    Steelers 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: Marcus Gilbert Doubtful For Jaguars Game

    By Dave Bryan October 6, 2017 at 12:43 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report of Week 5 was released Friday afternoon and it includes one player listed as doubtful on it.

    Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) failed to practice again on Friday and now ends the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report. Gilbert, who practiced fully on Wednesday, is now set to miss a third consecutive game on Sunday. Assuming that happens, Chris Hubbard will make his third consecutive start at right tackle.

    Gilbert, however, is the only Steelers player listed with a game status on the team’s Friday injury report and that’s great news.

    Practicing fully on Friday were safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring), safety Sean Davis (ankle), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), tight end Jesse James (shoulder), inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (shoulder), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), outside linebacker James Harrison (illness), guard Ramon Foster (thumb), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) and thus all nine players are expected to be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

    Mitchell and Harrison were both inactive for the Steelers Week 4 road game against the Ravens after ending last week listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report.


    • Cullen James Riley

      Hubbard against Calais Campbell worries me, but I expect we will be running the ball down their throats.

    • The Chin

      Crap

    • Darth Blount 47

      Buzzkill.

    • Pghomer

      So much for the “scheduled day off….”

    • The Chin

      No doubt. What a crock of shirt

    • So much for Wex’s report…

    • Ike Evans

      Whew…Hubbard might catch a beating

    • Chris92021

      Guesses for the inactives this Sunday:

      Marcus Gilbert (hope he will be ready for KC)
      Joshua Dobbs
      Eli Rogers
      Jerald Hawkins
      Daniel McCullers
      Brian Allen
      Xavier Grimble

    • SteelersDepot

      You just can’t bring yourself to put Deebo on there can you? Makes no sense to dress 9 LBs.

    • Chris92021

      Nope, old habits die hard lol

    • JT

      Marcus Gilbert
      Joshua Dobbs
      Eli Rogers
      Jerald Hawkins
      Daniel McCullers
      Brian Allen
      James Harrison

      Sorry Deebo :P. Same list as last week, except Mitchell is healthy and Brian Allen takes a seat again.