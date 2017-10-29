Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Mitchell, Hubbard Injured In Win Over Lions

    By Dave Bryan October 29, 2017 at 11:01 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 20-15 on the road Sunday night and they moved to 6-2 on the season with their bye week forthcoming. The team suffered just a few injuries during the Sunday night game and head coach Mike Tomlin listed them all during his post-game press conference.

    “Chris Hubbard went down with a concussion. Mike Mitchell went down with an ankle. Sean Davis went down, but I think he was able to return,” Tomlin said. “So, we’re going to need this bye week to get right in several ways. Obviously we need to work to continue to get better and analyze what we do. Our normal bye week procedures, but just from a health standpoint, I think it’s an appropriate time. I say that, but hadn’t been in a bye that I didn’t like, or think was at the appropriate time.”

    Safety Mike Mitchell left the game in the third quarter with his injury while tackle Chris Hubbard left with his injury later in the fourth quarter. When Hubbard exited the game backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler took over at right tackle. It was Feiler’s first NFL snaps as well.

    The Steelers had a few players who missed Sunday’s game that they hope will be healthy enough to play after their bye week and they were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (knee).

    The Steelers will play the Indianapolis Colts on the road after their bye week.


    • Darth Blount 47

      I knew the Bye week was perfectly placed this year. Get well soon, brothers!

    • Todd Borax

      Who came in at safety for Mitchell? Wilcox or Golden?

    • heath miller

      naw .. lets hold it after week 17 .. to get ready for our run to the super bowl or did the NFL give the pats that week hahah HEATHHHHH

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I think we will be at 100% health next game. It looks goods for a second half push to the SuperBowl

    • Rocksolid20

      Can we get Mahilck back ? He played a solid game tonight .

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I think we tried to get him on the PS but the Lions plucked him.

    • AndyR34

      Golden…and he played well.

    • Reader783

      The last 3 years we’ve put up 28, 45 and 51 against the Colts. Let’s get healthy and come out of the bye with a SPANKING of the Colts to get this offense FIRED UP and rolling for the back half. Here we go!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he wasnt really targeted.

    • Reader783

      He had 1 pass defense in the end zone; he only had about 2, 3 drives I think and safeties rarely get “targeted” per se. I don’t think he messed up.

    • Reader783

      Yup, and Wilcox checked in for a few plays when Davis went down at the very end

    • Darth Blount 47

      Oh, yeah! It’s the true “get right” game I believe!!