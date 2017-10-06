Steelers 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: Marcus Gilbert Doubtful For Jaguars Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report of Week 5 was released Friday afternoon and it includes one player listed as doubtful on it.

Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) failed to practice again on Friday and now ends the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report. Gilbert, who practiced fully on Wednesday, is now set to miss a third consecutive game on Sunday. Assuming that happens, Chris Hubbard will make his third consecutive start at right tackle.

Gilbert, however, is the only Steelers player listed with a game status on the team’s Friday injury report and that’s great news.

Practicing fully on Friday were safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring), safety Sean Davis (ankle), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), tight end Jesse James (shoulder), inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (shoulder), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), outside linebacker James Harrison (illness), guard Ramon Foster (thumb), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) and thus all nine players are expected to be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Mitchell and Harrison were both inactive for the Steelers Week 4 road game against the Ravens after ending last week listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report.



