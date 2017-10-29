Steelers Injury Report: Mitchell, Hubbard Injured In Win Over Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 20-15 on the road Sunday night and they moved to 6-2 on the season with their bye week forthcoming. The team suffered just a few injuries during the Sunday night game and head coach Mike Tomlin listed them all during his post-game press conference.

“Chris Hubbard went down with a concussion. Mike Mitchell went down with an ankle. Sean Davis went down, but I think he was able to return,” Tomlin said. “So, we’re going to need this bye week to get right in several ways. Obviously we need to work to continue to get better and analyze what we do. Our normal bye week procedures, but just from a health standpoint, I think it’s an appropriate time. I say that, but hadn’t been in a bye that I didn’t like, or think was at the appropriate time.”

Safety Mike Mitchell left the game in the third quarter with his injury while tackle Chris Hubbard left with his injury later in the fourth quarter. When Hubbard exited the game backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler took over at right tackle. It was Feiler’s first NFL snaps as well.

The Steelers had a few players who missed Sunday’s game that they hope will be healthy enough to play after their bye week and they were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (knee).

The Steelers will play the Indianapolis Colts on the road after their bye week.



