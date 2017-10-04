Hot Topics

    Steelers DE Cameron Heyward Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

    By Dave Bryan October 4, 2017 at 08:44 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward turned in a solid performance in the team’s 26-9 road win over the Baltimore Ravens and on Wednesday he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 for his efforts.

    Heyward registered two sacks a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Steelers Sunday win over the Ravens. The former first-round draft pick and defensive captain had four total tackles in the game as well. For the season, Heyward has three sacks and 16 total tackles.

    Last season, Heyward dealt with a few injuries and was ultimately placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list later in the year with a triceps tear.

    This is the first time Heyward has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.


    “He’s just everything you want a guy to be,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Heyward on Tuesday. “The guy is here every day. He loves the lifestyle, but he also loves the life. The drudgery that’s associated with professional football, the commitment, you see it in him over the course of a 12-month calendar. It’s every day for him whether it’s October or whether it’s May, and that’s probably the chief thing that makes him the special guy that he is.”

    • The Tony

      Very well deserved! He ate the Baltimore’s offensive lines breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Sunday

    • gdeuce

      finally some recognition for Heyward’s great play

    • falconsaftey43

      Beast

    • pcantidote

      Well deserved. Wouldn’t have been surprised to see Shazier’s name here either.

    • srdan

      I think you’ll see him in the DPOY conversation. Maybe even percolating to the finalist stage. They love flashy players.

    • srdan

      I’m eating my words. I thought tuitt surpassed him. Good problem to have.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Who was the last ILB to pull off so many INTs? Probably a skinny, tall MLB by the name of Jack Lambert. Now think about the other things these guys both did. Interesting!

    • Ichabod

      Attah Boy!
      I suspect his partners in crime will get their recognition soon enough

    • srdan

      One had no teeth the other no hair? haha

      Good point!

    • nikgreene

      I think Tuitt was probably just working his way back from his arm injury. You’re right though, a great problem to have. Opponents can’t double one of the Pitt DE’s and expect to consistently win one-on-one against the other. Plus, you have Hargrave blowing holes in the middle. There are some better OL match-ups coming down the road, but there aren’t many excuses for this team to not win in the trenches on both sides of the ball every game.