Report: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant To Have Increased Role Against Bengals

Last Sunday it was reported that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant had requested to be traded a few weeks ago because of his lack of usage on offense. This Sunday, Bryant is expected to see heavy usage in the team’s Sunday homer game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bryant is slated to have an increased role in the Steelers offense during Sunday’s game against the Bengals. In fact, Rapoport goes on to say that Bryant won’t be subbing out during the game.

A few weeks after requesting a trade, #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is slated to have an increased role in the offense. No subbing out today: pic.twitter.com/5Xd2DCjvAH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017





Yeah, we’ll see. Bryant played 52% of the Steelers offensive snaps last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Sunday before that he played 78% of the offensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Bryant very well could wind up playing a higher percentage of snaps than he did last Sunday, it’s hard to imagine him not subbing out any against the Bengals.

The Bengals could be without cornerback Adam Jones later today and if that’s ultimately the case, Bryant and fellow Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown might have several winnable matchups during the game.

Will this be a case of the squeaky wheel getting the grease? We’ll see later today.