to go by without a Steelers drama.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I don’t know about an increased role, but I figured he would have big game.

    • capehouse

      Definitely the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Plus Rogers did nothing.

    • scottd7

      Sources say…. right. Rappaort is a hack. No way someone chatted game plan with him
      Ug. .

    • Rob H

      I have no problem with them getting Bryant more involved if he’s earned it in practice, he certainly earned it with his effort on the field last week. Not sure I like the obvious parallel being made with his complaining and then being used more, but whatever, perception isn’t always reality.
      As for Rappaport actually knowing anything about it, he’s making an educated guess. He has at least a fifty-fifty shot, if he hits it, he looks like he actually has inside info, if he misses, he’s just wrong again, and most people forget all about it.