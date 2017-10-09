Hot Topics

    Steelers Open As 3-Point Road Underdogs To Chiefs In Week 6

    By Dave Bryan October 9, 2017 at 12:29 pm


    Fresh off of a disgusting Sunday home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers now must prepare for what initially many thought would be the toughest part of their first half schedule. That string of three regular season games begins this coming Sunday with a road game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Not surprisingly, the Steelers were initially installed as a 3-point road underdog to the Chiefs, according to vegasinsider.com.

    The 5-0 Chiefs have been impressive so far this season and they haven’t scored less than 24-points in a single one of their games. Their 5-0 start also included wins over the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

    In their Week 5 Sunday night road win over the Houston Texans, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith completed 29 of his 37 total pass attempts for 324 yards and three touchdowns.  He was also sacked just once in that contest. For the season, the revitalized Smith is 121 of 158 passing for 1,391 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has, however, been sacked 17 times in total through five games.

    The Chiefs also have quite a find in rookie running back Kareem Hunt. The Toledo product has rushed for 609 yards and four touchdowns on 97 total carries entering Week 6 and has also caught 16 passes for another 166 yards and two scores.

    Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has also played extremely well to start the season as he currently leads Kansas City in receiving with 29 catches for 353 yards and two touchdowns. If that’s not enough, undersized wide receiver Tyreek Hill has caught 25 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns this season in addition to returning 8 punts for 100 yards and a touchdown.


    The Chiefs defense is led once again by outside linebacker Justin Houston. He enters Week 6 with 5.5 sacks on the season and the Kansas City defense has registered 14 sacks in total.

    The Steelers won both meetings against the Chiefs last season with their second one coming in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, in that Steelers win the Pittsburgh offense only managed 18 points in total and they all came via the foot of kicker Chris Boswell thanks to the offense going 0-4 in the red zone in that contest.

    The Steelers will need struggling quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to rebound this coming weekend if they want to have any chance of beating the Chiefs a third consecutive game in three attempts. Roethlisberger is now coming off of one of his worst games of his career that included him throwing a career-high 5 interceptions against the Jaguars.

    The Steelers defense will also have their hands full with Hunt on Sunday. That unit is now coming off of a game that included the giving up 231 net yards rushing to the Jaguars.

    A win by the Steelers over the Chiefs could potentially set the stage for a strong first half finish. A loss, however, could result in an already bad start to the 2017 regular season ultimately getting even worse as their next two games before their bye will be against the Cincinatti Bengals and Detroit Lions.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      My bet is that line should slide closer to 6 by Sunday.

    • #beatthepats

      Um- first real offense they are facing. Revenge game for kc and kareem hunt. Im taking my piggy bank to vegas.

    • CP72

      All valid points, but it wouldn’t surprise me bit if we win the game. This team has been a rollercoaster ride for years.

      It’s what makes games like yesterday so frustrating. They show what they have the potential to be one week and then the next look like a 5-11 squad.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Chiefs are banged up. The line will likely move up, but not significantly. If Kelce is out, I don’t think it can be underestimated how huge of a loss that would ultimately be. Playing down to the level of competition isn’t a problem, when you are looking up at your opponent. 4-2 after six games would be lovely as pie. The Bungle and Lions games are certainly winnable. Could be 6-2 going into that bye. Could also be 3-5. I think 6-2 sounds and looks a lot better. “Mhhmm, that sounds good… I’ll have that.”

    • Jason

      Games like this are simply why Vegas builds new casinos every day while the betting public bets based on week to week performances and overreactions. The public sees a 30-9 loss to Jax while Vegas knows that’s a game we dominated statistically for the better part of 3 qtrs and led 9-7 with 6 minutes left in the 3rd before 2 tipped balls led to 14 pts and the wheels came off. These aren’t excuses for the loss as we deserved to lose but Vegas doesn’t overreact. This line is begging everyone to bet the house on KC and even though they’re clearly playing much better football right now I’d be careful which side I bet on this one.

    • Jason

      I’ll have what he’s having.

    • mem359

      Agreed. Normally the home team gets about 3 points. Guess the betting public is greatly underestimating KC.

    • Jason

      Also Kelce was complaining of memory loss at halftime. If he plays it’s total bullsh**. I hope he’s ok but let’s sit out a week to be sure. 🙂

    • Jason

      Betting public doesn’t set the line. If it goes up to 6 it means all the public $ is on KC.

    • 太阳三联

      This team better show up pissed off and hungry.

    • Stairway7

      That’s what I was thinking.

    • Jason

      Current line is 4.5

    • Chris92021

      Wow, the odds makers really want people to pick KC. I would make the Chiefs a 6.5-7.5 point favorites given how well they’ve looked and how poorly we are prepared to play in nearly every game (except the Baltimore game, which we were facing a team coming off a terrible London trip with no bye week).

    • Nolrog

      You make a good point. Something that popped into my head over the last day or so as well. If we won the game, that would certainly give evidence that the team does is not well prepared for teams we should easily beat. And if we lost, that would be evidence that maybe we’re just not as good as we thought we’d be.