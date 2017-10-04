Steelers DE Cameron Heyward Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward turned in a solid performance in the team’s 26-9 road win over the Baltimore Ravens and on Wednesday he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 for his efforts.

https://twitter.com/RLiuNFL/status/915569711643086852

Heyward registered two sacks a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Steelers Sunday win over the Ravens. The former first-round draft pick and defensive captain had four total tackles in the game as well. For the season, Heyward has three sacks and 16 total tackles.

Last season, Heyward dealt with a few injuries and was ultimately placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list later in the year with a triceps tear.

This is the first time Heyward has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.





“He’s just everything you want a guy to be,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Heyward on Tuesday. “The guy is here every day. He loves the lifestyle, but he also loves the life. The drudgery that’s associated with professional football, the commitment, you see it in him over the course of a 12-month calendar. It’s every day for him whether it’s October or whether it’s May, and that’s probably the chief thing that makes him the special guy that he is.”