Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Bengals

    By Alex Kozora October 22, 2017 at 08:33 pm


    Fun win. Weird stats.

    – Specific score stat. First time the Pittsburgh Steelers have scored exactly 29 points in a game since 2005, a 29-24 win over the Buffalo Bills. That was the “backups” game in their 15-1 season. Willie Parker’s coming out party.

    Le’Veon Bell had 35 carries this week after recording 32 a week ago. He’s the first to have 32+ in back-to-back since Adrian Peterson in 2013, who also had a 32/35 split. Bell and AP are the only two to do so this decade.

    – In the Mike Tomlin era, the Steelers have only run the ball more than the 43 times they did today once – last year against Buffalo (45).

    It happened three times in Bill Cowher’s final year, 2006.


    – Believe it or not, Le’Veon Bell’s 58 yards is the first time he’s had more than 50 in a game since December 11th of last year.

    – It’s been nearly three years since Joe Haden recorded an interception in a victory. The last came on November 23rd, 2014, a 26-24 over the Atlanta Falcons.

    – Sure you saw already but the Steelers were a whopping 0/4 on 3rd/4th and 1. Not third and short. Third and one. 

    – And I’m sure you saw the Steelers have given up a TD on all five goal line snaps this year.

    – Last week, the Steelers allowed just 12 first downs to the Kansas City Chiefs. This week, just 11 to Cincinnati. First time they’ve done that in back-to-back weeks since Weeks 14-15 in 2006 against the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

    – Ditto time of possession. 35:00 minutes in back-to-back weeks. Hasn’t happened since 2013.

    – Steelers penalized only once today. Happened just once in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Played really clean today.

    AJ Green’s last two games vs the Steelers: 5 catches, for 79 yards, zero touchdowns.

    – Second time in Sean Davis’ career he’s forced a fumble and picked off a pass in the same game. Other occasion was his senior year at Maryland, a win over South Florida. Two picks, FF on the game. One of each today.

    (Ed Note: Davis didn’t pick off a pass today. Sorry!)

    Chris Boswell ties the Steelers record for games going 5/5 (or better) on field goals. Second of his career (also last year over Cincinnati). Jeff Reed, Kris Brown, and Gary Anderson each have two.

    Boswell is a perfect 21/21 in his career against the Bengals.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Evil Todd

      Huh? On the Sean Davis stat. He didn’t pick off a pass today. Gay and Haden did.

    • JNick

      That’s why it’s weird. He did it but really didn’t do it..

    • Alex Kozora

      Yup, sorry! Blame Martavis’ instagram drama

    • Sdale

      Alex, not sure if you can look it up, but is it the first time a back-up safety has passed for more yards in a half than a starting QB? Hehehe.

    • Petherson Silveira

      – Second time in Sean Davis’ career he’s forced a fumble and picked off a pass in the same game. Other occasion was his senior year at Maryland, a win over South Florida. Two picks, FF on the game. One of each today.

      Sean Davis didn´t intercept a pass today. Was a deflection.

    • Petherson Silveira

      usauhsahusahuashusa

    • Alex Kozora

      haha if i could find that stat, i would. Don’t think it’s going to happen though.

    • Evil Todd

      You should add that the one penalty they did have was a defensive holding on a DL which is almost never called.